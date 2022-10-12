Neillsville/Granton (3-5, 2-4) at Regis (8-0, 6-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park.
Series history: The Warriors forfeited last year’s meeting. Regis has 13 straight wins in the series since 2008.
Regis: The Ramblers can clinch the outright Cloverbelt championship with a win over the Warriors. They’re fresh off a 56-23 victory over Stanley-Boyd last week. They scored 43 points in the first half and didn’t look back. Zander Rockow had two rushing scores and returned a missed field goal for a touchdown. Kendon Krogman threw a pair of touchdown passes. Regis is the defending Cloverbelt champion and has won 36 straight conference games. Coach Bryant Brenner: “Neillsville is much improved. Their kids play hard and will compete to the final whistle. We will need to play with lots of passion and energy. We hope to end the season playing well.”
Neillsville/Granton: The Warriors kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-6 win against Osseo-Fairchild last week. One more win will keep their chances alive, but a loss will knock them out of contention. Garrett Learman ran for a pair of touchdowns against the Thunder last week, and quarterback Bryce Erickson threw for 201 yards and a score. Erickson has eclipsed 1,000 passing yards for the season.
EC Memorial (3-5, 1-5) at Menomonie (2-6, 2-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium.
Series history: The Mustangs beat the Old Abes 50-0 last year for a 23rd consecutive victory. Memorial holds a slight edge in the all-time series, 41-40-4 since 1895.
Memorial: The Old Abes fell to Chippewa Falls 28-20 last week and were eliminated from playoff contention as a result. The Cardinals scored a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gavin Gerber and Jack Conner had a rushing touchdown apiece for Memorial, and Ryan Thompson threw a touchdown to Tay Ferguson. Thompson finished with 154 passing yards. The Abes will look to close out their season on a high note by knocking the Mustangs out of playoff contention. Coach Rob Scott: “We are rallying behind the opportunities we have this week to play together and for each other. We are extremely grateful for everyone in our program, especially our seniors, and are celebrating their last opportunity to represent Memorial on the football field. This senior class has done an awful lot for our program and school that will help us for many years to come. We are going to go out and give it everything we have for them. This game is very important to everyone in our program, school and community.”
Menomonie: The Mustangs must win this week to keep the state’s longest active playoff streak alive. Menomonie has made the postseason 31 straight times, excluding the 2020 season impacted by COVID-19. A win this week wouldn’t guarantee a spot, but they would be playoff eligible. They fell to conference co-leader River Falls 20-15 last Friday. Steele Schaefer and Jack Drout ran for touchdowns, and the Mustangs led by one in the fourth quarter. Jacob Range’s touchdown pass to Jordan Karras gave the Wildcats a comeback victory. Coach Mike Sinz: “I am extremely proud of our team and how they competed last Friday at River Falls. We were depleted by injuries and illness and we still have a number of players out this week because of the flu. We need to play a complete game to have a chance to win against Memorial on Friday night. They are talented and well coached.”
River Falls (7-1, 5-1) at EC North (2-6, 2-4)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Park.
Series history: River Falls won the last meeting between these two in 2019, 41-6. The Wildcats lead 23-8 in games played since 1981.
North: Despite a 28-14 loss to New Richmond last week, the Huskies can still make the playoffs. They must beat the Wildcats to keep their chances afloat. They saw last week’s game slip away after the Tigers scored 21 straight points across the second and third quarters. Cam Olson ran for 112 yards and a score for North, and Jack Kein threw for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Huskies couldn’t neutralize the Tigers’ aerial attack, as quarterback Seamus Scanlan completed 14 of 17 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. The Huskies host the Big Rivers co-leader this week for their most critical late-season game in years. Coach Matt McGinnis could not be reached for comment this week.
River Falls: The Wildcats rallied past Menomonie 20-15 last week, overcoming a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Jacob Range’s touchdown pass to Jordan Karras made the difference. They can clinch at least a share of the Big Rivers championship with a win over the Huskies. With a win and a Hudson loss, the Wildcats would be outright champions. It would mark a second straight conference title for the program, which won the Mississippi Valley last year.
Superior (1-7, 1-5) at Chippewa Falls (6-2, 4-2)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. Friday at Dorais Field.
Series history: The Cardinals won 20-6 last season to extend their series lead since 1973 to 17-12.
Chippewa Falls: The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 28-20 win over Eau Claire Memorial last week. Mason Von Haden ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the period, and Mason Howard added two touchdowns of his own. Dawson Goodman also had a rushing score. The Cards rolled up 220 yards on the ground in the victory and clinched a playoff berth with a week to spare. A win this week would likely give them third place in the Big Rivers. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Superior has always been a strong football town. Being that this will be their last game of the year, I can guarantee you that they will give us their very best.”
Superior: The Spartans saw their playoff hopes come to an end with a 31-6 loss to Hudson last week. The Raiders pulled away with 17 points in the second quarter, and kept Superior off the board until the fourth quarter. The Spartans will look to bounce back after being held to 145 yards of offense. Carson Gotelaere threw for 95 yards, with six passes going to Lucas Williams for 51 yards.
Altoona (4-4, 3-3) at Westby (5-3, 3-3)
What: Coulee, 7 p.m. Friday at Westby.
Series history: These two teams played for the first time in more than two decades last season. Westby won 36-20.
Altoona: The Rails have a simple path ahead of them this week. Win, and they’re in the playoffs. They could still make the postseason with a loss, but a victory would guarantee a spot. Altoona kept its chances alive with a 60-14 win against Arcadia last week. Colin Boyarski ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns, and Ben Kuenkel racked up 105 yards and three scores through the air. The Rails gained 400 yards of offense. Zavondre Cole, Jackson Berg and CJ Varsho all caught touchdowns, and Isaac Johnson added a score on the ground. The Rails clinched a playoff spot with a win in the final week of the regular season last week, and will aim to repeat the feat this time. Coach Chad Hanson: “We have to come out and play a great game if we are going to have a chance of winning. Westby is loaded on both offense and defense. They are physical on both sides of the ball. Their goal is to hit you in the face early on and see how you respond to it. We have to come out and play with intensity and urgency from the beginning. Last year, we did not and they ended up beating us. We made lots of mistakes that either gave them points or took points away from us. We can’t do that this Friday night.”
Westby: The Norsemen are in the same position as the Rails. A win will put them in the playoffs, while a loss will leave their hopes up to playoff tiebreakers. They fell to G-E-T 34-12 last week and have dropped two of their last three contests after starting the year 4-1. Garrett Vatland leads the ground game with 763 rushing yards and nine scores, according to WisSports.net. Quarterback Bo Milutnovich has 10 touchdown passes.
—Spencer Flaten