Regis (2-0) at Osseo-Fairchild (0-2)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild.
Series history: Regis won last year 43-14 for ninth straight and leads in games since 2008 11-1.
Regis: A week after knocking off Division 1 foe Kenosha Bradford, the Ramblers stayed unbeaten with a dominant 49-0 win against Bloomer. The Ramblers allowed just 32 yards of offense to a Blackhawk team that was limited to the ground without starting QB Jack Strand. Kendon Krogman threw for two TDs on 4-for-8 passing for 90 yards, while Zander Rockow led the rushing attack with 56 yards and two scores. Eleven Ramblers got at least a rush. Through two games, Rockow and Jack Weisenberger each have 185 ground yards. Gus Theisen snagged two catches for 50 yards against Bloomer, while Carson Tait notched 40 receiving yards on his two catches. The Ramblers open Cloverbelt play as a favorite for the league crown, but will have challengers. Coach Bryant Brenner: “We challenged ourselves this week to try and find ways that we can improve. I’m pleased with how the week has gone. It’s been a quick week, a quick turnaround playing on Saturday night and then Thursday. This week has been more about mentally getting better and physically resting up.”
Osseo-Fairchild: The Thunder are looking for their first win after lopsided 50-21 and 46-12 losses to Cumberland and Altoona, respectively, in nonconference play. Ashton Oliver has thrown for 109 yards and a TD in that time, but Tryggve Korger came on in his stead last week against Altoona and put up 44 yards on three completions. Keyton Boettcher is the top rushing threat, having totaled 66 yards, and Brody Seefeldt leads the team in receiving after connecting with Oliver for a 60-yard TD last week. The defense allowed 567 yards to Cumberland, 323 on the ground, and 423 against Altoona, 370 on the ground.
Menomonie (2-0) at Chippewa Falls (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 24-6 for the 12th time in the last 13 games and leads series in games since 1920 54-42-2.
Menomonie: The Mustangs have won their first two games under coach Mike Sinz by double digits, besting River Falls 28-6 and Holmen 29-9. QB Reed Styer leads the Big Rivers in passing yards with 234. He’s also thrown for four TDs without an interception. Brooks Brewer, Parker Schultz, Jack Drout and Nick Haviland are all getting serious time at running back. Brewer, Schultz and Drout have surpassed 100 yards, with Brewer leading the race with 118. Noah Feddersen, a 6-foot-8 Division I basketball recruit, has caught five passes for 117 yards and three TDs. The defense held Holmen to 188 total yards after allowing 308 a week prior. Coach Sinz: “I think this is Chippewa Falls’ best team since 2015, their Level 4 team. This team reminds me a lot of that team. They’re incredibly fast on defense and their offensive line is overwhelming. They have to average over 250, 260 at least.”
Chippewa Falls: After rolling over Holmen 40-0 in Week 1, Chippewa Falls needed a last-second stand to win in Week 2. The Cardinals successfully defended a two-point attempt by D.C. Everest with 10 seconds remaining to pull off a 10-9 road victory. QB Brayden Warwick only trails Menomonie’s Styer in Big Rivers passing yardage, accumulating 228 in addition to three TDs. The Cardinals have used a handful of backs, with Karson Bowe getting a majority of the carries. He’s put up 129 yards on 29 attempts. Judah Dunham and Collin Beaudette are also used out of the backfield. Dunham has caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD. The defense is led by 2020 All-Northwest picks Owen Krista, Elijah Hable and Gavin Goodman. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “It’s going to be a typical very well-coached, very good, very physical Menomonie team. Nothing’s going to change.”
New Richmond (2-0) at EC Memorial (0-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have played since New Richmond was last in the Big Rivers in 2001. The Tigers won that matchup 27-21.
Memorial: The Old Abes are still looking for their first win under new coach Rob Scott after a 13-0 loss to La Crosse Logan and a 48-21 loss to La Crosse Central. The Memorial offense was able to get into more of a rhythm in Week 2 after being held to negative rushing yards against the Rangers, getting a combined 237 passing yards from Brady Johnson and Ryan Thompson and 76 rushing yards from Reese Woerner. Scott has been happy with the progress the O-line has made. The defense struggled against a RiverHawks team that posted 40 points against both Memorial and North, allowing 448 total yards. Tyson Harvey leads the squad with 118 receiving yards and has a touchdown. Coach Scott: “I feel like we are improving. We aren’t where we want to be or need to be, but we just need to take another huge step this week.”
New Richmond: The Tigers started their season with two wins over old Middle Border rivals, 24-14 against St. Croix Central and 33-14 against Somerset. Andrew Trandahl rushed for 130 yards on 33 carries against St. Croix Central and 258 against Somerset to top the Big Rivers. Kennan Stowers came close to triple digits with 97 against St. Croix Central. They’ve been run heavy so far, going to the wildcat in the opener. The Tigers got out to a 27-0 lead against Somerset before giving up a point, and when tested against St. Croix Central with the game tied 7-7 at the break they ended on a 17-7 run. New Richmond went 2-4 against Big Rivers competition last fall, the team’s first year back in the league.
Aquinas (2-0) at Altoona (2-0)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: These new Coulee rivals are now scheduled to meet annually, but haven’t played since at least 2001.
Altoona: The Railroaders are out to their best start since 2016, defeating Fall Creek 41-18 and Osseo-Fairchild 46-12 heading into their first league game as a member of the Coulee Conference. Ben Kuenkel has thrown for five TDs and 160 yards on an efficient 8 for 10, while Colin Boyarski and Zavondre Cole have both found success on the ground. Cole ran for 134 yards and caught three passes for 47 yards in the opener, while Boyarski was a workhorse against Osseo-Fairchild with 215 yards and two scores on 25 carries. They’ve both gotten strong support from the O-line. The Railroader defense has allowed fewer points in both games than they did in any game in 2020. Coach Chad Hanson: “Their quarterback is really good. He’s running around the field and throwing the ball everywhere, throwing from what I would call Patrick Mahomes arm angles and he’s got really good receivers that are able to go up and catch the ball. They are a very good team offensively and also defensively. They don’t make mistakes.”
Aquinas: The Blugolds are unbeaten after a 49-15 win against Prairie du Chien and a 41-8 triumph against Luther. QB Jackson Flottmeyer has gone 18 for 22 for 543 yards and nine TDs in that span. He has no interceptions. Quinn Miskowski is the top receiving threat for a pass-heavy team, having hauled in six catches for 140 yards and five TDs. Collin Conzemius, Jack Christianson and Joe Penchi have all surpassed 70 receiving yards. Penchi is the top rushing threat, having accumulated 100 yards on 13 attempts. The defense is led by defensive back Michael Lium, an all-conference first teamer last year. Chris Wilson, a second team all-league pick, is also in the secondary.
— Jack Goods