Menomonie at Hudson
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Hudson.
Series history: Menomonie was victorious 22-14 last fall for a fifth consecutive win over the Raiders. It pushed the Mustangs' record in the series to 62-25-2 since 1920.
Menomonie: The Mustangs were 11-2 last year and reached the Division 3 state semifinals. Their quarterback and several standout defenders have graduated, leaving some big shoes to fill. However, returning running back DeVauntaye Parker earned first team All-Big Rivers honors last fall. Things will be evaluated day by day as life continues amid COVID-19. Menomonie is just looking to make the most of the opportunity to play this season. Coach Joe LaBuda: "Our kids are excited to get out there. It's been a while since they've been able to play football, so they're excited."
Hudson: The Raiders were a playoff team last fall, finishing the year with a 4-6 record. They went 4-3 in the Big Rivers. They've got a solid group back at the skill positions, especially at running back with Hunter Danielson (613 rushing yards last year) and Matteo Bonnin (465 yards).
Chippewa Falls at River Falls
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at River Falls.
Series history: River Falls won last year 37-20, but Chippewa Falls has a 24-12 advantage in the series since 1981.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals earned a second consecutive playoff berth last year, nearly upsetting top-seeded Pulaski in the first round. They finished the season 3-7. They'll need a new starting quarterback this year after the graduation of Hayden Goodman. Ben Steinmetz (597 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns) was their top rusher and among their top pass-catchers as a junior last season. New faces will round out most of the rest of the lineup as the Cardinals embark on the season. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "They're a very hard-working group. Even though they couldn't do things together this summer, they still found a way to get their conditioning and weight training in."
River Falls: The Wildcats, technically members of the Mississippi Valley Conference, will play a Big Rivers slate this year due to several MVC teams opting to play in the spring. How the Wildcats will look this fall is a bit of a mystery. Quarterback Peter Noreen has graduated, along with his top two targets in the passing game. Michael Krueger led the squad in rushing yards (890) and rushing touchdowns (13) last year.
Regis at Elk Mound
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Elk Mound.
Series history: This is the first matchup between the two programs since Regis beat Elk Mound 38-6 in the opening round of the 2005 playoffs.
Regis: The Ramblers were the Division 6 state runner-up last fall. The defending Cloverbelt champions will have to replace several key players, including All-Northwest player of the year Tristan Root. Gus Theisen and Aaron Haselwander could see bigger roles in the rushing attack, and Bennett Seelen is back at quarterback for the run-heavy Ramblers. Thorp transfer Zander Rockow joins Regis after finishing second in the Cloverwood Conference last year with 1,176 rushing yards. Coach Bryant Brenner: “We are going to have to have a lot of grit and determination as we expect things to be much more difficult as compared to the last couple of seasons. The kids are excited for the opportunity to practice and compete.”
Elk Mound: The Mounders are new to the Cloverbelt, joining the league after taking third in the Dunn-St. Croix last fall. They'll need to fill the shoes of all-state running back Blaze Todd, who ran for 33 touchdowns a year ago — tied for second-most in Wisconsin. The good news is that they've got most of their starters back on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Mounders should be solid, especially with All-Dunn-St. Croix linebacker Nate Lew back to lead the way. Cloverbelt coaches expect Elk Mound to be one of the tougher teams in the conference. Coach Dave Lew: "I feel that we will need to play our best week in and week out and let everything else take care of itself. We are very happy as a program and school to be able to give our 70 student-athletes the opportunity to play football in 2020."
Altoona at Highland
What: Nonconference, Friday, 7 p.m. at Highland.
Series history: This is the first time these two will square off this century, although extended series history is unavailable.
Altoona: The Rails are coming off a 2-7 season and open the year with a 160-mile road trip to Highland. Altoona will be young this season and is playing without a conference due to several Coulee Conference teams opting to play in the spring. The Rails can build around a couple of returning starters to their offensive line, including all-conference pick Braxton Lang. At the skill positions, Keshawn Harris, Dawson Sahm and Marsten Salsbury-Parks are back with some varsity experience. But it's a team that's going to gain a lot of varsity seasoning among its youth this season. Coach Chad Hanson: "We are going to be a really young team in 2020. The majority of our team will be sophomores and juniors."
Highland: The Cardinals were a playoff team in Division 7 last year and finished the season 5-5. The Ridge & Valley Conference squad did not lose quarterback Justin Miller (761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns) or running back Owyn Halverson (658 rushing yards, six TDs) to graduation, so they should be capable of putting points on the board.
—Spencer Flaten