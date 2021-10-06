Menomonie (6-1, 4-1) at EC Memorial (1-6, 1-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: Menomonie won the teams’ last meeting 28-14 in 2019 for a 22nd straight. Memorial leads 41-39-4 in games since 1895.
Menomonie: The Mustangs earned a statement win last Friday, besting Rice Lake 35-0 to force a three-way tie atop the BRC standings. It was the defense’s second shutout in three weeks, having also blanked Eau Claire North. The group has held foes in single digits four times this year and limited Rice Lake to 98 yards of total offense. Offensively, the team got production from nearly every back it used. Brooks Brewer put up 99 yards, Nick Haviland had 40 yards and two TDs and Steele Schaefer accounted for 66 yards. That meant QB Reed Styer was used infrequently, only passing four times. The Mustangs have won three straight, with Menomonie’s only loss coming to Hudson in Week 4. The meeting is a return to Carson Park for coach Mike Sinz, who previously led Memorial. Sinz: “They are very athletic on the perimeter with their skill kids. They can be very explosive on offense and they have created a lot of turnovers on defense.”
Memorial: The Old Abes couldn’t get a winning streak going after defeating Superior 12-9 in Week 6, falling last Friday 35-7 to Chippewa Falls. Ryan Thompson threw for 100 yards and Reese Woerner ran for 76, but Memorial didn’t get into the end zone until Woerner closed the game’s scoring in the fourth quarter. Thompson has thrown for 747 yards on the year and Woerner has ran for 506. Tyson Harvey is the top receiver with 254 yards. Briggs Reinke is among the top tacklers in the state, up to 84 total, but the defense as a whole has struggled. Opponents have scored at least 32 points in five of the Abes’ seven games, maxing out with 52 for Hudson. Coach Rob Scott: “When you watch film on Menomonie not much has changed. They’re running similar schemes to what they’ve been doing and doing well for a long time.”
EC North (1-6, 0-5) at Rice Lake (5-2, 4-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Rice Lake.
Series history: Rice Lake won the teams’ last meeting 34-13 in 2019 for a 10th in a row and leads in games since 1986 by 22-12.
North: The Huskies scored for the first time since Week 2 last Friday but couldn’t stick with a talented New Richmond squad in a 43-6 defeat. It ended a shutout streak that stretched across games against Menomonie and Hudson and COVID-related forfeits to Superior and Chippewa Falls. Talented opponents and bad luck has made for a tough five weeks since the program ended its long losing streak against La Crosse Logan. Jack Kein and Remy Rassbach both had solid rushing days against the Tigers, putting up 93 and 78 yards, respectively. Passing was more of a struggle, with Kein and Tyler Everson combining for 16 yards. Nick Thompson, Blaze Tody and Brady Jensen all have sacks on the year. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “They’ve been running triple-option or some facsimile of it for about 1,000 years now and their defense which they’ve also been running for 1,000 years so we expect them to be really well-coached, really well-disciplined and a little sore after last week, wanting to take it out on us.”
Rice Lake: The Warriors were riding a four-game winning streak before falling 35-0 to Menomonie last Friday, a stunningly lopsided result for a team previously unbeaten in Big Rivers play. They opened the conference with wins against Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial, Superior and Chippewa Falls. A typically strong offense struggled to move the ball against the Mustangs, while the defense had trouble with the foe’s rushing attack. Offensively, Cole Fenske has thrown for 579 yards and eight TDs, with most of that production going to Alex Belongia. He’s caught 19 passes for 484 yards and six TDs and leads the state with seven interceptions, but left last week early after a high hit. Christian Lindow has rushed for 402 yards and 6 TDs and leads the team with 64 total tackles.
Regis (7-0, 5-0) at Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 3-2)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Friday at Stanley-Boyd.
Series history: Regis won last year 31-13 to take an 8-6 lead in games since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers trailed last week against Mondovi, a first for the team this season, but pulled off a 28-20 victory backed by three Gus Theisen touchdowns. The comeback kept Regis ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press state poll among small schools. Theisen’s performance against the Buffaloes pushed his season rushing total to 400, only trailing Zander Rockow (493 yards) for the team lead. Jack Weisenberger has rushed for 355 yards and Alex Leis 240. Leis showed his arm last week with a 44-yard pass. Kendon Krogman typically handles passing duties with 517 yards. The defense forced Mondovi into three fumbles last week and has three shutouts on the year. Those came against Bloomer, Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek. Coach Bryant Brenner: “They have a great program, well-coached, a lot of athletes. This is going to be a big challenge for us here this week once again. But it’s a challenge we’re excited for and we’re excited to be in this game playing for something meaningful at the end of the year.”
