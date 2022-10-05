Stanley-Boyd (3-4, 2-3) at Regis (7-0, 5-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Ramblers won 27-19 last season and lead 9-6 in games since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers earned a pivotal 37-14 win over Mondovi last week to take pole position in the race for the Cloverbelt title. One more victory will ensure Regis is at least tied atop the conference standings by the end of the season. They did most of their damage with big plays last week, scoring all but one of their touchdowns from over 50 yards out. Carson Tait's four carries went for 177 yards. Defensively, they didn't give up a point until the fourth quarter. Coach Bryant Brenner: "We hope to continue to improve. Their QB is a very good running threat. They are well-coached and will be prepared. We are excited to play again at Carson Park."
Stanley-Boyd: The Orioles earned an important victory for their playoff hopes last week, beating Neillsville/Granton 33-30. They could get back to .500 in the Cloverbelt with a win this week. Landon Karlen, Blake Paul and Logan Burzynski all ran for scores last week. Burzynski also threw a touchdown pass. He rolled up 261 passing yards against the Ramblers in a narrow defeat last year. He's got 681 yards so far this season. Karlen leads the ground game with five rushing scores. Stanley-Boyd is looking for a third consecutive victory.
Chippewa Falls (5-2, 3-2) at EC Memorial (3-4, 1-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Cardinals won last year's contest 35-7 to pull a game closer in the all-time series, which Memorial leads 73-40-5 since 1895.
Memorial: The Old Abes were tripped up in Superior last week, falling to the Spartans 34-13. It was Superior's first win of the season, and was a fourth straight loss for Memorial after the Abes started 3-0. Gavin Gerber ran for a score and Ryan Thompson connected with Reagan Hub on a touchdown pass, but the Abes couldn't overcome four touchdowns from Spartans QB Carson Gotelaere. It was the first time the defense gave up more than 23 points this season. The unit has been staunch otherwise, serving as a driving force behind Memorial's three wins. They'll look to bounce back by playing at Carson Park for the first time in three weeks. Coach Rob Scott: "Our kids are hungry to get back at it and play an excellent Chippewa Falls team. They are very good in all three phases. We need to take care of the football and take it away."
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals earned the most dramatic win of the season to date last week. Dawson Goodman got the ball after a Chi-Hi field goal attempt was blocked, and ran it into the end zone for the winning score in a 20-14 overtime victory against River Falls. The Cards overcame a 14-point deficit to force overtime and became the first team to beat the Wildcats this season. Jackson LeMay ran for a score, and Mason Von Haden threw a touchdown to Mason Howard. The defense recovered a fumble on the Wildcats' overtime possession. The Cards have now won three straight games after starting 0-2 in Big Rivers play. One more win would be enough to guarantee themselves a playoff spot. Coach Chuck Raykovich: "Memorial is a talented team. Their defense is as good as anyone's in the conference, their offense is in good position to put up points in chunks when things go their way. This will be a tough game for our kids."
EC North (2-5, 2-3) at New Richmond (5-2, 3-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at New Richmond.
Series history: The two programs played for the first time since 2001 last year. New Richmond won 43-6.
North: The Huskies fell to Hudson 34-7 last week, but their playoff hopes are far from over. Win its next two games, and North is in the postseason. Win one of two, and the Huskies will still have a shot at a playoff berth. Jack Kein hit Traeton Goss with a touchdown pass to account for the team's only scoring against Hudson last week. Cam Olson ran for 108 yards on 21 carries and Kein added 70 yards of his own on the ground. It was a 13-point game until the Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter. Coach Matt McGinnis: "Obviously another huge test for us this week. The most exciting part about this week is that our program gets to play a game in October that means something. The key all week is getting back to fundamentals and just doing our job. We know that they are super athletic, and really try and get after you defensively and mix it up offensively."
New Richmond: The Tigers held off Menomonie in a 24-21 victory last week. New Richmond took the lead for good on Andrew Trandahl's touchdown run in the second quarter. He finished with 138 rushing yards and two scores. Seamus Scanlan threw for 131 yards. The Tigers need one more win to clinch a playoff berth. They've won three of their last four contests.
Menomonie (2-5, 2-3) at River Falls (6-1, 4-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at UW-River Falls.
Series history: Menomonie won a nonconference game against the Wildcats last year, 28-6. Now River Falls is back in the Big Rivers. Menomonie leads the series 60-21-4 dating back to 1920.
Menomonie: The Mustangs fought back, but came up just short in a 24-21 loss to New Richmond last Friday. The Tigers build a 24-7 lead, but a pair of touchdown passes clawed Menomonie back into the game. The Mustangs ran out of time in their comeback bid though. All three of the team's scores came via passes last week. The Mustangs can still make the playoffs, but must win their final two games to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason field. They're aiming to snap a three-game skid this week. Coach Mike Sinz: "I loved our kids' fight last week against New Richmond. They played until the very end. We definitely have our hands full with River Falls this week. They are a great football team. They have an excellent coaching staff with incredible athletes."
River Falls: The Wildcats took their first loss of the season when they fell to Chippewa Falls 20-14 in overtime last week. They led 14-0 at halftime, but couldn't hold on. They were without star running back Jonah Severson, who has 15 rushing touchdowns this season. The defeat opened up the Big Rivers title race — the Wildcats share the conference lead with Hudson now.
Arcadia (3-4, 2-3) at Altoona (3-4, 2-3)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at OakLeaf Stadium.
Series history: The Rails and Railroaders played for the first time in more than two decades last season. Arcadia won 34-22.
Altoona: The Rails fell behind by 22 points in the first half and couldn't recover in a 42-14 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau last week. Colin Boyarski ran for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Ben Kuenkel threw a touchdown to Zavondre Cole. The Redhawks racked up 378 yards on the ground in the victory. The Rails have dropped three of their last four, but Altoona's playoff hopes are still intact. The team can clinch a berth with wins in its final two games. Coach Chad Hanson: "Arcadia is consistently one of the top programs in the Coulee Conference. They are a well-coached and well-disciplined team. There is nothing super flashy about them. They execute at a high level in all three phases of the game. For us to compete in the game on Friday night we have to do the same. At times this season we have been plagued by inconsistency. We learned a lot of lessons in our game this past Friday at G-E-T. Now we need to translate that over to the practice field and the game field on Friday night."
Arcadia: The Raiders gave up 46 points in the first half in a 46-6 defeat to Aquinas last week. It was a third loss in the team's last four games. The offense is trying to get back on track: In their last three defeats, the Raiders have scored a total of six points. They have passed more often than they've run this season.
