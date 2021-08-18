EC North at La Crosse Central
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse Central.
Series history: Central defeated the Huskies 42-21 last season when the teams both played in the alternative fall.
North: The Huskies have nearly twice as many players as when coach Andy Jarzynski took over four years ago. Now they'll see if there's the talent to end a losing streak that's at 50 games entering the season. The Huskies have experience at the running back position, led by Remy Rassbach, but are working in a new quarterback after the graduation of Kyle Greenlund. Jack Kein and Tyler Everson are both in the mix, and it could be QB by committee early. Trae Goss and Nolan Coyle are the targets outside, and Blaze Tody, Mekhi Thomas and Jackson Koller are the names to watch on defense. Coach Jarzynski: "Central, it all starts and ends with Mason (Herlitzke) at quarterback. He is a special, special talent and he'll create a whole bunch of challenges for everybody this year."
Central: The RiverHawks went 4-1 in the alternative fall, led by quarterback Mason Herlitzke. He was the team's rusher in addition to passing for 803 yards and nine TDs. He ran for 647 yards and 11 more scores. They also return their second-leading rusher, Therin Smith, and top receiver Jackson Warren. On defense, linebacker Ethan Shepard led the team with 27 tackles last season, and fellow linebacker Hunter Hess wasn't far behind with 20. Shepard also recovered three fumbles, forced two and snagged an interception.
Holmen at Chippewa Falls
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorais Field.
Series history: Holmen defeated Chippewa Falls 27-7 in the team's last meeting in 2019.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals have the largest group Chuck Raykovich has ever had in his 36 years at the helm. The team went 3-3 last year and lost its top rusher and receiver to graduation but does return quarterback Brayden Warwick. He threw for 554 yards and two touchdowns last year. Chi-Hi has four All-Northwest selections back in offensive lineman Bryant Petska, defensive lineman Owen Krista and linebackers Elijah Hable and Gavin Goodman. Holmen was supposed to be Chippewa Falls' opener last year before the schedule shrunk and became conference-only. Coach Raykovich: "Holmen's a very athletic team. They're a very, very good football school, very solid. They will come prepared and ready to play."
Holmen: The Vikings went 3-2 in the alternative fall, beating another Big Rivers squad in Eau Claire North 42-0. Holman uses an option attack that is difficult for any defense to handle. Six players surpassed 100 yards rushing last year and three are back in Brekan Turner, Luke LeClaire and Braedon Graw. LeClaire, the team's QB, also threw for 158 yards. Troy Knutson is the team's lone double-digit tackler back in the fold.
Regis at Kenosha Bradford
What: Nonconference, 5 p.m. Friday at Kenosha Bradford.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have played since at least 2001 and likely ever.
Regis: The Ramblers appeared to show the potential to put together a complete undefeated season when the program's season came to an unceremonious end in October due to increased COVID numbers at the school. That made for a shortened season, but still a successful one for the 5-0 team. While there's plenty of talent returning, the team will have its hands full playing a school nearly seven times its size. Regis had to scramble for an opponent after losing its previous Week 1 foe over the summer. Regis returns two first team All-Cloverbelt picks in O-lineman Hank Axelrod and linebacker Zander Rockow and three from the second team. Rockow and second-teamer Gus Theisen lead the Ramblers' stable of backs. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We know the task is going to be nearly impossible in terms of beating them on the scoreboard. Instead our focus is just trying to be the best versions of ourselves we can possibly be. They have a different level of speed than what we see around here, regardless of division."
Kenosha Bradford: The Red Devils went 4-3 last season but 4-1 in conference play, finishing second in the Southeast Conference. Their three losses to Franklin, Oak Creek and Arrowhead all came by three points or less. The offense is experienced, with the team's leaders in all three major statistical categories returning. QB Nate Olson threw for 1,082 yards and 14 TDs in seven games last year. Keany Parks topped the squad in both rushing and receiving yards, running for 497 and catching 23 passes for 267 yards. He was one of three Red Devils to surpass 200 yards receiving, and none graduated. The defense needs to replace its top three tacklers, including WFCA all-state linebacker Brock Lampe.
EC Memorial at La Crosse Logan
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at La Crosse Logan.
