D.C. Everest (1-0) at Chippewa Falls (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at Dorais Field.
Series history: The two teams squared off last year for the first time since 2004, with Chippewa Falls emerging with a 10-9 victory on the road.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals are flying high after a 38-7 defeat of Holmen in Week 1. Mason Howard, Dawson Goodman, Mayson Tester and Mason Von Haden all ran for scores. Nathan Drivas added a touchdown on a blocked kick. Tester is the leading rusher with 156 yards on 10 carries. Ryan Gaudet added 54 yards on five carries. Von Haden completed three passes, all to Jackson LeMay, for 29 yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “D.C. looks like D.C. of old — big, strong and athletic. They are a very good football team.”
D.C. Everest: The Evergreens ran past Green Bay Preble 35-14 to open their season. According to WisSports.net, Cayden Bangston ran for 109 yards and two scores, and Jack Bobinski added two touchdowns and 102 yards through the air. The Hornets intercepted Bobinski three times. The Evergreens ran for 282 yards and averaged six yards per carry.
Onalaska (1-0) at Menomonie (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Thursday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these two programs since 2007, a game Menomonie won 35-21. A rematch was scheduled in 2020, but the contest was canceled.
Menomonie: The Mustangs saw their rally fall short when Rice Lake’s Zach Orr intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game to seal a 26-21 Warriors victory. Menomonie held a one-point lead in the fourth quarter after Steele Schaefer’s touchdown run with 5:02 left. Schaefer finished with two scores and 47 yards on the ground. Treysen Witt completed 14 of 19 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Coach Mike Sinz: “Onalaska is extremely athletic. This collection of skill players on offense might be the best we see all season. We need to keep (receiver) Nicky Odom out of the open field. As a defense, we need to tackle well in the open field or else it could be a long night. On defense, they start nine seniors. Onalaska is a great football team. We need to bring our A-game.”
Onalaska: The Hilltoppers held off West Salem for a 14-13 win last week. Per WisSports.net, quarterback Adam Skifton threw 14 completions for 176 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Matty Burnette had 103 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Nicky Odom added seven receptions for 41 yards.
Eau Claire North (0-1) at La Crosse Logan (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at La Crosse Logan.
Series history: North beat Logan 20-14 last season to snap its 51-game losing streak, and end the Rangers’ run of five straight wins against the Huskies. Overall, Logan leads the series since 1963 30-24-1.
North: The Huskies led in the second half, but ultimately fell to La Crosse Central 19-14 in Week 1. James Jarzynski ran for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 71 yards on the ground. Jack Kein added a rushing touchdown. North ran for 213 yards collectively. Six different players caught a pass for the Huskies. Coach Matt McGinnis: “I thought we really owned the line of scrimmage for the most part (last week). We really just shot ourselves in the foot on too many drives. Just little things like getting behind the chains.”
Logan: The Rangers surrendered four touchdowns through the air and another on the ground in a 36-8 loss to Eau Claire Memorial. Quarterback Johnny Leaver passed for 115 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times.
Eau Claire Memorial (1-0) at La Crosse Central (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at UW-La Crosse.
Series history: Central won last season’s meeting 48-21, but Memorial still holds the edge in the all-time series. The Old Abes are 52-41-9 against Central since 1907.
Memorial: Ryan Thompson threw four passing touchdowns as the Old Abes got off to a flying start with a 36-8 win over La Crosse Logan. Thompson finished with 141 yards on 17 completions. Julius Clark was the top target, hauling in six passes for 76 yards and two scores. Reagan Hub and Peter Albert also caught touchdowns. Shimar Simmons ran for 142 yards and a score on 12 carries. Coach Rob Scott: “Central is a proven program that has turned out very good teams. We know we are in for a battle on Friday night. They are explosive at all levels of all three phases. Their offense is run through (quarterback) Mason Elston who is very good in both the running and passing game. Up front, they get after it on both sides of the ball. Our focus is on improving the things we can control. We have an awful long list of things we need to get better at before they come back to haunt us. We were happy with our outcome last week but we were not happy with the way we executed in all three phases. We are looking forward to another nonconference test this week and improving in all three phases of our football team.”
Central: The RiverHawks rallied to get past Eau Claire North 19-14. Mason Elston threw for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Henry Meyer had five catches for 84 yards and a score. Boston Brindley and Jude Alvarado both tallied rushing touchdowns.
Regis (1-0) at Bloomer (0-1)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Bloomer.
Series history: The Ramblers and Blackhawks played for the first time in more than two decades last season, with Regis winning 49-0.
Regis: The Ramblers fended off Prescott in a defensive battle on Saturday, 13-6. Jack Weisenberger scored the winning touchdown late in the third quarter on a 46-yard run. Carson Tait added a rushing touchdown of his own for Regis. The Ramblers totaled 192 rushing yards. Kendon Krogman’s four completions went for 63 yards. Coach Bryant Brenner: “We are hoping to improve this week. Bloomer is a very big team. We expect a four-quarter battle just like last week.”
Bloomer: The Blackhawks fell behind 20-0 and couldn’t recover in a 34-6 defeat to Somerset last week. Jackson Omar scored the lone touchdown, rushing for a 2-yard trip to the end zone. Gabe Prince passed for 77 yards on six completions, and Evan Rogge had 38 receiving yards. Prince also ran for 32 yards to lead the team.
Osseo-Fairchild (0-1) at Altoona (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: The two programs once battled as members of the Cloverbelt Conference, but now their meetings are outside of the league. Altoona won last year’s game 46-12 to extend their all-time series lead to 16-13 since 1988.
Altoona: The Rails fell 26-20 in an exciting game against old rival Fall Creek last week. Ryan Whittlinger scored the winning touchdown for the Crickets with 1:26 left. Colin Boyarski rumbled for 170 rushing yards and a touchdown for Altoona. Ben Kuenkel passed 10 completions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Zavondre Cole and Hunter Hibbard caught the two scores. Coach Chad Hanson: “Osseo is an up-and-coming program. They have strong leadership in place that is looking to return Osseo to their past decades of dominance in Wisconsin football. They played quite well in their Week 1 game vs. a high-quality Cumberland program It took them a little bit to get clicking, but once they did in the second half they showed that they are strong in all three phases of the game. We have a lot of errors that we need to clean up from Week 1. We will have to be on our A-game this week.”
Osseo-Fairchild: The Thunder rallied late, but couldn’t overcome a deficit of 20-plus points in a 34-20 defeat against Cumberland. Timmy Koskovich both ran for and caught a touchdown in the final minute and a half of the game. The touchdown reception came off a pass from Ashton Oliver. Isaac Iverson also had a rushing touchdown. Oliver led the Thunder with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries.
—Spencer Flaten