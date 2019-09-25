River Falls (3-2, 2-1) at EC Memorial (4-1, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: River Falls won last year 48-7 to break 9-game streak by Memorial, which leads in games since 1929 by 21-10.
Memorial: Fought back in key game at Chippewa Falls last week to get 33-21 win but faces a team that manhandled Abes last year. Rely on the passing of Bryson Johnson (50-104-3, 880, 5 TDs) and the receiving of Will Hesse (15-400-5), Jack Piper (16-233) and Calvin Tanner (9-107). The ground duties go to Ethan Van Grunsven (176 yds), Reese Woerner (99) and Tanner (89), who is also a return threat. Johnson also rushed for 70 yards last week. Loyal Crawford remains questionable. Outscoring opponent’s 172-124 and outgaining them 385-295 in average yards. Coach Mike Sinz: “This is our biggest game to date. River Falls is very physical. Their down 3 in the defensive line are big and athletic. It is homecoming and it will be a job keeping the kids focused on the game. They will have to play their best game.”
River Falls: Coming off 25-8 win over Rice Lake and only losses to Onalaska and Menomonie. Averaging 319 yards under the direction of QB Pete Noreen (31-52-3, 456, 5), who completed five passes for 165 yards and three TDs last week. Throws to Payton Flood and Joe Stoffel, one of the premiere players in the conference. In the absence of Seth Kohel, Michael Krueger picked up 88 yards in 20 carries last week. Jaden Schwantz is another ground threat. Outscoring opponent’s 122-105. Coached by Dave Crail.
EC North (0-5, 0-3) at Rice Lake (0-5, 0-3)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. at Pug Lund Field.
Series history: Rice Lake won last year 52-6 for ninth in row and leads in games since 1986 by 21-12.
North: Improving each week but mistakes leading to an allowance of 246 points, just under 50 per game. Scored 81 points. Lost to Menomonie 55-13 last week but got 244 yards rushing led by Sammy Barby (513, 6.5, 6) with 154. Charlie Wolter (212, 5.4) can also run and has returned two kickoffs for TDs. Junior QB Kyle Greenlund (16-33-3, 166) directs attack while Anthony Pogodzinski is strong up front. Averaging 263 yards and allowing 394. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “If we come out and play well, we can be in this one. Their triple option makes you play disciplined. Our offensive line has been performing reasonably well. We just have to continue to build.”
Rice Lake: A winning program through the years is struggling with new team. Lost last week to River Falls 25-8 but three of the losses are by a TD or less. Allowed only 91 points but scored just 46. QB Tommy Tomesh directs attack and Tristan Scheurer, Andrew Farm and Zack Fisher are among a group of ball-carriers. Boast a solid front line. Coached by Dan Hill.
Durand (2-3, 1-2) at Regis (5-0, 5-0)
What: Non-conference, Saturday, 11 a.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis won last year 42-6 and in 2017 by 22-9.
Regis: On a roll coming off 53-8 win over Altoona and have won 21 of last 23 games with only losses by a total of three points in 2017 and 2018 playoff games. Outscoring opponents 255-51 and outgaining them by 326-200 in average yards. Forced second half running clock in all five games. Balanced ground game led by Tristan Root (349, 16.6, 10), Hayden Reinders (264, 16.5, 9) and Gus Theisen (257, 16.1, 6) while QB Bennett Seelen (6-16-2, 241, 3) passes to a number of receivers. Payton Kostka (34), Gabe Chenal (33) and Reinders (29) lead defense in tackles. Coach Bryant Brenner: “Durand is well-coached and plays hard. We have to focus on what we do on a weekly basis. Solid leadership is a reason we’ve been consistent.”
Durand: Wins over Prescott and Glenwood City and lost to Elk Mound 41-14 last week. Outscored by 137-115. QB Joey Biesterveld passed for 171 yards and touchdowns of 17 and 61 yards to Kadin O’Keefe in loss to Elk Mound. Sophomore Simon Bauer has been productive running back with a 141-yard game and a hand in 5 TD in another. Lucas Zeilinger has also had a 100-yard rushing game.
