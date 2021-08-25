LC Logan (1-0) at EC North (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: La Crosse Logan won the last meeting 26-20 in 2019 for a fifth straight and leads in games since 1963 30-23-1.
North: The Huskies were overmatched on both sides of the ball in a season-opening 46-6 road loss to La Crosse Central. The team totaled 97 yards of offense, 28 through the air and 69 on the ground. Most of that production came from Remy Rassbach, who ran for 55 yards on 14 attempts. North used two quarterbacks, Tyler Everson and Jack Kein, with Everson getting a majority of the passing opportunities. He went 3 for 9 for 23 yards but threw an interception. He is out this week with injury, opening the door for Kein. Blaze Tody and Kein each had five tackles, but the defense struggled to slow down the RiverHawks. Central QB Mason Herlitzke threw for 175 yards and two TDs on an efficient 10 for 13, and Jackson Warren ran for three touchdowns on just three attempts for 106 yards. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “We certainly didn’t do ourselves any favors with a lot of mistakes. Ill-timed penalties, not that there’s ever a good time to get penalties, that killed our first drive. We looked young and inexperienced in some of our positions.”
Logan: The Rangers bested Eau Claire Memorial 13-0 to end the Old Abes’ four-game winning streak in the series. Most of Logan’s offensive production came on the ground, led by Eli Reynolds with 123 yards. Ryan Bye, Johnny Leaver and Sam Veenstra all finished in the 20s. QB Josh Waite went 8 for 13 for 85 yards with an interception. The defense produced three sacks, two from Martell Owens, and Leaver snagged a pair of interceptions. As a group, the Rangers held Memorial to -4 rushing yards on the game and 79 through the air.
Chippewa Falls (1-0) at D.C. Everest (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at D.C. Everest.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have played since 2004, a 60-6 D.C. Everest victory.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals found success in all three facets of the game in a 40-0 season-opening win against Holmen last Thursday. QB Brayden Warwick was an efficient 7 for 9 for 119 yards and two TDs. Five Chi-Hi rushers averaged more than 5.5 yards per attempt, with Carson Bowe leading the way with 57 total. The defense recorded the school’s first shutout since 2017, and special teams got in on the action too. Zach LeMay ran a punt back to the house and Mason Howard scored on a kick return. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “When you look at our schedule, the first three games, Holmen is traditionally very tough, then you get D.C. Everest who at one time was the power of the state, and then next week Menomonie. We have three strong games to start with, and we’ll know more about who we are and how we are after Thursday.”
D.C. Everest: The Evergreens had more than enough cushion to survive a late Green Bay Preble push last week, winning 42-20. QB David Torres threw for 139 yards with a TD and an interception, while Ja’donn Potter Kanyanta rushed for 123 yards and a score. Nick Becker and Adrian Heinemeyer are both threats outside, surpassing 50 yards receiving in Week 1. The defense earned four sacks and got an interception from Alec Schuster in the season-opening win. The Evergreens were scheduled to play a Big Rivers foe in Hudson in last year’s playoffs, but the game was forfeited by D.C. Everest.
LC Central (1-0) at EC Memorial (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Memorial won the last meeting 62-44 in 2019 and leads in games since 1907 52-40-9.
Memorial: The Old Abes struggled to get anything going on offense in a 13-0 loss to La Crosse Logan in Week 1. Memorial failed to break even on the ground, finishing with -4 yards, on 10 attempts. Tyson Allen went 10 for 22 under center for 79 yards but threw two interceptions. Thirty-five of those yards went to Peter Albert, who had three catches, while the other 32 went to running back Reese Woerner on six catches. The defense kept Memorial in it though, with the Old Abes remaining down one score until the fourth quarter. Logan averaged four yards per carry on 51 rushes, with Eli Reynolds finishing with 123 yards on 28 attempts. Coach Rob Scott: “When we review the game we look at what went well and areas we need to improve. There was a lot to improve but there was an awful lot we did well. We obviously weren’t excited with the outcome and we need to certainly be more efficient offensively. That’s the focus this week.”
Central: The RedHawks lived up to strong expectations with a 46-0 win against North last Thursday. QB Mason Herlitzke is the focal point of the offense, and he’s coming off a 10 for 13 performance with 175 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a threat with his legs as well. He ran for 21 yards in the opener. Jackson Warren made the most of his opportunities, getting to the end zone on all three of his rushing attempts for 106 yards. He also had 77 yards receiving on three catches, while Porter Pretasky caught three passes for 68 yards. Central is led by first-year coach Mitch Olson, a Chippewa Falls native.
