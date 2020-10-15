Chippewa Falls (2-1) at Menomonie (2-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 42-18 for the 11th time in the last 12 games and leads series in games since 1920 53-42-2.
Chippewa Falls: Chi-Hi has won the last two games with near opposite scripts, scoring 17 unanswered to best Hudson 17-14 and holding off a 19-point Rice Lake run to win 27-25. QB Brayden Warwick passed for 70 yards and ran for a team-leading 67 yards against the Warriors and has accounted for 283 yards on the year. Ben Steinmetz has run for 218 yards and has caught five passes for 55 yards, while Isaac Frenette leads the receiving corps with 99 yards on eight catches. Jack Meyer remains perfect on field goals and extra points, having hit field goals from 25 yards and 23 yards last week. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "They get scholarship-type athletes at almost every position. We can't afford to get into a shootout with them. We're hoping to keep it close and have a shot at the end of the game."
Menomonie: The Mustangs have gotten their troops back after dealing with contact tracing and it has showed on the scoreboard. Menomonie has earned two straight shutouts, first blanking New Richmond 42-0 and then Marshfield 32-0 in a game scheduled mid-week. Ryan Kahl was an efficient 7 for 12 passing for 177 yards and two TDs against Marshfield, throwing to Will Ockler and DeVauntaye Parker for scores. Parker also ran for a score in addition to 60 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards. Ockler, also a strong defensive presence, accounted for three touchdowns a week prior. Coach Joe LaBuda: "Whenever we play them it's a big rivalry game. They're very well coached. We've had some tremendous games through the years and some real battles through the years."
Regis (3-0) at Neillsville/Granton (1-2)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday 7 p.m. at Neillsville/Granton.
Series history: Regis won last year 52-8 and has won all 12 games since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers stayed unbeaten with a 31-13 win against Stanley-Boyd Saturday in the program's first ever game on school grounds. Peyton Mayer ran for three touchdowns and the defense stood tall for a third straight week. Through three weeks, the team has allowed just 19 points. Zander Rockow leads the stable of backs with 261 yards on four TDs, but Mayer is close behind with 230 yards and four scores of his own. Gus Theisen (183 rushing yards) and Drew Goettl (160) are also used often. Aaron Haselwander has rushed for 92 yards and was part of a 51-yard passing play against Stanley-Boyd. Coach Bryant Brenner: "They've got a new coach. There's a lot of excitement in their program right now. They've got some experienced kids in their backfield, a real good running back, a good quarterback, very big offensive linemen. They've got probably three offensive linemen bigger than anybody that we have on our team, so they present some challenges."
Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel ran for a 6-yard score with 5:51 remaining in the fourth to help the Warriors earn a 21-20 come-from-behind victory against Osseo-Fairchild last week. He threw for 207 yards and ran for 25, putting his season totals at 384 and 98, respectively, but pushed his interception total to five. He was also a second team All-Cloverbelt selection at DB last year. Jonah Zoschke is the team's top runner and receiver, totaling 203 yards on the ground and 165 through the air. Carrson Mohr caught two passes for 77 yards in last year's meeting between these teams. The defense has allowed at least 20 points every game and at least 35 in two of the Warriors' three games.
