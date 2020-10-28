River Falls (2-1) at Menomonie (4-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 21-7 and leads in games since 1920 by 59-21-4.
Menomonie: The Mustangs scored in the final 20 seconds of the first half last week, helping them pull away in a 28-13 win against Rice Lake. DeVauntaye Parker ran for 164 yards and a TD, while Ryan Kahl passed for 101 yards and ran for 23 with a combined two scores. Brock Thornton also caught a TD pass while Will Ockler ran for a score. The defense has allowed 19 points in the last four weeks combined. The Mustangs would earn at least a share of an unofficial Big Rivers title with a win. Hudson is also 3-1 against BRC foes and River Falls would drop to 2-2 with a defeat. Coach Joe LaBuda: "I was really impressed with them last week. They got shut down for two weeks. You'd think they'd look sloppy after two weeks and they didn't."
River Falls: The Wildcats returned to play last week in a 31-20 loss to Hudson after postponing two games following a positive COVID-19 test. They'd previously won BRC games against Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake. prior to the 22-day hiatus. Michael Krueger has run for 421 yards and four TDs, with 215 of those yards coming against the Warriors. The team has used a pair of quarterbacks, Vito Massa and Ronald Sackett, who have combined for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 22 completions.
Chippewa Falls (2-3) at Marshfield (0-3)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Marshfield.
Series history: This is the first time these teams meet since 2002, a 35-0 Marshfield victory.
Chippewa Falls: This will be the final game of the season for the Cardinals after the Chippewa Falls school district announced earlier this week it will move to virtual learning until at least Nov. 30. They went 2-3 against BRC competition, besting Rice Lake and Hudson but falling last week to New Richmond. Chi-Hi has gone to the air this season. Brayden Warwick has passed for 458 yards and two TDs, while Isaac Frenette has caught 19 passes for 268 yards. Ben Steinmetz has run for 370 yards and two TDs and is the second leading pass catcher with nine receptions for 74 yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "They've always been a good program. They're big, they're athletic. It'll be a heck of a contest for us."
Marshfield: The Tigers are still looking for their first win but are coming off their closest game yet, a 14-13 contest against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Logan Durham is the team's primary back, having run for 168 yards, while Jeffrey Marsh has scored two TDs while running for 43 yards. Will Nikolai (40 yards) round out the group. Will Fetting has thrown for 104 yards in three games with three interceptions. More than half his production has gone to Wyatt LeMoine (6 receptions, 60 yards). The Tigers have played one other Big Rivers opponent, falling 32-0 to Menomonie in their first game of the season.
Altoona (0-4) at Auburndale (1-0)
What: Nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday in Auburndale.
Series history: This is the first meeting between these teams since at least 2001, though further records were unavailable.
Altoona: The Rails played their closest game of the season last week but still fell 25-8 to future Coulee rival Viroqua. Zavondre Cole ran for the Altoona touchdown in addition to 41 yards and a 2-point conversion catch. Colin Boyarski was the leading rusher with 51 yards, while Ben Kuenkel threw for 45 yards on three completions. The Rails defense held their opponent under 35 points for the first time last week and under 40 for the first time since the season opener against Highland. Coach Chad Hanson: "We competed basically the whole game with them. We struggled offensively in the first quarter. I think we had the ball inside their 30 three times that we could not get into the end zone. That was frustrating, but defensively we played well at times."
Auburndale: The Apaches played their first game of 11-man football last week after opening the year competing against 8-man programs, besting Thorp 61-12. Quarterback Hunter Wright threw for three TDs and ran for another three, combining for 244 yards total. He put up 164 passing yards on just six competions. Terrance Cottrell-Roberson ran for 94 yards and two TDs, while Schuyler Gilhausen, Kaden Hoffman and Alex Willfahrt each earned a receiving score. The defense forced Cardinals QB Aiden Rosemeyer into two interceptions and held the Thorp running game to 66 yards.
— Jack Goods