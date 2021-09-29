EC Memorial (1-5, 1-3) at Chippewa Falls (4-2, 2-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: Memorial won the last meeting 33-21 in 2019 for a fourth in five games and leads series since 1895 73-39-5.
Memorial: The Old Abes earned their first victory of the season, and their first under coach Rob Scott, 12-9 against Superior last week. Reese Woerner had his best rushing performance of the year, netting 167 yards to push his season total to 430. He had the game-winning touchdown with under five minutes remaining. Ryan Thompson had the team’s first TD on an 18-yard pass to Peter Albert. He went 6 for 12 through the air for 110 yards. The defensive performance was by far the best since a 13-0 season-opening loss to La Crosse Logan. Foes have scored at least 32 points in the four games in between. Briggs Reinke has two forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in addition to being among the top tacklers in the state. Gavin Gerber and Connor Anderson have each snagged an interception. Tyson Harvey and Jack Redwine are the top receivers, each over 200 yards on the year. Coach Scott: “We’re expecting a hard-nosed, typical Chippewa Falls team. They are very big, very skilled and they fly around on defense very well. It’s a well-coached program year after year.”
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals last dropped a low-scoring affair, falling 8-7 to a Rice Lake squad that remains unbeaten in the BRC. Brayden Warwick answered an earlier Warrior touchdown and two-point conversion with a 1-yard run, but Chi-Hi opted for the extra point and was held scoreless the rest of the way. Coach Chuck Raykovich said some players were dealing with illness. The Rice Lake defense did well in forcing Warwick into three interceptions. In total, the Cardinals had 154 yards of offense. Warwick has over 500 yards passing on the year, with Judah Dunham serving as his favorite target. Karson Bowe, Dunham and Collin Beaudette all get serious work out of the backfield. The team’s strong defense has allowed 14 points or less in all but one game and single digits three times. Raykovich: “They’ve got good athletes at Memorial. There’s nothing wrong with the Memorial kids and they’re excited about a win. I’m sure this week they’re practicing with more vigor and more enthusiasm.”
New Richmond (4-2, 2-2) at EC North (0-4, 1-5)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: This is the teams’ first meeting since Eau Claire North’s 21-13 victory in 2001.
North: The Huskies are looking to get back on track after forfeiting two games due to COVID-19 issues and then returning with defeats against Menomonie and Hudson. North is looking for its first points since Week 2, when the Huskies ended a 51-game losing streak that dated back to 2015 with a 20-14 victory against La Crosse Logan. Last week they fell 40-0 to Hudson, with QB Jack Kein’s 61 rushing yards being the main offensive bright spot. Defensively, Blaze Tody and Nick Thompson each had seven tackles. Kein has thrown for 206 yards on the year, while Remy Rassbach leads rushers with 195. Gavin Koleski is the top receiver with 63 yards. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “(New Richmond running back Andrew Trandahl) is awesome. You try to put some schemes together to help control the up the middle stuff, but if you do that they can get him out on the edge. It will be a cat and mouse game. At the end of the day, he’s going to get his yards. He’s going to have big plays because he’s a big-time player. We’re going to try to limit the number of them and have a positive reaction when bad things happen. You want to keep coming back tough.”
New Richmond: The Tigers are looking to bounce back from a pair of close losses to two of the Big Rivers’ best, falling 21-14 to Chippewa Falls in Week 5 and 28-21 to Menomonie last week. They opened BRC play with wins against Eau Claire Memorial and Superior after defeating St. Croix Central and Somerset in nonconference play. New Richmond has one of the top running backs in the area in Andrew Trandahl. He’s rushed for 1,094 yards and 13 TDs on the year, including 258 yards against Somerset and 287 against Superior. Seamus Scanlan has passed for 292 yards, with Brock Unger serving as his favorite target. The squad held a 21-13 lead against Menomonie before the Mustangs ended on a 15-0 run.
Rice Lake (5-1, 4-0) at Menomonie (5-1, 3-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won last year’s meeting 28-13 for a 17th victory in the last 20. The Mustangs lead in games since 1983 32-6.
Menomonie: The Mustangs got a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Brooks Brewer to defeat New Richmond 28-21 last week. It was the game’s only scoring in the second half as Menomonie dug itself out of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-13 deficits. The team is riding a two-game winning streak after suffering its only defeat of the season to Hudson. A win this week would put the Mustangs in good position, as they end the regular season with games against under-.500 Eau Claire Memorial and Superior. Reed Styer runs the show at QB while working with a loaded backfield featuring Brooks Brewer, Parker Schultz, Jack Drout and Nick Haviland. The defense has kept teams under 10 three times, including a shutout of Eau Claire North, but has allowed more than 20 in two of the last three weeks. Coach Mike Sinz: “They’re a classic Rice Lake team. They’re physical and tough. They do not beat themselves, they take care of the football. Defensively they are outstanding, and they have a big-time playmaker in Alex Belongia at receiver and free safety.”