Coach Rod Rosemeyer is in his 13th year with 74 wins.
Hudson (2-3, 2-1) at Menomonie (5-0, 3-0)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 20-17 for fourth straight after seven Hudson wins. Menomonie leads in games since 1920 by 61-25-2.
Menomonie: Defeated North last week 55-13 with balanced attack and faces toughest test of season. Outscored opponent’s 184-54 and outgaining them 357-226 in average yards. Feature the running of Will Ockler (359, 8.3, 4) and Devauntaye Parker (351, 5.7, 7) who ran for 97 yards and 2 TD last week. QB Tyler Weber (28-46-2, 476, 5) alternates with Ryan Kahl, who has thrown 3 TD passes. Leading receivers are Brock Thornton (13-165-2) and Davis Barthen (10-164-3). Coach Joe LaBuda: “Hudson is playing tremendous and with a lot of confidence. We’ll have to bring our A game.”
Hudson: Now at full strength after losing first three, bounced back to score 105 points in last two games, defeating previously unbeaten Superior 49-24 last week after trailing at halftime. Only conference loss by 34-20 to River Falls. In last week’s win, Hunter Danielson scored 3 TD, the third igniting the Raiders second half comeback. Junior QB Owen Anderson scored on runs of 34 and 17 yards and Chase McArthur ran over from the 3. Matteo Bonnin had an 84-yard kickoff return in the first half. Limited Superior to 51 ground yards. Led up front by Badger recruit Cade McDonald. Coach Adam Kowles in 15th year with 95-54 record.
Chippewa Falls (1-4, 1-2) at Superior (4-1, 2-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Superior.
Series history: Superior won last year 26-7 but Chippewa leads in games since 1973 by 16-11.
Chippewa: On the rebound from a 33-21 loss to Memorial in game they were leading 21-20 in third quarter. Only win by 16-12 over Rice Lake. QB Hayden Goodman (37-72, 371, 3) passed for 134 yards and TD last week while Ben Steinmetz (314, 6.3, 5) ran for 79 yards and scored on 70-yard pass play. Tyler Bohland (13-137) is leading receiver along with Steinmetz (9-115-1) and Ben Carani (9-86-2). Outscored by 156-62 and outgained 193-330 in average yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “I was disappointed in that we didn’t win last week but not in our effort. We’re young but making improvement. Gronski is their show and we have to be aware of him. We just have to keep working hard, get better and let the chips fall where they may.”
Superior: Suffered first loss 49-24 at Hudson last week after leading 24-21 at halftime. Held to 51 yards rushing while pass game totaled 136. QB/RB Jason Gronski (463, 8.3, 5) was limited to 14 yards rushing and 66 overall. QB Kaden Kimmes threw for 84 yards and two scores to Brady Herbst and Carter Fonger. Caden Stone is another run threat. Defense impressive in 21-9 win over Memorial earlier. Coach Bob DeMeyer is in his 14th year with 66-62 record.
Neillsville-Granton (2-3, 1-3) at Altoona (1-4, 1-4)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Fuzzy Thurston Field.
Series history: Neillsville-Granton won last year 14-7 to tie series at 13-13 in games since 1993.
Altoona: Coming off 55-13 loss to Regis after defeating Fall Creek 34-8 a week earlier. Scored 70 points and averaging 228 yards but allowing 193 points and 304 yards. Battles well at line but too many mistakes. Paxton Gluch has run for nearly 400 yards and 4 TDs while QB Nate McMahon has run for over 300 yards and passed for 263. DeShawn Harris scored TD last week and had 3 catches for 46 yards while Gluch ran for 120. Coach Chad Hanson: “Neillsville’s line appears strong and they have good backs. It’s tough every week in the Cloverbelt. We have to come out and perform well to give us a chance. All 11 players have to do the job.”
Neillsville: Scored wins of 41-6 over Fall Creek and 41-0 over Colfax but lost to Colby, Cadott and last week to Spencer/Columbus 29-0. Outscored by 93-89. Jonah Zoschke and Tommy Friemoth have had 100-yard rushing games and team is improving.
— Ron Buckli