Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona football

The Altoona football team takes the field prior to a game against Osseo-Fairchild on Aug. 26 in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Menomonie (2-3, 2-1) at Eau Claire North (1-4, 1-2)

What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.