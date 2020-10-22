Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.
Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
River Falls;2-0;2-0
Hudson;3-1;3-1
Menomonie;2-1;3-1
Chippewa Falls;2-2;2-2
New Richmond;1-2;1-2
Rice Lake;0-4;0-4
Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.
Friday's Games
New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hudson at River Falls, 4 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Durand;4-0;4-0
Regis;4-0;4-0
Stanley-Boyd;3-1;3-1
Mondovi;2-2;2-2
Elk Mound;1-3;1-3
Osseo-Fairchild;1-3;1-3
Neillsville/Granton;1-3;1-3
Fall Creek;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Durand, 7 p.m.
Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Spring Valley;3-0;3-0
Turtle Lake;3-1;3-1
Boyceville;3-1;3-1
Cadott;2-2;2-2
Clear Lake;2-2;2-2
Glenwood City;1-2;1-2
Elmwood/Plum City;1-3;1-3
Colfax;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Clear Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;2-0;3-0
Coch.-Fountain City;1-0;1-0
Pepin/Alma;2-1;2-1
Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;2-1
Whitehall;1-1;1-1
Indep./Gilmanton;1-2;1-2
Augusta;0-1;0-2
Eleva-Strum;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Melrose-Mindoro at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.
Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Heart O' North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Cumberland;4-0;4-0
Spooner;4-0;4-0
Northwestern;3-1;3-1
Barron;2-2;2-2
Bloomer;1-3;1-3
St. Croix Falls;1-3;1-3
Cameron;1-3;1-3
Chetek-Weyerh.;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Spooner at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Barron at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Grantsburg;3-0;3-1
Hurley;3-0;3-1
Rib Lake/Prentice;1-0;1-0
Lake Holc./Cornell;2-2;2-2
Webster;2-2;2-2
Unity;1-2;1-2
Flambeau;0-3;0-3
Ladysmith;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Gransburg, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Unity, 7 p.m.
Rib Lake/Prentice at Webster, 7 p.m.
Marawood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Edgar;3-0;4-0
Colby;2-0;4-0
Athens;1-1;1-1
Auburndale;0-0;0-0
Abbotsford;0-1;1-1
Marathon;0-1;0-1
Thorp;0-3;1-3
Friday's Games
Marathon at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Thorp at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
Edgar at Portage, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Athens at Colby, 1 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Ellsworth;4-0;4-0
St. Croix Central;2-1;3-1
Baldwin-Woodville;3-1;3-1
Somerset;2-1;2-1
Osceola;1-2;2-2
Prescott;0-3;1-3
Amery;0-4;0-4
Friday's Games
Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
St. Croix Falls at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.
8-Player
CWC West
Team;Conf.;Overall
Gilman;4-0;4-0
McDonell;3-1;3-1
New Auburn;2-2;2-2
Phillips;1-2;1-2
Alma Center Lincoln;1-3;1-3
Bruce;0-3;0-3
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Gilman, 7 p.m.
McDonell at Bruce, 7 p.m.
Phillips at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.