Rice Lake: The Warriors are off to a stellar start in their final season in the Big Rivers, beating conference title contenders Hudson and Chippewa Falls as part of a 4-0 run. The defense was impressive against Chi-Hi last week, holding the Cardinals to one score in a tight 8-7 victory. It was the third time this season Rice Lake has held a foe in single digits, having done the same to Medford and Eau Claire Memorial. Alex Belongia leads the state with seven interceptions according to WisSports.net, in addition to leading the Warriors with 454 receiving yards. QB Cole Fenske has passed for 536 yards and rushed for 343 with 12 total TDs. Christian Lindow is the team’s leading rusher with 383 yards and six TDs and the leading tackler with 54 total takedowns.
Altoona (5-1, 3-1) at Arcadia (4-1, 3-1)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at Arcadia.
Series history: This is the first time these teams are meeting as Coulee rivals and marks their first matchup since at least 2001.
Altoona: The Railroaders are off to their best start since 2016 but hope history doesn’t repeat itself. Altoona ended 2016 with four straight defeats. The latest victory came against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45-28, the third time this year the team has reached the 40s in points and first time in conference play. Colin Boyarski ran for 194 yards and 5 TDs and snagged an interception on defense. He’s up to 1,028 yards on the season. Zavondre Cole moved into the team lead in receiving yards with 160 thanks to catching all five of the team’s passes for 94 yards against G-E-T. QB Ben Kuenkel is up to 373 yards passing while rushing for 195 as part of the team’s option attack. Five defenders have an interception. Coach Chad Hanson: “They’re one of the top football programs in the Coulee Conference and really one of the top football programs in West Central Wisconsin. They’re well-rounded, they throw the ball, they run the ball. Defensively, they’ve got some guys that can really lay the lumber. We have to come out and show that we deserve the right to play on the field with them.”
Arcadia: The Raiders are coming off their first loss, a 45-14 defeat at the hands of unbeaten Aquinas. They started conference play with a Middle Border crossover victory against Amery and triumphs against Westby and Black River Falls. QB Kaden Updike averages about 15 passes per game and has accumulated 692 yards and five TDs in addition to 148 yards on the ground. Ryan Sokup is the leading rusher with 603 yards and three scores. He’s also snagged two interceptions on defense. Brett Rebhahn has also run for 110. Egan Pauly is the top receiver with 253 yards and three TDs, leading a group of four pass catchers over 100 yards. On defense, Updike leads Raider tacklers with 31.
Mondovi (4-2, 3-1) at Regis (6-0, 4-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 11 a.m. Saturday at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis won last year 22-0, the first meeting between these teams as Cloverbelt rivals.
Regis: The Ramblers earned their third shutout of the year 50-0 last week against Fall Creek, holding the Crickets to 115 total yards and two on the ground. They’d previously blanked Bloomer and Osseo-Fairchild in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. Regis remained the top ranked school this week in the Associated Press state small school poll. Four rushers have surpassed 200 yards for the year, led by Division I recruit Zander Rockow. He has 449 yards rushing, leads the team with 210 receiving yards and is also a difference maker in the team’s defensive front. He’s joined in the backfield by Jack Weisenberger (302 yards), Gus Theisen (277) and Alex Leis (209). Kendon Krogman threw for 129 yards and three TDs against Fall Creek to push his season totals to 495 and eight. Casey Erickson leads the defense with 65 tackles and two sacks. Ian Andrews and Josh Brickner each have three interceptions. Coach Bryant Brenner: “They know us real well. It’s a tough matchup. They’ve got a good scheme. Their kids work hard, their coaches work hard. It’s a real tough matchup, specifically trying to contain their running back and their running game with Jarod Falkner and Dawson Rud. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
Mondovi: The Buffaloes rebounded from a heartbreaking Week 5 loss which saw the team lose a 12-point advantage in the final 2:29 to Stanley-Boyd by rolling Neillsville/Granton 48-0. Mondovi has scored 46 or more points four times, maxing out with 72 against Eleva-Strum in Week 1. Dawson Rud is averaging nine yards per carry for a 1,094-yard total with 13 TDs. Jarod Falkner has passed for 594 yards and eight TDs while also serving as the second-leading rusher with 573 yards and six TDs. Three wideouts are in the triple digits, led by Dustin Mohler with 246 yards. Defensively, Peyton Snyder, Mason Fedie and Alan George have all recorded multiple sacks. Rud has multiple interceptions.
— Jack Goods