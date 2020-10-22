Rice Lake football

The Rice Lake Warriors defense celebrates after a tackle from Alex Belongia during a game against River Falls on Oct. 2 in Rice Lake.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Note: Some conferences have elected to not keep track of standings and will not name a conference champion. These standings are provided for reader reference only and in some cases are not official.

Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

River Falls;2-0;2-0

Hudson;3-1;3-1

Menomonie;2-1;3-1

Chippewa Falls;2-2;2-2

New Richmond;1-2;1-2

Rice Lake;0-4;0-4

Note: River Falls is not technically a Big Rivers football member anymore, but is included in these standings because it is playing an entirely Big Rivers schedule due to the pandemic this fall. Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial and Superior have opted to play football in the spring.

Friday's Games

New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hudson at River Falls, 4 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Durand;4-0;4-0

Regis;4-0;4-0

Stanley-Boyd;3-1;3-1

Mondovi;2-2;2-2

Elk Mound;1-3;1-3

Osseo-Fairchild;1-3;1-3

Neillsville/Granton;1-3;1-3

Fall Creek;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Durand, 7 p.m.

Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Regis at Osseo-Fairchild, 7 p.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Spring Valley;3-0;3-0

Turtle Lake;3-1;3-1

Boyceville;3-1;3-1

Cadott;2-2;2-2

Clear Lake;2-2;2-2

Glenwood City;1-2;1-2

Elmwood/Plum City;1-3;1-3

Colfax;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Clear Lake at Boyceville, 7 p.m.

Glenwood City at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;2-0;3-0

Coch.-Fountain City;1-0;1-0

Pepin/Alma;2-1;2-1

Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;2-1

Whitehall;1-1;1-1

Indep./Gilmanton;1-2;1-2

Augusta;0-1;0-2

Eleva-Strum;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Melrose-Mindoro at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Eleva-Strum, 7 p.m.

Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Heart O' North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Cumberland;4-0;4-0

Spooner;4-0;4-0

Northwestern;3-1;3-1

Barron;2-2;2-2

Bloomer;1-3;1-3

St. Croix Falls;1-3;1-3

Cameron;1-3;1-3

Chetek-Weyerh.;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Spooner at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Barron at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Grantsburg;3-0;3-1

Hurley;3-0;3-1

Rib Lake/Prentice;1-0;1-0

Lake Holc./Cornell;2-2;2-2

Webster;2-2;2-2

Unity;1-2;1-2

Flambeau;0-3;0-3

Ladysmith;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Gransburg, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Unity, 7 p.m.

Rib Lake/Prentice at Webster, 7 p.m.

Marawood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Edgar;3-0;4-0

Colby;2-0;4-0

Athens;1-1;1-1

Auburndale;0-0;0-0

Abbotsford;0-1;1-1

Marathon;0-1;0-1

Thorp;0-3;1-3

Friday's Games

Marathon at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Thorp at Auburndale, 7 p.m.

Edgar at Portage, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Athens at Colby, 1 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Ellsworth;4-0;4-0

St. Croix Central;2-1;3-1

Baldwin-Woodville;3-1;3-1

Somerset;2-1;2-1

Osceola;1-2;2-2

Prescott;0-3;1-3

Amery;0-4;0-4

Friday's Games

Baldwin-Woodville at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

St. Croix Falls at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Somerset, 7 p.m.

8-Player

CWC West

Team;Conf.;Overall

Gilman;4-0;4-0

McDonell;3-1;3-1

New Auburn;2-2;2-2

Phillips;1-2;1-2

Alma Center Lincoln;1-3;1-3

Bruce;0-3;0-3

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Gilman, 7 p.m.

McDonell at Bruce, 7 p.m.

Phillips at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.