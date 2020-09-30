New Richmond at Menomonie
What: Big Rivers, Friday 7 p.m. at Menomonie.
Series history: Menomonie beat New Richmond 35-13 in Level 2 of the playoffs last season, pushing the Mustangs' record in the series to 6-0 since 1998.
Menomonie: The Mustangs dealt with a depleted roster in Week 1, with coach Joe LaBuda saying the team was without one-third of its players. That included multiple starters as the team dealt with contact tracing protocols. Despite that, Menomonie hung with Hudson and led three times in a 30-23 road defeat. DeVauntaye Parker helped drive the offense in the third quarter, returning a kickoff for a touchdown, running for a score and converting a 2-point conversion. Quarterback Ryan Kahl threw an early TD to Brock Thornton, while Brooks Brewer also found a rhythm in the backfield. Coach Joe LaBuda: “To play all the guys we played both ways was too much for us to overcome. And we made too many mistakes. We had a chance to win it, but I’m proud of how hard our kids played.”
New Richmond: The Tigers, new members of the Big Rivers, won their first game in the conference thanks to a late two-point conversion stop. New Richmond halted Rice Lake's attempt to go ahead with one minute remaining in regulation to secure a 28-27 victory. The program brings a history of success in the Middle Border, having beaten conference foes last year by a combined 243-55 score. Defensive lineman Connor Felton was a first team all-conference selection last year.
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
What: Big Rivers, Friday 7 p.m. at Chippewa Falls.
Series history: Chippewa Falls won last year 29-25 and leads series since 1983 by 25-12.
Chippewa Falls: Chippewa Falls fell in its first game of the season, scoring the final points of the game in a 23-8 loss to River Falls. Ben Steinmetz ran for 98 yards and scored the team's TD as Chuck Raykovich's offense leaned toward the ground game. The Cardinals' victory against Hudson last year came in Week 9 and was needed for Chi-Hi to earn a spot in the playoff field. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "This was a group that probably needed a scrimmage before our first game because we did have a lot of uncharacteristic, first-game mistakes. I think we'll play better this week, however the opponent is awfully, awfully strong."
Hudson: The Raiders opened their season by besting Menomonie in a back-and-forth affair, with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Owen Anderson to Troy Bounting giving the team the final 30-23 advantage. That effort helped the team earn a No. 5 ranking in Division 1 the WisSports.com poll. Anderson ran for a touchdown and threw for three, with two TD passes going to wideout Carter Herink.
Regis at Mondovi
What: Cloverbelt, Friday 7 p.m. at Mondovi.
Series history: Now fellow Cloverbelt programs, these teams are meeting for the first time this century.
Regis: The defending Cloverbelt champions opened their season with a 28-6 victory against new conference foe Elk Mound. Three Rambler rushers totaled at least 75 yards in the game, Gus Theisen (114), Drew Goettl (95) and Zander Rockow (75), with each also getting to the end zone once. The Regis defense, a driving force in last year's success, held the Mounders to 250 yards and only allowed one late-game TD score. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We're excited to have the opportunity to keep playing. I think this year you've got to be grateful for every chance that you get to play, every chance you get to go out and practice."
Mondovi: The Buffaloes joined the Cloverbelt this year after winning the Dunn-St. Croix title and advancing to the Division 6 state semifinals last year. Tanner Marsh led the state in rushing yards last week with 321 in the team's 48-20 win against Osseo-Fairchild. He also notched four TDs and earned WisSports.com Player of the Week honors. Quarterback Cade Brenner was the team's second-leading rusher, totaling 85 yards on the ground, while passing for 138 and a score to Jarod Falkner.
Altoona at Osceola
What: Nonconference, Friday 7 p.m. at Osceola.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these programs since 2016, when Osceola bested the Rails 28-14 in Level 1 of the playoffs.
Altoona: The Rails fell 35-6 to Highland in their opener, a late addition to the Week 1 schedule that required a long road trip for the squad. Colin Boyarski ran for 33 yards and Tanner Kircher added 28, while Trent Cornell scored the team's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Connor Mattison snagged an interception in addition to six tackles. Coach Chad Hanson: "We're really young, so in the game we made some mistakes that really hurt us. We played pretty well in the first half of the game, but we gave up a touchdown and we drove down inside their 10-yard line and we fumbled on the 4. It was 13-0 at halftime and the score could have been much closer."
Osceola: The Chieftains are coming off a 28-12 loss to Ellsworth in Week 1, having hung around in the first half but getting outscored 14-0 in the second. 2019 All-Middle Border first teamer Nicholas Carlson was the engine for the Osceola offense, rushing for 142 yards on 28 carries and notching a touchdown. He was also an all-conference selection last season at linebacker. Charlie Tronrud added 53 yards on the ground and a score in addition to 31 yards passing but threw two interceptions. Osceola went 6-4 last year and made it to Level 1 of the Division 4 playoffs.
