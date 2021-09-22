Superior (1-4, 1-2) at EC Memorial (0-5, 0-3)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Superior won the last meeting 21-9 in 2019 but Memorial leads in games since 1915 34-30-5.
Memorial: The Old Abes dropped a Week 5 matchup with conference title-minded Hudson 52-12. Ryan Thompson threw for 168 yards, and Sebastian Westerberg added three more, but Memorial struggled to get anything going on the ground. The Raiders held the team to 12 total rushing yards, with leading rusher Reese Woerner limited to 11. That came a week after Woerner had his best statistical performance of the season, 101 yards against Rice Lake. He has 263 on the year. Four Old Abes have thrown a pass this year, with Thompson used most frequently. He’s thrown for 537 yards. Combined, the QBs have thrown 13 interceptions. Tyson Harvey and Reagan Hub are the top two receivers with 205 and 180 yards, respectively. Briggs Reinke has forced two fumbles. Old Abe coach Rob Scott was previously an assistant at Superior before joining Memorial for his first head coaching job this year. Coach Scott: “It’s another game. All the games are big games. In the case of this, I just happen to know the other team extremely well and have great relationships on the other side.”
Superior: Like Memorial, the Spartans are looking for their first on-field victory. They’re in the win column thanks to a COVID-related forfeit by Eau Claire North in Week 3. Superior struggled in nonconference play, falling 50-22 to mighty Ellsworth and 43-0 to Stevens Point, and opened Big Rivers play with two strong opponents. The Spartans fell 42-28 to New Richmond and last week 38-18 to Rice Lake. Three Spartan rushers have surpassed 100 yards: Jordan Goldfine (191), Carson Gotelaere (163) and Ross Rivord (135). Gotelaere has also passed for 368 yards and three TDs, with his favorite target being Kell Piggott. Piggot has five catches for 126 yards and a TD. Alex Velleux is close behind with 119 yards and a TD. Defensively, Rivord has recorded six tackles for loss and has the team’s only sack.
EC North (1-4, 0-3) at Hudson (3-2, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Hudson.
Series history: Hudson won the teams’ last meeting 56-20 in 2019 for a ninth straight and leads in games since 1986 21-13.
North: The Huskies knew they had a challenge on their hands after two weeks of sitting out amid COVID-19 issues and coming back to battle Menomonie right out of the gate. The Mustangs shut out North 28-0, allowing four rushing touchdowns and nearly 300 yards on the ground. Things don’t get easier for North, kicking off a three-game run against some of the top BRC programs in Hudson, New Richmond and Rice Lake. Prior to the COVID issues North defeated La Crosse Logan 20-14 in Week 2 to bounce back from a 46-0 season-opening defeat against La Crosse Central and break a 51-game losing streak that dated back to 2015. Coach Andy Jarzynski said the roster is almost entirely back to normal after dealing with quarantines, but did lose . Coach Jarzynski: “It’s going to sound like a broken record year-to-year recently with Hudson. Big, really big, really fast, really athletic. No overly obvious flaws. They’re just a doggone good football team with great athletes, and they’re well coached.”
Hudson: The Raiders got out to a slow start, dropping two of their first three to Sun Prairie and Rice Lake, but have gotten on track with two straight wins. That includes an impressive 26-7 triumph at previously unbeaten Menomonie in in Week 4. Last week Hudson handled Eau Claire Memorial 52-12. Jaiden Warner led the way in the most recent victory, rushing for 169 yards and a TD. Carter Mears threw for 54 yards and ran for 72 and the defense forced two interceptions. Against Menomonie, the team ended on a 25-0 run to win 25-7, eliminating the turnovers that doomed the Raiders a week prior against Rice Lake. Troy Bounting had 50 yards rushing and a catch for 29 yards against the Mustangs. Hudson also boasts a rivalry victory against River Falls this season.
Regis (5-0, 3-0) at Fall Creek (2-3, 2-1)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Fall Creek.
Series history: Regis won the teams’ last meeting 55-16 in 2019 for a seventh straight and leads in games since 1996 by 15-4.
Regis: The Ramblers survived their biggest Cloverbelt test yet, and perhaps the biggest they will see all year, with a 36-26 win against Durand Thursday. The Panthers cut the Regis lead to two points inside the final 10 minutes of the game, but Regis responded with rushing touchdowns from Gus Theisen and Casey Erickson to pull away in a battle of Associated Press state ranked programs. The Ramblers remained ranked No. 1 in the state among small schools in the latest AP poll. The Durand matchup was the first time the Regis defense allowed more than six points since the team’s season-opening victory against Division 1 Kenosha Bradford. The unit shut out Osseo-Fairchild and Bloomer and allowed six points to Elk Mound. Ian Andrews and Josh Brickner each have three interceptions. Zander Rockow, one of the top prospects in the state, rushed for 109 yards against Durand to push his season total to a team-leading 369. Jack Weisenberger and Theisen have surpassed 200 rushing yards on the year, while Alex Leis has 187. Coach Bryant Brenner: “They’ve got a great coach and they’ve got some exceptional athletes. They’ve got probably the best athletes in the conference. Their program’s really on the rise. We know we’re going to get their best effort.”
