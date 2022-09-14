Eau Claire North (1-3, 1-1) at Chippewa Falls (2-2, 0-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: Chippewa Falls received a forfeit victory over the Huskies last year. The Cardinals and Huskies have not played each other since 2019, when Chi-Hi won 35-7. Including the forfeit, Chippewa Falls has won six straight in the series and leads in games since 1963 39-19.
North: The Huskies shed their 46-game conference losing streak with a 21-0 shutout against Superior last week. It was tied for the state's longest active losing streak in conference play until the Huskies ended it. It was North's first win under first-year coach Matt McGinnis. James Jarzynski ran for a pair of scores, and Jack Kein added a long touchdown run too. Kein is the team's leading rusher this fall and has split quarterback duties with Tyler Everson. Jarzynski and Cameron Olson have been among the top rushers so far. Coach McGinnis: "We are super excited about the opportunity this week to compete at Chippewa. They are big, physical, and I'm most impressed with how athletic they are. It is going to be a huge test for our program. We have to stay on schedule and cut down on mistakes if we want to compete with them. It's great we got a nice win last week, but our theme all week will be we move on to the next game and focus on the task at hand, which is a good Chippewa football team."
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals fell behind by 20 and couldn't quite recover in a 20-14 defeat to rival Menomonie last week. They got on the board on a touchdown run from Dawson Goodman early in the fourth quarter, and Mason Von Haden's 31-yard touchdown pass to Mason Howard made it a one-score game in the final two minutes. The Cardinals went 2-0 in nonconference play but are looking to bounce back from two straight losses in the Big Rivers. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "North is excited to be back to playing winning football. They will present a tough task for us — they have athletes."
River Falls (4-0, 2-0) at Eau Claire Memorial (3-1, 1-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: River Falls won the last meeting between these two programs in 2019, 24-17. Memorial had won nine straight prior to that, and leads the all-time series 21-11 since 1929.
Memorial: The Old Abes took their first defeat of the season last week, falling to New Richmond 14-10. The Tigers scored all their points in the first quarter and Memorial couldn't quite catch up. Ryan Thompson threw a touchdown pass for the Old Abes, bringing his season total to seven. Shimar Simmons leads the ground game with 242 yards and a touchdown as a rusher. Julius Clark has been the top receiver with 18 catches for 246 yards. Coach Rob Scott: "We need to do better in all phases. We have had an excellent week of practice. River Falls has an excellent team that is on a roll. We are looking forward to the challenge on Friday."
River Falls: The Wildcats stayed unbeaten with a 27-13 win over previously undefeated Hudson last week. Jonah Severson ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. He's already up to 11 rushing touchdowns this year. River Falls won the Mississippi Valley Conference last season and is off to a strong start in its return to the Big Rivers.
Menomonie (2-2, 2-0) at Hudson (3-1, 1-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Hudson.
Series history: The Raiders defeated the Mustangs 26-7 last season for their second straight win in the series. Overall, Menomonie leads 62-27-2 since 1920.
Menomonie: The Mustangs scored the first 20 points of the game and held on in a 20-14 win against Chippewa Falls last Friday. Steele Schaefer ran for three touchdowns to drive the offense. He finished with 120 rushing yards on 28 carries. He's up to 393 yards and eight scores for the season. Jack Drout added 98 yards on the ground. Treysen Witt has passed for 409 yards and two scores this season. Coach Mike Sinz: "Hudson is an extremely talented team. Their defensive line is probably the best we will play against this entire year. The McDonald kid who is committed to Wisconsin is the best defensive player in the state. He is 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and runs like a deer. He absolutely dominated the game last year when we played them. We need to take a major jump this week and play at a high level on Friday night."
Hudson: The Raiders took their first loss of the year when they fell to River Falls 27-13 on Friday. They had won each of their previous three games by double figures. University of Wisconsin commit Will McDonald had two sacks through the team's first three games. Quarterback Jake Busson has been an important factor with his arm and his legs.
Altoona (2-2, 1-1) at West Salem (3-1, 2-0)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at West Salem.
Series history: The Panthers are a new member of the Coulee Conference this season, and have a limited history with the Rails. The last meeting between the two was in a first-round playoff game in 2006, which West Salem won 17-13.
Altoona: The Rails fell in Coulee play for the first time last week, dropping a game at Aquinas 57-22. The Blugolds built a 36-point lead in the first half and never looked back. Isaac Johnson rushed for a pair of scores for Altoona, and Hunter Hibbard added a rushing touchdown. Colin Boyarski leads the ground game with 544 yards and four touchdowns this season. Quarterback Ben Kuenkel has thrown for 218 yards and three scores, with Hibbard as the top target so far. Coach Chad Hanson: "We are facing another juggernaut this week. West Salem is a complete program/team. Coach Jehn has built a strong program that consistently competes at the top of the conference and at the top of their playoff division. Offensively, they have a strong offensive line and lots of weapons. Defensively, again, they are a well-rounded unit with no glaring holes. We have to continue working hard in practice and making gains on Friday night."
West Salem: The Panthers have won three of their first four games this season and were ranked just outside the top 10 in the Associated Press' state poll for medium-sized schools this week. They defeated Arcadia 35-0 last Friday. They've got a three-pronged rushing attack in Luke Noel (360 yards, nine touchdowns according to WisSports.net), Brett McConkey (234 yards, five touchdowns) and Chris Calico (129 yards, one touchdown). Defensively, they haven't allowed more than 14 points in a game all season.
Regis (4-0, 2-0) at Durand-Arkansaw (3-1, 2-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Bauer Built Sports Complex.
Series history: The Ramblers held on for a 36-26 victory over the Panthers last season in a meeting of the top two teams in the Cloverbelt. It extended Regis' win streak in the series to four.
Regis: The Ramblers are still unbeaten after beating Elk Mound 44-6 last Thursday. Josh Brickner and Jack Weisenberger ran for two touchdowns each, and Kendon Krogman threw a 30-yard score to Alex Figy. Evrett Tait also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. They'll face perhaps their toughest test of the season to date when they visit the Panthers, who finished second behind Regis in the conference standings last year. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We are excited for the challenge in front of us this week. They are very solid and well-coached. They are a team that knows how to win games. We will need to bring our best effort to compete with them."
Durand-Arkansaw: The Panthers are 3-1 this season following a 17-12 victory over Neillsville/Granton. Quarterback Eli Whitwam had a hand in all three scores, finding the end zone on a run and a pass and converting a 24-yard field goal. Dawson Hartung ran for 71 yards to push his season total to 456. He's scored six times. Ryan Mason also has a rushing touchdown, and Ethan Hurlburt has hauled in nine catches for 166 yards and a score.