Menomonie (1-0) at Holmen (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Holmen.
Series history: This is the teams’ first meeting since 2018, a 19-7 Menomonie victory.
Menomonie: The Mustangs opened up the Mike Sinz era with a victory, beating old rival River Falls 28-6 on home turf. Menomonie found success from a stable of backs, with Nick Haviland reaching the end zone twice and Brooks Brewer once.
Parker Schultz led the group with 99 yards on the ground, while Brewer had 73. QB Reed Styer and TE Noah Feddersen also connected for a 36-yard passing touchdown that helped ice the game. Also helping the cause was a forced fumble by Brewer, who punched the ball out on the Menomonie 1-yard line. River Falls outgained Menomonie but the Mustangs’ defense limited the Wildcats’ ability to string positive plays together. Coach Sinz: “Holmen, they’re always a physical football team. It doesn’t matter what year it is, they always are physical and they’re going to get after you on the offensive and defensive line. We keep talking to our players about how we just have to worry about us.”
Holmen: The Vikings struggled in their season-opening 40-0 loss to Chippewa Falls, allowing two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two on special teams. The Holmen rushing attack bested Chippewa Falls’ group by 20 yards but on almost twice as many attempts. Holmen runs an option and passes rarely, with Luke LeClaire going 1 for 3 for three yards against Chi-Hi. Ten players ran for Holmen, with LeClaire being the most successful with 75 yards.
Altoona (1-0) at Osseo-Fairchild (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Osseo-Fairchild.
Series history: Once Cloverbelt rivals, Osseo-Fairchild won the last meeting 43-0. Altoona leads in games since 1988 15-13.
Altoona: The Railroaders earned their first victory since 2019 with a 41-18 triumph against Fall Creek last week. Altoona scored the first 33 points of the game backed largely by Zavondre Cole and Ben Kuenkel. Cole rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts in addition to three catches for 47 yards and a TD. Kuenkel, a second-year QB, went 6 for 8 passing for 107 yards and three TDs. Colin Boyarski also ran for 74 yards, and Marsten Salsbury snagged an interception. Coach Chad Hanson: “It showed what the kids did in the offseason. We’re bigger, faster, stronger. Part of that is just being an older team. We’re playing seniors, juniors and sophomores on varsity as opposed to juniors, sophomores and freshmen. But the kids really worked hard in the offseason, getting up at 6:30 a.m. to be at the gym lifting weights.”
Osseo-Fairchild: The Thunder couldn’t slow down Cumberland, led by backup QB David Olson, in a 50-21 season-opening defeat. Their three touchdowns came after the Beavers were up 42-0. Keyton Boettcher got in the end zone twice on rushes of 4 and 5 yards, and Chase Insteness ran for a 13-yard score. Boettcher finished with 49 yards, with Insteness right behind him with 45. QB Ashton Oliver went 3 for 10 for 48 yards. Osseo-Fairchild’s defense allowed Olson to throw for 244 yards and five touchdowns, while Drew Griffith ran for 245 yards and two scores.
Bloomer (0-1) at Regis (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Saturday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have played since at least 2001.
Regis: The Ramblers pulled off an impressive upset in Week 1, even after driving over four hours to the other side of the state. Backed by 407 rushing yards, the likely Division 6 or 7 program upended Division 1 Kenosha Bradford 27-10. Jack Weisenberger and Zander Rockow each reached triple digits on the ground, with Weisenberger finishing with 171 and Rockow 129. Both also had two TDs, with Weisenberger’s helping the team pull away in the fourth. Josh Brickner had an interception, while Casey Erickson recorded four tackles. Coach Bryant Brenner is focused on not letting the triumph get to the team’s heads. Coach Brenner: “I think the kids have been told ever since the game ended how great a game it was, which it was. We’re really trying to concentrate on being in the present moment, focusing on getting better instead of living in the past or getting too far ahead of ourselves.”
Bloomer: The Blackhawks were up 14-6 at the break but couldn’t hold on in a 26-14 Week 1 loss to Somerset. That was despite a strong showing on the ground from Marcus Harelstad, who rushed for 139 yards on 19 attempts. He also had a touchdown. QB Jack Strand is considered among the best QBs in the Heart O’ North and area but had to deal with frequent pressure from Somerset, resulting in -42 rushing yards. He threw for 63 on five completions. Bloomer is bigger than the Kenosha Bradford team Regis last saw, which Brenner said could cause some issues for the Ramblers. These teams were supposed to open up against each other last year before the pandemic affected schedules.