Fall Creek: The Crickets earned their first on-field victory last week, a 34-28 triumph against Neillsville/Granton. They previously won by forfeit against Stanley-Boyd after opening the year with losses to Altoona, Augusta and Mondovi. Two Fall Creek players set single-game school records in the game against Neillsville/Granton: Eli Laube with 356 passing yards and Leo Hagberg with 171 receiving yards. The two connected on a 6-yard TD pass with under two minutes remaining for the go-ahead score. As displayed by their numbers, Fall Creek runs a pass-heavy offense. Laube has attempted over 30 passes in every game, maxing out with 49 against Mondovi. He has 938 passing yards on the season. Hagberg leads receivers with 370 yards. Rushes are few and far between. Jeff Ritger leads in that department with 62 yards on 20 attempts. The defense has forced two interceptions, with one each going to Ryan Whittlinger and Zachri Youngqust. Whittlinger and Ethan Frederick each have two sacks.
Menomonie (4-1, 2-1) at New Richmond (4-1, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at New Richmond.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 42-0 in the teams’ first meeting since New Richmond rejoined the Big Rivers.
Menomonie: The Mustangs bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 28-0 win against Eau Claire North on Friday. The ground game found success, with Brooks Brewer rushing for 101 yards and two TDs, Steele Schaefer for 92 yards and Nick Haviland for 31 yards and two TDs. Menomonie opened the year with double-digit wins against River Falls and Holmen and a rivalry win against Chippewa Falls before falling in Week 4 to Hudson 26-7. Schaefer is the latest addition to a backfield that has had success with multiple runners. The team has dealt with injuries and are prepared to get some players back this week while losing others. Coach Mike Sinz: “This year is kind of a year that New Richmond has been building up for. Their rushing attack is very scary. Andrew Trandahl is incredible. He’s one of the best backs probably in the area or the state. Two words that come to mind when I think of New Richmond are explosive and fast.”
New Richmond: The Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season last week, 21-14 to Chippewa Falls. Andrew Trandahl still ran for 103 yards and a score, but that was a quiet day considering the numbers he’s put up this season. He ran for 287 yards against Superior, 177 against Eau Claire Memorial, 258 against Somerset and 137 against St. Croix Central. Seamus Scanlan threw for 140 yards with a TD and an interception against the Cardinals. New Richmond’s second year as a Big Rivers member has started better than its first, which saw the Tigers go 4-4 overall and 2-4 against BRC foes. The Tigers opened conference play this year with a 34-24 win against Eau Claire Memorial and a 42-28 win against Superior.
Chippewa Falls (4-1, 2-1) at Rice Lake (4-1, 3-0)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Rice Lake.
Series history: Rice Lake won last year’s meeting 27-25 and leads in games since 1983 22-16.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals got on the field for the first time in two weeks Friday after winning by forfeit against Eau Claire North a week prior and didn’t look rusty in a 21-14 victory against New Richmond. Karson Bowe ran for 96 yards and two scores while the Chi-Hi defense did well to slow down the Tigers’ lethal rushing attack. A late stop helped the Cardinals hold on and move to 4-1 for the first time since 2016. Brayden Warwick has thrown for 391 yards on the year and Bowe leads a talented group of backs with 214 rushing yards. Judah Dunham has notched 231 total yards, 157 receiving. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Our freshman and JV coaches said when that group of kids that Rice Lake has now were younger they were probably the best kids in the conference at those levels. They’ve got some athletes.”
Rice Lake: The Warriors have focused on making a statement in their final year in the Big Rivers and have done so so far. They opened with an impressive 33-12 win against Hudson before besting Eau Claire Memorial and Superior. QB Cole Fenske has thrown for 488 yards and rushed for 201 with 13 total TDs. Alex Belongia has caught 14 receptions for 406 yards and six scores. He also leads the state with five interceptions. Elliott Nolin has three picks. Christian Lindow leads the team with 311 rushing yards.
G-E-T (1-4, 1-2) at Altoona (4-1, 2-1)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won the teams’ last meeting, 38-0, in 2013.
Altoona: The Railroaders continued their best start since 2016, surviving an early scare to best Viroqua 33-14. The Blackhawks took Altoona off guard by drastically switching up its offensive formation, helping Viroqua get out to early 8-0 and 14-6 leads, but the Rails went on a 27-0 run in the second half for a 33-14 triumph. It marked the team’s second conference win, having previously beaten Baldwin-Woodville 30-21 in a Coulee/Middle Border crossover battle. Colin Boyarski ran for 217 yards against Viroqua, pushing his season total to 834. QB Ben Kuenkel pushed his rushing total to 157 yards in addition to 279 through the air. Connor Mattison has caught three passes for 95 yards and Zavondre Cole has 233 total yards. The Railroader defense has continued to allow fewer points in each game this year than it did in any game last year. Coach Chad Hanson: “You can see two things from them. No 1, you can see the athleticism from their high-quality basketball program out on the football field. They have lots of 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 kids out catching the football. You also see their very strong wrestling tradition as well with some of the guys they have on the offensive line, defensive line and linebackers.”
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: The Redhawks have historically been a strong program, coming off a 4-1 campaign in the alternative spring, but have experienced some growing pains under new coach Jeff Wiseman following the retirement of Jon Steffenhagen after 26 seasons. G-E-T opened the season with three straight defeats, including shutout losses to West Salem and Baldwin-Woodville, before besting Viroqua 54-7. The team’s fourth loss came last week against state-ranked Ellsworth. Ben Hilton has thrown for 472 yards and 5 TDs on 35-of-58 attempts, while Nate Schindler has run for 304 yards and three TDs. Brady Seiling is the top receiver with 14 catches for 207 yards and two scores. The defense has allowed over 26 points four times, including 48 to West Salem and 53 to Ellsworth.
— Jack Goods