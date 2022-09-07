Elk Mound (0-3, 0-1) at Regis (3-0, 1-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: The two programs hadn't played since 2005 until they met in 2020. Regis has won both games since then, including a 43-6 victory last fall.
Regis: The Ramblers blanked Osseo-Fairchild 42-0 last week to remain unbeaten. They got three rushing touchdowns from Jack Weisenberger and three passing scores by Kendon Krogman. Weisenberger ran for 120 yards to bring his season total to 207. Six Regis rushers have at least 50 yards on the ground this year. Krogman has thrown for 269 yards on 15 completions. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We need to be ready to go as we will get our biggest test of the year. Elk Mound is a good team with one of the best quarterbacks in the area. They play good defense and are well-coached. It will be a challenge."
Elk Mound: The Mounders led at halftime, but couldn't hold on in a 35-8 defeat to Neillsville/Granton last week. The Warriors scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away. Carter Vieth ran for 102 yards for the Mounders and Kaden Russo completed five passes for 87 yards. Prior to last week's defeat, Elk Mound fell to Spooner 29-21 and St. Croix Central 7-6.
Superior (0-3, 0-1) at Eau Claire North (0-3, 0-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Spartans won a Week 10 matchup 33-26 last season for their 11th consecutive win in the series. Superior leads in games since 1974 36-15.
North: The Huskies led in the first quarter, but ultimately fell to rival Eau Claire Memorial 24-6 last week. Jack Kein ran for a touchdown to put North ahead 6-2, and finished with 98 yards on the ground. Tyler Everson passed for 58 yards on eight completions. Everson has 311 yards through the air this season. Cameron Olson has rushed for 207 yards and a score. Traeton Goss is the leading receiver with six catches for 103 yards, while Ryne Hull has caught a pair of touchdowns. The Huskies are aiming for their first Big Rivers victory since 2014. Coach Matt McGinnis: "It's not going to happen overnight. This is a long process. They're there, the kids are fighting. But we've got to figure out how to win these."
Superior: The Spartans are still seeking their first victory after falling 41-7 to Menomonie last week. Jack Rivord ran for the team's only touchdown, and has 88 yards and a pair of scores this season. Injuries have forced the team to use a few different players at quarterback. Carson Gotelaere, the incumbent starter, has 89 passing yards this year.
Eau Claire Memorial (3-0, 1-0) at New Richmond (2-1, 0-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at New Richmond.
Series history: The Tigers beat the Old Abes 34-24 last season in the teams' first meeting since 2001.
Memorial: The Old Abes are undefeated following a 24-6 win over rival Eau Claire North last week. It's the team's best start in several years. Walker Woodworth ran for a score, Ryan Thompson hit Peter Albert with a touchdown pass, and Benji Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown. Thompson passed for 241 yards to bring his season total to 558. Shimar Simmons has 241 rushing yards this season after running for 73 against the Huskies. Albert, with 193 yards, has been the top receiving target so far. Coach Rob Scott: "(New Richmond) looks like a very good Big Rivers football team. They have athletes all over the place and are very sound with their schemes. We are looking forward to the challenge. It was great to see us move on from last week's game in a quick manner and focus entirely on making sure we put our best foot forward this week."
New Richmond: The Tigers took their first defeat of the season when they fell to River Falls 26-19 in overtime last week. Andrew Trandahl ran for a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't hold off the Wildcats in the extra period. Trandahl scored both of the Tigers' touchdowns last week and has five rushing scores this season. Seamus Scanlan has thrown four touchdown passes to lead the aerial attack.
Chippewa Falls (2-1, 0-1) at Menomonie (1-2, 1-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Two of the state's oldest rivals meet for the 100th time. Menomonie won last year 21-14, the program's 13th win in the last 14 meetings with the Cardinals. Menomonie leads the series 55-42-2 dating back to 1920.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals went unbeaten in nonconference play but suffered their first defeat last week against Hudson. After scoring more than 30 points in each of its first two games, Chippewa Falls was held to seven by a tough Raiders defense. Nathan Drivas scored a rushing TD for the Cardinals' only trip to the end zone. Mayson Tester is the leading rusher with 238 yards. Mason Howard is second with 127. Mason Von Haden has thrown for 252 yards and a score. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "Menomonie is a good football team. The tradition behind that program will always put them in position to be at the top of the Big Rivers Conference, this year is no different. I fully expect we will be in for one heck of a battle."
Menomonie: Steele Schaefer ran for three touchdowns as the Mustangs got their first win of the season by defeating Superior 41-7 last week. It put a winless run through nonconference play in the past and got the Big Rivers campaign off to a good start. Schaefer has 273 yards on the ground this season. Quarterback Treysen Witt has passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns on 35 completions. Defensively, the Mustangs forced three turnovers last week. Coach Mike Sinz: "Chippewa Falls will be the best team we play this year up to this point. Their offensive line is huge and their running backs are dynamic. We need to try and contain (Howard) and (Tester). On defense, their team speed is impressive. We need to bring our A-game to keep it close."
Altoona (2-1, 1-0) at Aquinas (3-0, 1-0)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at Aquinas.
Series history: In their first meeting in at least the last two decades, Aquinas beat Altoona 45-8 last season.
Altoona: The Rails have won two in a row after beating Black River Falls 24-8 last week. Colin Boyarski led the charge, rushing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Kuenkel also ran for a score and passed for 45 yards. Defensively, Zavondre Cole intercepted a pair of passes as the Rails held the Tigers to just over 200 yards. Coach Chad Hanson: "Aquinas is one of the best programs in the state of Wisconsin right now. They have strong linemen, fast skilled positions and a QB that can make every throw. We continue to be plagued by penalties. We have to keep working on the small details to eliminate the penalties that we have been getting over the first three weeks of the season."
Aquinas: The Blugolds are the defending state champion in Division 5. They are among the title contenders again this season and are undefeated through three game. QB Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 34 touchdowns last season and has recruiting interest from the likes of the Wisconsin Badgers. According to WisSports.net, he has thrown for 778 yards and seven scores this year, but has been intercepted four times. Aquinas has won all three of its games by more than 20 points this season.
—Spencer Flaten