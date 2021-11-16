Rice Lake's Alex Belongia was named to the first team on both offense and defense, highlighting the area's selections to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state teams unveiled Tuesday.
Belongia was an all-state receiver and defensive back among large schools, with 12 touchdown receptions and eight interceptions headed into this week's Division 3 state championship game against Pewaukee. He was one of only five players to be a first team honoree on both sides of the ball.
Chippewa Falls offensive lineman Mason Goettl was also a large school all-state pick, while Menomonie offensive lineman Max Hildebrandt was an honorable mention.
At the small school level, Stanley-Boyd had two first team all-state selections in wide receiver Brady Potaczek and kicker Michael Karlen. Potaczek hauled in 12 touchdown catches and 933 receiving yards for the Orioles, while Karlen made four field goals — including a 52-yard kick to set a new school record — and 21 extra points. Potaczek was also an honorable mention selection as a linebacker.
Durand's Simon Bauer was an all-state running back. The senior led the state in rushing yards and touchdowns, with 2,805 yards and 43 touchdowns. He outgained the next top rusher by nearly 600 yards and helped the Panthers reach the Division 6 semifinals.
Regis' Zander Rockow earned an all-state spot on the defensive line and was an honorable mention as a fullback. He recorded three sacks over the first 11 games of the season and added several more in last week's Division 7 semifinal against Coleman. As a running back, he ran for 17 touchdowns.
Mondovi offensive lineman Mitchell Fedie was an honorable mention all-state pick. On the other side of the line, Stanley-Boyd's Jacob Nesterick earned honorable mention status after posting 10 sacks this season to earn Cloverbelt defensive player of the year honors.
The area was well-represented with honorable mention linebackers, with Cadott's Gavin Tegels and Cumberland's Isaac Runstrom earning nods alongside Potaczek. Tegels was the Dunn-St. Croix defensive player of the year, while Runstrom made 14 sacks and forced two fumbles for the Beavers.
Cumberland defensive back Gavin Jarchow rounded out the small school honorable mentions from the Chippewa Valley. He had seven sacks and four forced fumbles this fall.
No local eight-man players were named to their all-state teams.