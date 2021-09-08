EC Memorial (0-3, 0-1) at Rice Lake (2-1, 1-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Rice Lake.
Series history: Memorial won the team’s last meeting in 2019 21-16 to break a four-game Rice Lake streak. The Old Abes lead the series since 1934 25-16-1.
Memorial: The Old Abes are still looking for their first victory after dropping their Big Rivers opener 42-16 to New Richmond. Memorial outscored the Tigers 10-7 in the first quarter, but were doomed by a 21-0 run in the second. The team has used multiple quarterbacks, with Ryan Thompson, Brady Johnson and Tyson Allen all getting looks. Last week Thompson threw for 140 yards on 10-for-16 passing while Johnson went 3 for 6 for 73 yards. They combined for three interceptions, part of the reason coach Rob Scott is emphasizing taking care of the ball. Reese Woerner, the team’s top rusher, put up 81 yards in Week 3 to push his season total to 151. He had one of the two TDs. The defense is looking to rebound after allowing over 40 points to La Crosse Central and New Richmond. Coach Scott: “Not much changes with Rice Lake. They are extremely well coached, extremely disciplined, their kids know the system in and out. They’re always a very solid football team.”
Rice Lake: The Warriors made a statement to start their final season in the Big Rivers, knocking off potential conference championship contender Hudson 33-12. Rice Lake ended on a 25-0 run to pull away, shutting the Raiders out for a majority of the second half. It was a strong bounceback after a nonconference loss to Northwestern a week prior. Four have already surpassed 100 rushing yards in Christian Lindow, Cole Fenske, Elliott Nolin and Carson Tomesh. Lindow leads the bunch with 161. Fenske is also a threat as a passer, going 14 for 35 this year for 277 yards and five TDs. He’s working with one of the top wideouts in the area in Alex Belongia. He’s averaging 24.9 yards per catch with eight for 199 yards and three TDs. Lindow and Easton Stone are the top tacklers for a unit that has held opponents to two scores or less twice.
Regis (3-0, 1-0) at Elk Mound (1-2, 0-1)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Elk Mound.
Series history: Regis took a 1-0 series lead with these teams as Cloverbelt foes with a 28-6 win last year. That was their first meeting since 2005.
Regis: The Ramblers have rolled in two straight dominant shutouts, besting Bloomer 49-0 and Osseo-Fairchild 42-0, after upending Division 1 Kenosha Bradford to start the year. They are ranked No. 1 among small schools in the Associated Press poll and have the looks of a state title contender. Eighteen Ramblers ran the ball against Osseo-Fairchild, with Alex Leis leading the large pack with 47 yards. Zander Rockow (222 rushing yards on the season), Jack Weisenberger (188), Alex Leis and Gus Theisen (93) are all serious threats out of the backfield. QB Kendon Krogman throws infrequently but has been effective, getting 137 yards and two TDs on just 7-for-12 passing. Casey Erickson, Caden Weber and Leis are the top tacklers. Josh Brickner has two interceptions. Coach Bryant Brenner: “We’ve gotten off to a real solid start. Pleased with where we’re at right now. We believe we’ve developed some depth over the past couple of weeks, because you’re going to need it playing in the Cloverbelt.”
Elk Mound: The Mounders lost to Neillsville/Granton last week on a last-second, 25-yard field goal from Andrew Brown. Elk Mound took the lead with an Avery Kaanta run with just under five minutes remaining in the game, but Brown’s kick with two seconds on the clock left the team little time to respond. The Mounders opened with a 26-8 win against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before dropping two straight. Kaden Russo has thrown for 450 yards with a 53% hit rate and four TDs. Kaanta is the top rusher, totaling 261 yards on 60 attempts this year after a first team All-Cloverbelt selection last year. He also has 88 receiving yards. Ethan Johnson is the only person ahead of him in that department, notching 270 yards and two TDs on 14 catches. The defense returns an all-conference pick in lineman Carson Steinhorst.
Hudson (1-2, 0-1) at Menomonie (3-0, 1-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Hudson won last year 30-23 to snap Menomonie’s five-game win streak and cut into the Mustangs’ all-time series lead, which now stands at 62-26-2 since 1920.
Menomonie: The Mustangs are playing their first season without longtime coach Joe LaBuda but haven’t missed a beat in the transition to Mike Sinz. Their strong start continued last week with a 21-14 rivalry victory against Chippewa Falls. Reed Styer rushed two yards for a score to put Menomonie ahead with 7:11 remaining, and the Mustangs ran much of the rest of that time off with a final lengthy drive. They’ve also beaten River Falls 28-6 and Holmen 29-9. The rushing attempts have been rather similar for Brooks Brewer, Parker Schultz and Jack Drout, with Brewer leading the bunch with 193 yards on 33 carries. Schultz and Drout are also over 100 yards, while Nick Haviland has three touchdowns. Noah Feddersen (121 yards) and Schultz (111) are the top receivers. Reed Styer has thrown for 394 yards and five TDs with a lone interception. The defense has stood tall despite spending time without talented defensive back Domenic Stellino. Coach Sinz: “After a very physical game last Friday night against Chippewa Falls we have numerous players who are questionable for the game. We expect another physical, hard-hitting game on Friday against Hudson.”
Hudson: The Raiders unofficially tied Menomonie for the Big Rivers crown last year but have struggled out of the gate. They opened with a 48-7 loss to Sun Prairie and were upset 33-12 by Rice Lake last week, with a 29-28 rivalry win against River Falls sandwiched in between. That victory came down to the wire, with Hudson winning on a 31-yard field goal from Jack Strong with three seconds left. They were leading 12-8 against Rice Lake in the third quarter before the Warriors ended the game on a 25-point run. Carter Mearns threw two interceptions against Rice Lake, while Jayden Warner ran for both the team’s touchdowns in addition to 57 yards.
Baldwin-Woodville (2-1, 0-1) at Altoona (2-1, 0-1)
What: Coulee/Middle Border crossover, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: These teams met in Level 1 of the playoffs last year, a 50-6 Blackhawks victory.
Altoona: Colin Boyarski continued a strong start to the year with 180 yards, but the Rails struggled to get much else going in a 45-8 defeat to Aquinas in their Coulee opener. He scored the unit’s only TD, but the Blugolds had already put up 32 points by then. The loss to a Coulee championship contender was the first of the season for Altoona, which beat Fall Creek 41-18 and Osseo-Fairchild 46-12. Boyarski is up to 469 rushing yards on the year. Zavondre Cole struggled against Aquinas but ran for 134 against Fall Creek. Ben Kuenkel has thrown for 210 yards on 10 completions. Thomas Tomesh is the top tackler. Since the Middle Border and Coulee Conferences only have seven teams, this game counts as a conference matchup for playoff eligibility. Coach Chad Hanson: “Baldwin-Woodville has some stars playing in their running back and linebacker positions, and that’s going to be something that we have to be able to contain on both sides of the ball. They’re different than Aquinas because they’re more of a balanced offense.”
Baldwin-Woodville: The Blackhawks fell for the first time last week 58-7 to a powerhouse Ellsworth squad. They’d previously beaten Sparta 17-6 and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28-0. Wyatt Larson has thrown for 192 yards and two touchdowns, with 115 of those yards and one score going to wideout Mason Werner. Keegan Ofstie is the top rushing threat, accumulating 192 yards and three scores, while Sam Hush is a successful change of pace with 100 yards on 20 carries. Defensively, Ofstie has 19 tackles, two for loss, has forced a fumble and has an interception. The defense as a whole held G-E-T to -1 total yards and 152 to Sparta.
— Jack Goods