Stanley-Boyd: The Orioles are riding a three-game win streak after losing two straight, one via forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. Their only on-field loss came to state-ranked Durand before the Fall Creek forfeit. Since, they’ve beaten Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild and Neillsville/Granton. Stanley-Boyd boasts an impressive passing attack led by QB Carsen Hause. He has talented weapons outside in Brady Potaczek, Cooper Nichols, Mike Karlen and Landon Karlen. Out of the backfield, Jake Nesterick, Mike and Landon Karlen, Nichols and Hause have all surpassed 100 yards rushing. Defensively, Potaczek and Nesterick have each forced multiple fumbles, while both Karlens and Lucas Smith have multiple interceptions.
Chippewa Falls (5-2, 3-2) at Superior (1-6, 1-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Superior.
Series history: Superior beat Chippewa Falls 36-14 in the teams’ last meeting in 2019 but Chippewa leads in games since 1973 by 16-12.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals bounced back from a loss to Rice Lake by besting Eau Claire Memorial 35-7 in Week 7. Owen Krista ran for two scores and Brayden Warwick threw and ran for a TD in the victory. As a team, Chi-Hi rushed for 391 yards. Karson Bowe leads the team’s runners on the year with 389 yards, with Krista moving into second at 147 after notching 104 against the Abes. Judah Dunham and Collin Beaudette are also used out of the backfield, and Dunham leads receivers with 208 yards. The defense has held opponents to single digits two weeks in a row and four times this season. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Superior is a football town. Their kids on film are big. They’ve been snakebitten. They’ve moved the ball up and down the field and then they’ll fumble or they’ll throw an interception. They’ve just yet to put a game together and I’m worried sick they’ll figure out how to do it Friday night against us.”
Superior: The Spartans suffered a fourth straight defeat last week, falling 31-6 to Hudson. Superior is still looking for its first on-field victory after getting its only win via forfeit due to Eau Claire North’s COVID-19 issues. The loss to Hudson was the group’s fifth double-digit defeat of the season, including a 50-22 loss to Ellsworth and a 43-0 loss to Stevens Point. Carson Gotelaere has thrown for 412 yards and three TDs, while Jordan Goldfine leads the runners with 352 yards. Gotelaere is also a rushing threat with 261 yards, while Ross Rivord rounds out the top group with 135. Alex Velleux and Kell Piggott have surpassed 100 receiving yards.
Westby (4-3, 3-2) at Altoona (5-2, 3-2)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: This is the first time these teams have met as Coulee rivals and the first since at least 2001.
Altoona: The Railroaders came close to qualifying for the playoffs last week, taking a 22-20 lead on Arcadia early in the third quarter. But the hosts ended the game on a 14-0 run to hand Altoona only its second loss. That was despite efficient performances through the air, with Ben Kuenkel accumulating 170 passing yards and two TDs on just four completions. Marsten Salsbury-Parks caught three of those for 157 yards and two scores. Altoona is typically a run-first team. Colin Boyarski has rushed for 1,094 yards and 13 TDs. Zavondre Cole has rushed for 246 yards and is the second-leading receiver behind Salsbury-Parks. Defensively the team has gotten interceptions from five different players. Coach Chad Hanson: “They’re going to be a carbon copy of Arcadia from what I’ve seen on video. They run the I-formation offensively, very strong defensively. One kid that’s a D-lineman probably is going to play Division I, Division II football. They’re very physical.”
Westby: The Norsemen have won two straight, defeating Black River Falls 50-26 and Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau 52-7 to snap a two-game losing streak. Westby’s conference losses have come to the league’s top programs, Aquinas and Arcadia. QB Dillon Ellefson has thrown for 708 yards and seven TDs, while three receivers are over 100 yards. That group is led by Bo Milutnovich (281 yards) and heavily features Grant McCauley and Brett Crume. Rhett Stenslien leads rushers with 432 yards and also leads the defense with five sacks. Dylan Nottestad has 45 total tackles, 11 for loss, and Prince Preston has three interceptions on the year.
— Jack Goods