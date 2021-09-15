Durand at Regis (4-0, 2-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: Last year’s meeting between these teams was canceled when Regis’ season ended early. The Ramblers won a 2019 meeting 45-6 for a third straight in games since 2017.
Regis: The Ramblers retained the No. 1 spot among small schools in the Associated Press prep football poll after a 43-6 win against Elk Mound in Week 4. Regis has surpassed 40 points in three straight weeks, defeating Bloomer 49-0 and Osseo-Fairchild 42-0. The only time the group failed to reach that mark was in a 27-10 season-opening win against Division 1 Kenosha Bradford. Typically a run-first program, Regis turned to the air against the Mounders with Kendon Krogman competing seven passes for 175 yards and three TDs. Four rushers surpassed 25 yards, led by Gus Theisen with 68. Zander Rockow leads the group on the season with 260 yards, while Jack Weisenberger (215), Theisen (161) and Alex Leis (141) have all gotten a good run. Theisen also leads the team with 106 receiving yards. Ian Andrews and Josh Brickner each have three interceptions for a defense up there with the best in the state. Coach Bryant Brenner: “A big-time challenge. They’re an excellent team, a team that’s going to make a deep run in the playoffs. They’ve got two of the better backs in the whole area. We’ve got a big-time challenge on our hands.”
Durand: The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the AP poll among small schools thanks to an impressive start to the year. They’ve scored 40 points in two straight, besting previously-ranked Stanley-Boyd 47-20 in Week 3 and Neillsville/Granton 45-8 last Friday. They also have nonconference victories against Spring Valley and Prescott. The offense revolves around Simon Bauer, who has added to his traditional running back duties this season by taking direct snaps. His 914 rushing yards is second in the state according to WisSports.net, and he’s reached the end zone 14 times on the ground. He’s also thrown for 145 yards and a TD. Dawson Hartung has had success in the backfield as well, averaging 6.6 yards per rush for a 284-yard total, while Gunnar Hurlburt has caught six passes for 99 yards. Ethan Anibas has totaled 34 tackles.
EC North (1-3, 0-2) at Menomonie (3-1, 1-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won the teams’ last meeting 55-13 in 2019 for a 26th straight and leads the series since 1962 by 48-12.
North: The Huskies return after two weeks off due to COVID-19 issues. A lack of available players forced the squad to forfeit games against Superior and Chippewa Falls, disrupting the momentum gained by the team in Week 2. That’s when North defeated La Crosse Logan 20-14 to snap a 51-game losing streak dating back to 2015. A strong showing from Jack Kein helped them do it, with the junior QB throwing for 124 yards and rushing for 73 against the Rangers. Remy Rassbach is the team’s top back, totaling 127 yards and a TD in the two games played, while Gavin Koeski has caught five passes for 63 yards. Nick Thompson is the top tackler. O-lineman Trey Steele verbally committed to Division II Minnesota Duluth in the time since the team’s last game. The team did get practices in through the last two weeks but with very limited attendance. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “It really did take the wind out of the kids’ sails. Anytime you have that many kids have to take a seat for a while, it was tough. We tried to stay in contact with our kids as much as possible. It was a wind out of the sails deal after coming off that emotional win.”
Menomonie: The Mustangs are coming off their first loss of the season, a 26-7 defeat at the hands of Hudson. Menomonie went up early, but Hudson responded with 26 straight. The squad was playing without two of its defensive leaders, Parker Schultz and Peyton Wayne. Prior to the loss, Menomonie opened with three straight wins. It started 28-6 against River Falls, then bested Holmen 29-9 and Chippewa Falls 21-14. Schultz’s production would be lost at running back as well if he misses another game, but the team has depth there in Brooks Brewer, Jack Drout and Nick Haviland. Noah Feddersen is the top pass catcher, corralling balls from second-year starter Reed Styer. Styer threw for 160 yards in the team’s win against Chi-Hi. Coach Mike Sinz: “It’s kind of a tough game to prepare for because they haven’t played in two weeks. You don’t know if they’re going to come out and run some of their base offense and defense like they ran in the first two weeks or if they’re going to come out with new wrinkles.”
Hudson (2-2, 1-1) at Eau Claire Memorial (0-4, 0-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Hudson won the last meeting in 2019 21-13 for a ninth win in 10 games and leads in games since 1986 19-17.
