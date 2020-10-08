Menomonie (1-1) at Marshfield (0-0)
What: Nonconference, Friday 7 p.m. at Marshfield.
Series history: Menomonie won the last meeting between these teams 7-3 in Level 1 of the 2013 playoffs.
Menomonie: The Mustangs have little time to gameplan for their new opponent after their originally scheduled game with River Falls was called off Wednesday. They dealt with last-minute changes previously when it came to the roster, but have gotten back many players that had to sit out during the first two weeks due to contact tracing. The team earned its first win of the season in dominant fashion last week, with Will Ockler scoring two rushing and one receiving touchdown in a 42-0 contest with New Richmond. The passing TD was a 41-yard play from QB Ryan Kahl. Parker Schultz returned a punt 73 yards to the house for the team's second return TD in as many games. Coach Joe LaBuda: "We're getting to play a great football team. They were in the semifinals two years ago. They're consistent, a team that makes long runs in the playoffs."
Marshfield: This is the first outing of the season for Marshfield after games were postponed due to COVID-19. The Tigers went 6-4 last year, falling to Big Rivers member Superior 44-37 in Level 1 of the playoffs. The team needs to replace Joey Goettl, who led the squad in passing and rushing last year, and leading running back Sam Hinson. Not everyone graduated though, as the top two wideouts in 2019 are seniors this year. VFA-West first teamer Wyatt LeMoine caught 49 passes for 510 yards and five TDs, while Simon Slade caught 35 passes for 396 yards and seven scores. Will Nikolai ran for 401 yards and three TDs. Two all-conference first team defenders are back in Ethan Dagit and Dustin Altman.
Rice Lake (0-2) at Chippewa Falls (1-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday 7 p.m. at Dorais Field.
Series history: Chippewa Falls won last year's meeting 16-12 and leads in games since 1983 by 21-16.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals scored 17 unanswered points last week, including the game-winning 2-yard touchdown run by Ben Steinmetz with 6:20 remaining in the game, to earn a 17-14 win against a Hudson team that knocked off defending Big Rivers co-champion Menomonie a week prior. In addition to the final score, Steinmetz ran for 79 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards. He's accounted for 227 total yards through two games. QB Brayden Warwick threw for 109 yards and a TD, which came on an 8-yard passing play to Isaac Frenette. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "Rice Lake, they're a good football team. They very easily could be 2-0 right now. We expect a challenge from them."
Rice Lake: The Warriors lost in Week 1 to New Richmond after failing to convert a two-point conversion to tie with a minute remaining in regulation and in Week 2 to River Falls in a game Rice Lake led in the third quarter. Alex Belongia accounted for 73 of the team's 106 receiving yards last week on three catches, while Graydon Clark caught one 27-yard pass for a score. Tristan Scheurer stepped under center last week to fill in for Cole Fenske and completed five of his 13 pass attempts. The running game has been balanced, with Jayden Perkins, Andrew Farm, Hunter Heller and Scheurer all getting involved. The defense, missing players on the line, struggled to slow down River Falls' running back Michael Krueger.
Prescott (0-2) at Altoona (0-2)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: This is the first time these two will square off this century, although extended series history is unavailable.
Altoona: The Rails finally play at home after two long trips to battle Highland and Osceola. They're still looking for their first win after a 47-6 loss to Osceola last Friday. Tanner Kircher has led the team in rushing both weeks, while Marsten Salsbury-Parks had 59 receiving yards in Week 1. Altoona coach Chad Hanson said the team is stressing a return to basics this week. Hanson: "Prescott is kind of a carbon copy of us as far as what they do offensively. They have a couple of decent-sized linemen that are going to give us a run for our money. Very good blockers, they get off the ball fast. We have to get off the ball. That's been a significant thing in the first two games that we have seen, we've been slow off the ball, therefore we either playing in our offensive backfield or defensive backfield."
Prescott: Aiden Russell ran for 157 yards and a score last week, but it wasn't enough in a 35-12 loss to Ellsworth. With 196 yards on the year, he's one of the team's two rushers to reach the century mark. Grant Stanton has 169 yards and a 6.3 average. Prescott throws the ball very rarely, only attempting five passes so far this year. Defensively, Shawn Thomason was a first team All-Middle Border selection on the defensive line last year.
Stanley-Boyd (2-0) at Regis (2-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 11 a.m. Saturday at Regis.
Series history: Regis won last year 42-8 to take a 7-6 lead in games since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers' defense put up their first shutout of the season last week, blanking Mondovi 22-0 in a battle of Cloverbelt heavyweights. They held the Buffaloes to 223 rushing yards after Mondovi went for 454 the week before against Osseo-Fairchild. Three Regis running backs are already over 100 yards, with Gus Theisen leading the group with 160. Zander Rockow has run for 143 and a team-leading 3 TDs, while Drew Goettl has 114. All three have found the end zone, as has Peyton Mayer who isn't far behind at 95 yards on the season. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We're going to have to make another big improvement in order to play with Stanley. They've got a lot of speed, a tremendous amount of speed and athleticism. I think they're the most athletic team in the conference."
Stanley-Boyd: The Orioles also remained unbeaten with a dominant 37-0 victory against Neillsville/Granton last week. They've allowed only six points through the first two weeks of the year and has forced three interceptions, two by Landon Karlen. Carsen Hause has an efficient 64% completion percentage while putting up 246 yards through the air. Michael Karlen is his favorite target, having caught 24 passes, but Cooper Nichols leads the group with 125 yards receiving on 19 catches and is also the team's leading rusher with 139 yards. Michael Karlen and Jake Nesterick join Nichols in already surpassing 100 receiving yards.
— Jack Goods