Chippewa Falls at Menomonie football

Menomonie's Isiah Birt carries the ball against Chippewa Falls on Sept. 9 in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Regis (6-0, 4-0) at Mondovi (6-0, 4-0)

What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Mondovi.