Menomonie (2-3, 2-1) at Eau Claire North (1-4, 1-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Mustangs defeated the Huskies 28-0 last season. It was a 28th straight win for Menomonie, which leads the all-time series 49-12.
North: The Huskies dropped a game at Chippewa Falls 42-14 last Friday. Jack Kein ran for an 11-yard score early in the second quarter to tie the game, but the Cardinals scored 28 straight points from there. Cam Olson added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for North. The Huskies did most of their damage on the ground. Olson and James Jarzynski tallied 66 rushing yards apiece, and Kein was close behind with 61. Kein is the leading rusher this year with 372 yards. North garnered 13 yards through the air. Coach Matt McGinnis could not be reached for comment this week.
Menomonie: The Mustangs lost for the first time in Big Rivers play last week, suffering a 21-7 defeat at Hudson. Treysen Witt threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Behrend to account for Menomonie's only score. The Mustangs had a hard time establishing a ground game against the Raiders' dominant defensive front. Menomonie ran the ball 31 times for 86 yards. Witt passed for 208 yards. The Mustangs will look to turn around their fortunes on third downs — they converted three of 14 against Hudson. Coach Mike Sinz: "Eau Claire North is much improved. When you watch their game against Superior, they were dominant on both sides of the football. We need to come out and play physical and disciplined in all three phases. This entire week is about us getting better in every facet of the game. Our kids are excited for Friday night."
Eau Claire Memorial (3-2, 1-2) at Hudson (4-1, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Hudson.
Series history: The Raiders won last year's meeting 52-12 to extend their lead in games since 1986 to 20-17. It was Hudson's 10th victory in the two teams' last 11 contests.
Memorial: The Old Abes came close to knocking off unbeaten River Falls last Friday, but ultimately lost 13-9. Memorial led 9-7 after Peter Albert returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, but Jordan Severson's go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth won the game for the Wildcats. Defense has been Memorial's strong suit all season, and last week was no different. The Old Abes notched a pair of interceptions and held River Falls to 259 yards of offense. Memorial has not allowed more than 14 points in a game this season. Another defensive battle could be in store as they go head to head with another standout defense at Hudson. On the other side of the ball, Ryan Thompson passed for 106 yards on 11 completions. He was intercepted twice. He has 856 passing yards this year. Albert led the ground game with 43 rushing yards, but Shimar Simmons is the season leader with 270 yards. Coach Rob Scott could not be reached for comment this week.
Hudson: The Raiders were stout on defense in a 21-7 win against Menomonie last week. They had a shutout going until the Mustangs scored in the fourth quarter. Jack LeBlanc returned an interception for a touchdown earlier in the fourth. Jake Busson ran and pass for a score to lead the offense. Apart from a 27-13 loss to River Falls, Hudson has held every other opponent to seven points this season.
Chippewa Falls (3-2, 1-2) at New Richmond (4-1, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at New Richmond.
Series history: The Cardinals and Tigers don't have much of a recent history prior to New Richmond re-joining the Big Rivers a couple of years ago. Chippewa Falls won 21-14 last season after New Richmond won 13-10 in 2020.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals pulled away from Eau Claire North 42-14 for their first Big Rivers win last week. Mason Howard ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns for Chi-Hi, which racked up 320 rushing yards collectively. Mason Von Haden was a perfect 5-for-5 passing and finished with 86 yards and a touchdown. Mayson Tester also ran for a score, and Nathan Drivas tallied 107 yards on the ground. Defensively, the Cardinals nabbed a pair of interceptions. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "With the speed New Richmond has, I picked them to be one of the favorites for winning the BRC. They also have many returning starters from last year. They are a good team."
New Richmond: The Tigers got tested by winless Superior last week, but were able to pull away for a 28-18 victory. New Richmond led 21-18 in the third quarter, but Seamus Scanlan's 75-yard touchdown pass to Catcher Langeness added some insurance in the fourth quarter. Scanlan threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns on nine completions, but was intercepted twice. Andrew Trandahl shouldered an enormous load in the ground game. The senior ran the ball 42 times for 235 yards and a touchdown. Trandahl has 705 yards and six touchdowns this season, per WisSports.net.
Viroqua (1-4, 0-3) at Altoona (2-3, 1-2)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: The Rails beat the Blackhawks 33-14 last season. That evened up the series at 1-1 since Altoona joined the Coulee Conference in 2020.
Altoona: The Rails dropped their second straight game last week, falling to state-ranked West Salem 55-12. Hunter Hibbard returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 6 midway through the first quarter, but the Panthers scored the next 42 points to pull away. Zavondre Cole had a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Altoona. Colin Boyarski ran for 58 yards on 14 carries for the Rails, but the team was limited to 150 yards of offense. Boyarski is up to 602 yards on the ground this season. Coach Chad Hanson: "We have faced one of the toughest two-week stretches by playing the No. 1-ranked team in D5 and the No. 6-ranked team in D4. We learned a lot about ourselves during this stretch. We learned about areas that we must improve along with some areas that we can build upon. Now, we have two routes we can go. We can take the easy route and continue to make the same mistakes or we can take the more difficult route. The difficult route will give us a better chance of beating a well-rounded Viroqua team."
Viroqua: It has been tough sledding for the Blackhawks this season with three straight losses to open Coulee play. They lost to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52-7 last week. Benson McDowell passed for 155 yards on 10 completions, according to WisSports.net, but Viroqua couldn't get much else going offensively.
Fall Creek (4-1, 2-1) at Regis (5-0, 3-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 2 p.m. Saturday at Altoona's OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: The Ramblers have beaten the Crickets in eight consecutive meetings, including last year's 50-0 victory. Regis leads 16-4 in games played since 1996.
Regis: The Ramblers scored on all five of their first-half possessions in a 42-7 win over Durand-Arkansaw on Friday. The defense also forced three turnovers to pull away from the Panthers. The run game got a boost from the return of Zander Rockow. The University of Minnesota commit sat out the first four games of the year with an injury, but scored a touchdown in his return. Jack Weisenberger broke off a pair of long touchdown runs too, and Evrett Tait and Carson Tait also scored. Weisenberger's five carries went for 181 yards, and he's at 558 yards and nine scores this season. Kendon Krogman threw a touchdown to bring his season total to six. Coach Bryant Brenner: "Fall Creek has a top-notch passing attack. It will be a big challenge to keep them out of the end zone. We hope to get enough stops to be competitive with them. We will need to play well in all three phases of the game."
Fall Creek: The Crickets are off to their best start in years with four wins in five games. They beat Neillsville/Granton 27-12 last week behind four touchdown passes by Eli Laube. Jacob Wathke caught a pair of those scores, and Ryan Whittlinger and Leo Hagberg also had touchdown receptions. Laube threw for 208 yards. Five different receivers caught a pass for Fall Creek.