Memorial: The Old Abes got their best rushing performance yet this season from Reese Woerner, totaling 101 yards, but couldn’t keep up with a strong Rice Lake squad in a 32-6 loss last week. After falling to two teams that sit undefeated in the Big Rivers, New Richmond and Rice Lake, the path doesn’t get easier against a traditionally strong Hudson program. Woerner is up to 252 yards on the year to lead the Memorial rushers. The squad has used three quarterbacks — Ryan Thompson, Brady Johnson and Tyson Allen — but have struggled to retain the ball no matter who is under center. Combined, they’ve thrown 11 interceptions to four TDs. Jack Redwine and Tyson Harvey have found some success receiving, earning 174 and 150 yards, respectively. Briggs Reinke has 54 tackles, three for loss. Coach Rob Scott: “Hudson’s a very good, sound football team. They have athletes all over the place and they’re very well coached. They have a great scheme.”
Hudson: The Raiders had a shaky start to the year, opening 1-2 with losses to Sun Prairie and Rice Lake, but got back on track by defeating previously unbeaten Menomonie 26-7 last week. Hudson allowed the first touchdown to Menomonie but shut the Mustangs out the rest of the way. Evan Tyler, Owen Marnell and Braden DuCharme had six tackles each in that effort, with Tyler adding a pair of sacks. Jaiden Warner and Troy Bounting combined for 118 yards on the ground. Carter Mears is the QB, coming off a 5-for-9 showing for 77 yards.
New Richmond (4-0, 2-0) at Chippewa Falls (3-1, 1-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: New Richmond won last year 13-10 in the teams’ first meeting as Big Rivers foes since the early 2000s.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals return to action after getting a forfeit win against Eau Claire North last week. Their last action was their first and only loss of the season, a 21-14 defeat against rival Menomonie. Prior, they defeated Holmen 40-0 and D.C. Everest 10-9. Judah Dunham has been the team’s top threat at the skill positions, rushing for 73 yards and catching seven passes for 124 yards. Through the air he’s working with Brayden Warwick, who has gone 21-for-35 passing for 315 yards. Karsen Bowe (175 yards) and Collin Beaudette (60) round out a talented backfield. Mason Howard is close to triple digits in receiving yardage with 97. The defense features multiple players who will be considered for All-Northwest selections. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “I really believe they’ve got the best running back in the state and arguably they have the best group of pure athletes in their backfield. They’re exceptional. They’re exceptional track athletes, they’re very fast, very strong.”
New Richmond: The Tigers have already matched last year’s win total, faring much better in their second year as a Big Rivers member. They’ve opened this year in conference play with a 34-24 win against Eau Claire Memorial and a 42-28 win against Superior. Previously, they beat former Middle Border foes St. Croix Central and Somerset in nonconference play. New Richmond has a potent rushing game, led by star Andrew Trandahl. He rushed for 287 yards against Superior, making up 78% of his team’s offense. That wasn’t an anomaly as he leads the BRC in rushing. Most of the offense comes on the ground, with the team going to the Wildcat at points this season.
Altoona (3-1, 1-1) at Viroqua (0-4, 0-2)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at Viroqua.
Series history: Viroqua won last year’s meeting 25-8, the squads’ first clash as Coulee Conference peers.
Altoona: The Railroaders showed how far they have come since last season, besting Baldwin-Woodville 30-21 in a Coulee/Middle Border crossover game a year after losing to the Blackhawks 50-6. Colin Boyarski continued his strong season with 148 yards and two TDs, while Altoona as a whole pulled away with a 15-6 run in the second half. The 3-1 start is the program’s best since 2016. Altoona opened the year with a 41-18 win against Fall Creek and a 46-12 win against Osseo-Fairchild, with its only defeat coming at the hands of Coulee championship contender Aquinas. Boyarski has been the focal point of the offense, rushing for 617 yards and five TDs. Zavondre Cole has rushed for 167 yards and caught four passes for 66 yards, while Thorin Steele and QB Ben Kuenkel have also proven to be threats on the ground. Connor Mattison leads receivers with 95 yards. The defense has allowed fewer points in every game this season than they did in any 2020 contest. Coach Chad Hanson: “With us running the option offense, it is hard to watch scout video of what teams are doing against other offenses this year. We have to look at what they did against us in the past. We spent time watching the Baldwin-Woodville video, and there’s significant difference when you look at the video of our kids last year to our kids this year.”
Viroqua: The Blackhawks have struggled to stay in games, including last week’s contest against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. Viroqua was defeated 54-7 for their third loss of 20 or more points on the year. The team also fell 40-20 to Dodgeville and 46-0 to Westby, and suffered a close 14-7 defeat against Brookwood. The Blackhawks, under the direction of first-year coach Auston Jone, are looking to end a seven-game losing streak dating back to last year. They’ve had to replace talent after losing all of their All-Coulee selections from last season. Austin Winker is the top rusher, while Ethan Solberg commands the offense.
— Jack Goods