Series history: The Old Abes beat the Rangers 47-22 in the team's last meeting in 2019, pushing their win streak in the all-time series to four.
Memorial: Rob Scott will coach his first game as Memorial's head man against the program's familiar Week 1 foe. The former Superior assistant is working with an Old Abe squad that went 2-5 in the alternative fall period. They lost all-city QB Brice Wingad and wide receiver Marco Ebeling to graduation, but return running back Reese Woerner and tight end Jack Redwine. Woerner put up 668 yards on the year, and Redwine notched 117 yards against Menasha alone. DB Thade Brauer and LB Briggers Reinke are among the defensive leaders, while Andrew Moselor is a threat on the lines. Coach Scott: "We're looking forward to going down to La Crosse Logan and playing against a really quality program. Our kids have been preparing all summer and we feel like we're ready to go."
Logan: The Rangers went 2-3 last season but won two of their last three, including a 20-10 win against rival La Crosse Central. They return starting QB Josh Waite, who threw for 612 yards and three TDs last year, and top receiver Ryan Bye, who caught 11 receptions for 271 yards and two scores. Logan graduated its only two running backs that surpassed 100 yards. Defensive lineman Martell Owens is the top returning tackler on the defense. He recorded 17 tackles, five for loss, and two sacks.
River Falls at Menomonie
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won these teams' last meeting back in 2019 21-7, pushing its lead in games since 1920 by 59-21-4.
Menomonie: The Mustangs open up the Mike Sinz era with a familiar foe, though one now outside the Big Rivers due to restructuring. Sinz, who arrives from Eau Claire Memorial to return to his alma mater, inherits a squad that tied for the Big Rivers title with Hudson last season. He will need to replace five 2020 All-Northwest selections but does return multiple defensive starters, defensive back Brooks Brewer among them. Reed Styer gets full time QB duties after having to sit out parts of last season due to COVID protocols. He has an All-Northwest honorable mention to work with in tight end Noah Feddersen, a big target at 6-foot-8. Coach Mike Sinz: "The last four or five years, their football program's gone to another level. They've been very successful. They're athletic, they're big. They've developed that winning attitude."
River Falls: The Wildcats are under the direction of a new coach, Ryan Scherz, after former coach David Crail was promoted to the school's athletic director position. Scherz had been an offensive coordinator with the Wildcats since 2017. River Falls played a limited schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions. They went 2-1 in games all against BRC foes, beating Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake but falling to Hudson. The engine of the offense is gone with the graduation of Michael Krueger, but the team has high expectations of wideout Michael Schurman. Vito Massa returns under center after throwing for 145 yards in two games. Tanner Zepczyk anchors the lines. The Wildcats are playing their last year in the Mississippi Valley before returning to the Big Rivers.
Fall Creek at Altoona
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: Altoona won the last meeting between these teams 34-8 in 2019.
Altoona: The Railroaders struggled last season, going 0-5, but played a young group and consistently detailed how this was a two-year process. They return their starting quarterback, Ben Kuenkel, and their top A-back and B-back in Zavondre Cole and Colin Boyarski. Cole led the team in total yards and Boyarski topped the Rails in rushing. They also have two all-conference offensive linemen in Craig Ervin and Braxton Lang and two all-conference linebackers in Tanner Kircher and Boyarski. The team brought in coaches from Harding University, highly respected for their option attack, for two days during summer camp to help teach the offense to the Rails. Coach Chad Hanson: "They're a good program, they're a growing program and a developing program sitting in the same boat that we are. So it's a matchup between two teams that are both looking to take that step forward to see that growth."
Fall Creek: The Crickets went 1-6 last season but did end the year on a high note with a 15-12 victory against Neillsville/Granton. Fall Creek got its first normal preseason practice schedule in under second-year coach Tyler Mickelson, but needs to replace its lone 2020 all-conference selection, defensive back Caleb VanDong. It will be a clash of styles Friday, as Altoona focuses on the run and Fall Creek turns to the air. Hanson said from what he's seen from their scrimmage the Crickets can hurt you with both short and long passes. These teams were longtime rivals in the Cloverbelt before Altoona was moved to the Coulee Conference.
