Regis (6-0, 4-0) at Mondovi (6-0, 4-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Mondovi.
Series history: The Ramblers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally to a 28-20 win against the Buffaloes last year. Since Mondovi joined the Cloverbelt a couple of years ago, Regis has won both meetings. This might be their highest-stakes clash yet, with the winner taking sole control of the conference lead.
Regis: The Ramblers remained unbeaten with a 41-6 win over Fall Creek last week. In his continued return from injury, running back Zander Rockow ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass. Jack Weisenberger, Josh Brickner and Kolton Rockow added rushing scores too. Kendon Krogman completed 4 of 8 passes for 100 yards. Defensively, Nick Lockie had two interceptions. Regis has scored 40-plus points in five straight games and has outscored opponents 225-25 this season. Ramblers are ranked third among small schools in the Associated Press state poll. Coach Bryant Brenner: "Without a doubt we are the underdog this week. They are a complete team with some elite players — one of the best teams in the state regardless of division, and they will make a deep run in the playoffs. We have a big challenge in front of us."
Mondovi: The Buffaloes hammered Neillsville/Granton 52-14 last Friday to stay undefeated. They've rarely been challenged this year, outscoring opponents 245-38. They've won every game by at least 10 points, and have an average margin of victory of 34.5 points. The duo of running back Dawson Rud and quarterback Jarod Falkner have combined to rush for 23 touchdowns this season, and Falkner has thrown for 641 yards and five scores. Defensively, Rud and Cade Fremstad both have a pair of interceptions. The defense has parallels to the Mondovi defense of 2019, when the Buffaloes reached the state semifinals. They've held opponents to six or fewer points four times and have not allowed more than 14 points this year. They're ranked sixth in the AP small-school poll.
Hudson (5-1, 3-1) at Eau Claire North (2-4, 2-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Raiders beat the Huskies 40-0 last season for a 10th consecutive win in the series. Hudson leads in games played since 1986 22-13.
North: The Huskies earned a statement win by beating Menomonie 20-6 last week. They'll look for another one this week against the Raiders. Cam Olson and Jack Kein and North's offensive line imposed their will last week. Olson ran for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Kein added 123 yards and two scores on the ground. On the other side of the ball, North limited Menomonie to 190 yards of offense. The Huskies have won two of their last three games. In those two wins, the defense has allowed zero and six points. Coach Matt McGinnis: "It's going to take a lot of physicality (to beat Hudson). Their defensive front is going to be as good as we'll see. Coming out, we need to do what we do best and we've got to be physical with them."
Hudson: The Raiders turned in another standout defensive performance in a 23-8 win over Eau Claire Memorial last Friday. It marked the fifth time in six games that Hudson has kept its opponent to fewer than 10 points. The Raiders held Memorial to 205 yards of offense and nabbed three interceptions. Their defensive front is among the best in the region. Offensively, Andrew Caples had a pair of touchdowns to lead the way last week. The Raiders' only loss this season came against unbeaten and state-ranked River Falls.
Eau Claire Memorial (3-3, 1-3) at Superior (0-6, 0-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Superior.
Series history: The Old Abes overturned a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Spartans 12-9 last year. Memorial leads the all-time series 35-30-5 since 1915.
Memorial: The Old Abes fell behind by 17 after three quarters and couldn't recover in a 23-8 loss to Hudson last week. The Raiders neutralized the ground game, holding Memorial to two yards per carry on 35 rushes. Ryan Thompson threw a touchdown to Tay Ferguson to account for Memorial's only score. The Abes have dropped three straight games after starting the year 3-0, but have a chance to bounce back against the last-place Spartans. Memorial is still in the playoff hunt, although it has work left to do to get in. This is Rob Scott's first homecoming since becoming Memorial's coach in 2021. He was an assistant at Superior for 16 years prior. Coach Scott: "We are continuing to evolve as a team. We need to put it all together on Friday night. We are looking forward to a great high school football game on Friday."
Superior: The Spartans might not have any wins yet, but they were very competitive against undefeated River Falls last week. It was a seven-point game entering the fourth quarter before the Wildcats pulled away to a 28-7 victory. Superior led 7-0 early on a Carson Gotelaere touchdown run. It was the second straight week the Spartans battled a Big Rivers contender — in Week 5 they pushed New Richmond too.
