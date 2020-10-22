Osseo-Fairchild (1-3) at Regis (4-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 6 p.m. Friday at Regis.
Series history: Regis won last year 48-20 for eighth straight and leads in games since 2008 by 10-1.
Regis: The Ramblers are coming off their most one-sided victory of the season, having bested Neillsville/Granton 44-14. Regis scored all of its points in the first half, with two coming off a safety, while the defense shut the Warriors out until the final seconds of the third quarter. Zander Rockow continues to lead the group of backs after putting up 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four attempts. He's up to 397 yards on the season. Bennett Seelen hit on all three of his pass attempts for 102 yards, including 47-yard scoring play to Jeffrey Ritger. The tight end finished with 59 receiving yards, while Aaron Haselwander had another long receiving play for 43 yards. Coach Bryant Brenner: "What I'm most proud of is we've improved. We knew our defensive backfield was going to be one of our strengths but I think we've shown improvements up front on defense, and our offensive line has improved here over the first few weeks. I think last week it really showed."
Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon was involved in all four of the team's touchdowns as the Thunder earned their first win of the season, 26-6 against Fall Creek. He also pulled off an unusual switcharoo, both throwing a touchdown pass to Garrett Koxlien and catching a touchdown pass from Koxlien. Shimon has put up 476 yards passing on the year, while Koxlien has 252 yards receiving. Dayne Vojtik is the team's top rushing threat, totaling 389 yards and two scores. On defense, Garrett Loesel has forced a pair of interceptions. The win over the Crickets helped wash away memories from the week prior, when Neillsville/Granton scored a touchdown with 5:51 left in the fourth for a 21-20 come-from-behind victory.
Menomonie (3-1) at Rice Lake (0-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Rice Lake.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 35-0 and has won 16 of the last 19. The Mustangs lead in games since 1983 31-6.
Menomonie: The Mustangs earned a third straight victory with a 24-6 win against rival Chippewa Falls in Week 4. Menomonie held the Cardinals without a first down until Chi-Hi's last drive of the first half, and the defense has allowed just six points in the last three games combined. DeVauntaye Parker ran for 66 yards and a score in addition to running back a kickoff 95 yards to the house. Will Ockler also ran for a 4-yard touchdown while lined up as the fullback. He and Parker, who have been the focal points of the offense, found success early on direct snaps. Coach Joe LaBuda: "(Rice Lake is) four plays away from being undefeated. They've played really well, and they've really played well recently."
Rice Lake: The Warriors have dealt with their fair share of heartbreaks this year. They most recently fell 32-19 to Hudson after holding a 19-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Earlier this year, Rice Lake lost 28-27 and 27-25 on late failed two-point conversion attempts. Against River Falls, the team was also up in the fourth quarter. Zach Fisher is coming off an 88-yard rushing performance, while Cole Fenske threw for 90 yards and ran for 61. Each scored a touchdown, with the third coming on a Elliot Nolin fumble recovery in the end zone. This currently is the Warriors' last scheduled game, though that could change.
New Richmond (1-2) at Chippewa Falls (2-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: This is the first time these teams will meet since New Richmond left the Big Rivers following the 2001 season.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals fell 24-6 to Menomonie last week but did outgain the Mustangs thanks to a strong second half. QB Brayden Warwick threw for 223 yards, 168 of them going to Isaac Frenette. The two teamed up for Chi-Hi's lone score, a 24-yard connection. Ben Steinmetz had a quiet day last week but remains the team's leading rusher with 220 yards in addition to 60 receiving yards. Menomonie scored two touchdowns to open the game, but the Chi-Hi defense allowed just three more points to the unit the rest of the way. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "Their coach is a very good coach, comes from a coaching family. They've got good athletes. They're not super-sized, but they're extremely fast. They're going to be new to the Big Rivers and I'm sure they want to play well against every Big Rivers opponent."
New Richmond: The Tigers beat Rice Lake in their first game back in the BRC but dropped their last two 42-0 to Menomonie and 34-14 to Hudson. Their game last week against River Falls was postponed. New Richmond joined the league after a history of success in the Middle Border. The Tigers went 48-23 over the last decade in Middle Border games and failed to win more than four conference games just twice. The team went 11-3 against the Middle Border under current head coach Reggie Larson. Just one of the team's 11 first team all-conference selections from last year returned this season though, defensive lineman Connor Fenton.
Altoona (0-3) at Viroqua (0-3)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Viroqua.
Series history: This is the first time these teams will play since at least 2001, though they will soon be playing yearly due to Altoona moving to the Coulee Conference.
Altoona: The Rails return after a week off, most recently falling to Prescott 49-6 on Oct. 9. Prescott ran for 357 yards, while Zavondre Cole was the main bright spot for Altoona in that contest, rushing for 62 yards and a score. Altoona is still looking to make progress on both sides of the ball in a learning year for a young group. Ben Kuenkel and Trent Cornell take turns under center. Coach Chad Hanson: "It's actually nice to have a bye week like that in the season because when you get going in the season, you become so fixated on the opponents and prepping for the opponents. For us last week, we went back to the beginning and worked on the absolute bare basics."
Viroqua: The Blackhawks have allowed at least 30 points in all three of their games and 48 twice in losses to Mauston and Aquinas. They hung close with Blair-Taylor in their last game, though, trailing by just a score heading into the fourth quarter. Nick Schneider ran for two of the team's three touchdowns in the 30-22 defeat, 38 and 32-yard scores. Aaron Dobbs had the third. Viroqua, like Altoona, is one of a handful of Coulee Conference teams playing this fall. The league is not keeping track of standings though or putting together a conference schedule since half the league opted for the alternative spring. This is the Rails' first game against a Coulee team since they moved from the Cloverbelt.
— Jack Goods