Regis (2-0) at Osseo-Fairchild (0-2)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild.
Series history: After a 42-0 victory last year, Regis has won 10 straight against the Thunder and holds a 12-1 lead since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers scored 22 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second in a 43-0 win over Bloomer last week. Kendon Krogman ran and passed for a touchdown. Jack Weisenberger was on the receiving end of the passing score, and also ran for a touchdown. Josh Brickner is the team’s leading rusher with 106 yards, although four players have more than 50. Krogman has passed for 200 yards this season. Coach Bryant Brenner: “This week we continue to focus on improvement. We are excited to start conference play. Osseo knows us well and presents many challenges. We hope to be ready to go.”
Osseo-Fairchild: The Thunder trailed by 36 at halftime and eventually lost 36-6 at Altoona last week. Ashton Oliver ran for a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to account for the team’s scoring. Oliver finished with 26 rushing yards to lead the team. Tryggve Korger passed for 43 yards on four completions.
Eau Claire North (0-2) at Eau Claire Memorial (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: North and Memorial meet for the 60th time, dating back to 1963. Memorial has won 13 in a row, including last year’s 28-14 victory, and leads the series 41-16.
North: The Huskies trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter and mounted a significant rally, but came up just short in a 31-28 loss to La Crosse Logan last week. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, which featured three touchdowns by Tyler Everson. Cameron Olson also ran for a touchdown in the first half. North is 0-2, but has lost both of its games by less than one score and has competed every week. The Huskies are looking for their first Big Rivers win since 2014, but appear to be closer than ever over the course of the past eight years. Coach Matt McGinnis, after a Week 1 loss: “The kids played really hard. Losing is always going to suck, but there’s building blocks there. ... Losing sucks, but I’m thankful for a good start.”
Memorial: The Old Abes remained unbeaten with a 10-7 win over La Crosse Central last Friday. The defense held the RiverHawks to 230 yards of offense and shut them out in the second half. The Abes picked off five passes in the victory. Offensively, Ryan Thompson hit Reagan Hub with a seven-yard touchdown pass to account for the team’s only touchdown. Connor Anderson’s 27-yard field goal made the difference. Thompson has thrown for 317 yards and five touchdowns this year. Shimar Simmons leads the rushers with 168 yards. Peter Albert has 136 receiving yards. Coach Rob Scott: “We are not shying away from the fact that this is a big rivalry game for us and most of our community. However, when the ball kicks off, it is going to be the team that wins more football situations that is going to win the game. We are looking forward to a great high school football atmosphere at Carson Park Friday night. These are the times our kids have worked for and dreamed about, these are the moments, so we need to make sure we live in the moments, because they go by quick.”
Hudson (2-0) at Chippewa Falls (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: The Cardinals scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Raiders 20-14 last season. It pushed their series lead to 27-12 since 1983.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals broke a 21-21 tie when Mason Von Haden ran for a five-yard touchdown with 3:22 left in a 35-21 win over D.C. Everest last week. Chi-Hi was inexperienced coming into the year, but has impressed by winning its first two games. The toughest test yet comes this week. Mayson Tester has led the ground game with 233 yards. Ryan Gaudet is on the cusp of hitting triple figures, carrying 99 rushing yards into Week 3. Von Haden has passed for 185 yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Hudson quite possibly is one of the most talented teams in the state. They have great size and are very athletic. Intercepting seven passes in one game doesn’t happen without exceptional athletes.”
Hudson: The Raiders’ experienced defense has been as good as advertised so far. After holding holding Marshfield to seven points in Week 1, Hudson intercepted seven passes in a 38-7 win against Stevens Point last week. Ben Healy had four of those picks, and three other players got in on the fun. Offensively, Rylan Schultz (124 yards) and Jake Busson (73 yards) teamed up to pass for 197 yards and two scores. The Raiders also ran for 199 yards collectively.
Menomonie (0-2) at Superior (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Superior.
Series history: The Mustangs ran to a 42-14 victory last year to extend their series lead to 22-3 since 1985.
Menomonie: The Mustangs are still seeking their first victory of the season after a 14-0 defeat to Onalaska last week. It was the first time Menomonie has been shut out in more than two decades. Treysen Witt completed 14 passes for 122 yards, and Steele Schaefer ran for 85 yards. Schaefer leads the rushing attack with 132 yards and two touchdowns this year. Witt has thrown for 297 yards. Coach Mike Sinz: “We need to execute. We talk about that over and over in our offensive meetings. We’ve got to look in the mirror and see what we can improve on, players and coaches. I’m not worried about our kids because I know they’ll come back and fight.”
Superior: The Spartans dropped their second straight game after a 32-13 loss to Rice Lake last week. They’ve been outscored 65-26 in two contests. Quarterback Carson Gotelaere missed Week 1 with an injury but returned to the lineup last week. He threw for 55 yards in addition to running for 39 yards and a touchdown. Jack Rivord has run for a pair of scores this season.
Black River Falls (1-1) at Altoona (1-1)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: The Rails beat the Tigers 39-27 last season to clinch a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season. It was the first game between the two teams since at least 2000.
Altoona: The Rails built a 36-0 lead over Osseo-Fairchild by halftime last week and won 36-6. They rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns, including one score each from Ben Kuenkel, Colin Boyarski, Hunter Hibbard and Thorin Steele. Kuenkel also threw a touchdown pass to CJ Varsho. But the Rails were penalized at least 12 times in a performance they called sloppy. Coach Chad Hanson: “Black River Falls has a really good QB. He is well rounded as he can drop passes into receivers anywhere on the field and also is a strong runner. He is going to be a big test for our defense this Friday night. Defensively, they are big and play physical. They have a defensive line that can reset the line of scrimmage to their advantage. They also have two inside linebackers that are aggressive and have a nose for the football. Probably the strongest part of their game is they play in unison with each other. We need to focus on getting better day after day. We really need to focus on all the little things in order to clean up our penalty plague that we had on Friday night.”
Black River Falls: The Tigers led 12-0 against Wisconsin Dells last week, but were outscored 40-6 the rest of the way in a 40-18 defeat. Quarterback Evan Voss ran for a touchdown and passed for two more. He’s thrown for six scores while only being intercepted once this season. He’s also among the team’s top rushers. Before the loss to Wisconsin Dells, the defense held Nekoosa to eight points.