River Falls (6-0, 4-0) at Chippewa Falls (4-2, 2-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: The Cardinals and Wildcats last squared off in 2020, a game won by River Falls 23-8. Chippewa Falls leads the series 24-13 since 1981.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals scored 21 unanswered points to upend New Richmond 21-7 on the road last week. The win was a big boost to the team's playoff hopes, as the Cards are now back to .500 in the Big Rivers. Mason Von Haden, Mason Howard and Dawson Goodman all ran for second-half TDs to give Chi-Hi the edge. It was a second straight win for the team. The Cardinals face their toughest test yet when the conference-leading Wildcats come to town. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "To be undefeated in the BRC at this stage of the season, a team needs to be special. River Falls is that — special. Special in all phases of the game. We will need to be at the top of our game to stay on the field with them."
River Falls: The Wildcats remained undefeated with a 28-7 win over Superior last week. They're ranked ninth among large schools in this week's Associated Press state poll. River Falls has proven to be well-equipped for close games. They've won two games decided by one score this season, and pulled away in the fourth quarter of what was a close game last week. Running back Jonah Severson is having one of the standout showings of any individual in the area this season. He's rushed for 882 yards and 15 touchdowns.
New Richmond (4-2, 2-2) at Menomonie (2-4, 2-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: The Mustangs trailed by one but scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to win last year's meeting 28-21. They've now gone 2-0 against the Tigers since New Richmond rejoined the Big Rivers in 2020.
Menomonie: The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from a 20-6 defeat against Eau Claire North last week. They made it a one-score game when Steele Schaefer ran for a touchdown in the second quarter, but couldn't find the end zone again. North ran for 367 yards in the victory, and Menomonie faces another high-volume rushing attack on Friday. The Mustangs would benefit from controlling the ball more this week, since North was able to drain a lot of time off the clock with several long drives. It made the deficit too difficult to overcome. Schaefer was a bright spot in the defeat, rushing for 95 yards on 12 carries. The Mustangs have finished above .500 in every season since 1987, and will need to win their final three regular-season games to continue the streak. Two wins in those three games would be enough to guarantee a playoff spot though. Coach Mike Sinz: "We need to stop (Andrew Trandahl) when New Richmond has the ball. He has had over 24 carries in every single game this year. He has had 42 and 36 carries the past two games. They obviously want the ball in his hands whenever they can. On offense, we need to be consistent. This is a huge game for our team."
New Richmond: The Tigers led Chippewa Falls 7-0 at halftime last week, but couldn't hold on in a 21-7 defeat. Andrew Trandahl ran for a score in the second quarter for the team's only touchdown. The senior running back continues to be a workhorse out of the backfield. He carried the ball 36 times for 134 yards. That came a week after he got 42 rushes for 235 yards and a touchdown against Superior. Quarterback Seamus Scanlan is closing in on 1,000 yards passing this season.
Altoona (3-3, 2-2) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (2-4, 2-2)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at G-E-T.
Series history: The Rails cruised past the Redhawks 45-28 last season. It was the teams' first meeting since 2013, when G-E-T won 38-0.
Altoona: The Rails snapped a two-game skid with a 56-25 win against Viroqua last week. Viroqua took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Altoona seized control from there. Jackson Berg, Thorin Steele and Hunter Hibbard all ran for touchdowns, and Berg also threw one. Berg returned an interception for a touchdown as well. Ben Kuenkel threw two scores, and Zavondre Cole caught two touchdowns. Altoona rolled up 505 yards of offense. The Rails are still in the thick of the playoff race and can clinch a spot with two more wins. Coach Chad Hanson: "It was nice to come back to OakLeaf Stadium after two tough weeks on the road. Our players responded in a positive manner to the adversity that presented itself after the 0-2 road trip. They stayed focused and worked hard during practice last week. This showed on the field on Friday night. We played our most complete game of the season so far. We executed at high levels on offense, defense and special teams. ... G-E-T is a traditional power in the Coulee Conference. They had a little hiccup last year but it looks like they are back to their old self."
G-E-T: The Redhawks fell to West Salem 40-6 last Friday. It was a 13-6 game at halftime, but the Panthers pulled away after the break. G-E-T is a run-heavy team and features four rushers with more than 300 yards apiece. All but one of the team's offensive touchdowns have come on runs. Nate Schindler leads the way with 432 yards and six scores.
—Spencer Flaten