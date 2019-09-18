Menomonie (4-0, 2-0) at EC North (0-4, 0-2)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 35-0 for 25th straight and leads series since 1962 by 47-12.
North: Fighting back from a 56-20 loss at Hudson but faces another stiff test. Was able to run the ball with Sammy Barby (359, 6.6, 5), Charlie Wolter (186, 6.5 and two TD kickoff returns) and Remy Rassbach teaming up among eight ball carriers to lead the way for 365 rushing yards against Hudson. QB Kyle Greenlund (14-28-2, 134) can throw. Scored 68 points and averaging 260 yards but allowed 191 points and 391 yards. LB Davin Xiong out with injuries. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “ Doing a lot of good things right now but have to put it together. Still out-matched in some areas. Menomonie is so impressive and the reason they’re so dominant is they get off the ball so fast. Menomonie comes in your face and it’s how you react is what counts.”
Menomonie: Defeated River Falls 21-7 last week and outscoring opponents 129-51 and outgaining them by 361-214 in average yards. Ran the ball effectively last week with DeVauntaye Parker (254, 4.6, 5) and Will Ockler (338, 8.5, 4) leading the way. QB Tyler Werner (22-36-2, 406, 4) is dangerous with arm while Brock Thornton (9-124-1) and Davis Barthen (8-139-2) are among leading receivers. LB and leading tackler and team leader Sam Skillings lost for season with leg injury. Coach Joe LaBuda: “North is much improved, fundamentally sound and making progress. We’re just focusing on fundamentals at the halfway point of the season.”
Memorial (3-1, 1-1) at Chippewa Falls (1-3, 1-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Dorais Field.
Series history: Chippewa won last year 67-65 in 3 overtimes. Memorial had won three in a row and leads series since 1895 by 72-39-5.
Memorial: Crucial game for both with winner staying in playoff contention but not expected to be the free-scoring affair of last year. Abes on the rebound from a 21-9 loss to Superior in which they could gain only 111 total yards while allowing 329. RB Loyal Crawford (505, 8.9, 9) left last week’s game with injury and is out indefinitely. That could leave ground game up to Ethan Van Grunsven (150, 7.5) and sophomore Reese Woerner. QB Bryson Johnson (40-84-3, 709, 4) will throw, passing to Will Hesse (10-328-4) and Jack Piper (11-176) and others while Calvin Tanner, who ran back kickoff for TD for second time last week, is offensive and defensive handyman. Have outscored opponents 139-103 and outgained them 389-306 in average yards. DB Gavin McKenzie injured and out with several others. Coach Mike Sinz: “The energy and attitude is OK and we’re hoping to put all three phases of play together. Chippewa is back to the double-wing and much improved in the last week or two. We didn’t play our best last week but this is a big rivalry game. We’re treating it as a playoff game.”
Chippewa: Broke into the win column with 16-12 win at Rice Lake last week with strong ground attack and tough defense. Has faced tough schedule and improving each week. Ben Steinmetz (244, 6.3, 3) gained 105 yards last week and is becoming workhorse back. Tyler Bohland has rushed for 124 yards and taken 10 passes for 104 yards. QB Hayden Goodman (28-60-3, 242, 2) offers pass threat. Another top receiver is Ben Carani (9-86-2). Outscored by 123-41 and outgained 321-181 in average yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “We got three weeks of bad taste out of our mouth with the win and we’re getting better. We know we’ll have to score points to stay with them. You’ve got to win four to get into the playoffs and a loss leaves you behind the 8-ball so this is a key game.”
Altoona (1-3, 1-3) at EC Regis (4-0, 4-0)
What: Cloverbelt, Saturday, 11 a.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis won last year 35-0 for 11th straight and leads in games since 1990 by 24-4.
Regis: Won at Osseo-Fairchild 48-20 last week, piling up 384 yards rushing and 436 total. Tristan Root (291, 19.2, 9 TD) ran for 132 yards, Hayden Reinders (189, 17.2, 5) added 97 and Gus Theisen (210, 16.2, 5) 66. As a team, backs are averaging 9.1 yards with 22 rush TD. QB Bennett Seelen (5-12-2, 209, 2 TD) offers pass threat. Defensive leaders in tackles are Gabe Chenal (29) and Alex Leis and Payton Kostka (28). Coach Bryant Brenner: “Coach Hanson is trying to build a strong culture and is headed in the right direction. Their quarterback is a shifty runner and the running back is strong. We expect Altoona’s best performance. Last week was the first time we faced adversity and were able to respond. It’s an experience to build on.”
Altoona: Got in win column with 34-8 win over Fall Creek led by the running of QB Nate McMahon (270, 5.5) and Paxton Gluch (258, 4.3) who teamed up for 295 yards rushing. Been able to move the ball, scoring 65 points and averaging 228 yards but defense has allowed 140 points and 300 yards and faces even stiffer test this week. McMahon has also passed for 220 yards and three scores. Coach Chad Hanson: “We played our best football game last week and are teaching and learning. Regis is a 100 percent complete football team. They are impressive on tape. We have to get multiple guys to the ball – 11 guys have to do the job.”
— Ron Buckli