River Falls (6-2, 5-1) at EC North (0-8, 0-6)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: River Falls won last year 47-20 for fifth straight and leads in games since 1981 by 22-8.
North: Lost at Chippewa 35-7 last week and faces a stiff challenge to get a first win Friday. Been able to move the ball on the ground but having tough time stopping opponents who have outscored North 350-101 and outgained them in average yards 394-234 Led by RB Sammy Barby (729, 5.4, 6 TD) and Charlie Wolter (336, 6.1, 4 total TD), who ran for 102 yards last week. QB Kyle Greenlund (26-49-4, 277 yds) has had limited pass attempts. Matthew Johnson (10-137) is leading receiver. E/DB Cole Keiser is back and depth returns at other spots. Last game for 12 seniors. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “We got about what we expected last week with a number of kids out but they competed the whole game. River Falls is do deep, there’s a reason for their success. We want to try to run the ball and go out on a positive note.”
River Falls: Win will clinch at least a share of title for the defending champions. Qualified for playoffs. Blanked Superior 21-0 in key game last week in which defense stuffed Superior with just 74 yards. It was fourth straight win. RB Michael Krueger (502, 5.,1, 7 TD in last four games) rushed for 177 yards and all three TD last week after stepping in for injured Seth Kohel. Jaden Schwantz is another ground threat. Directed by QB Pete Noreen (41-73-3, 625, 7) who offers pass threat, throwing to Payton Flood while Joe Stoffel is a leading two-way player at end. Outscoring opponents 204-142 and averaging 315 yards. Coached by Dave Crail.
EC Memorial (5-3, 3-3) at Menomonie (7-1, 5-1)
What: Big Rivers, 7 p.m. at Williams Field.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 35-21 for 21st straight but in games going back to 1895, Old Abes lead 41-38-4.
Memorial: Need win to qualify for playoffs and that is tall assignment. Lost last week 21-13 to Hudson and all three losses by an average of 9 points. QB Bryson Johnson (91-175-9, 1,514, 9) has been main weapon throwing to Will Hesse (22-516-7), Calvin Tanner (20-430-2) and Jack Piper (21-355). RB Loyal Crawford (691, 9.1, 11) is explosive back but has seen limited action with injuries. Left last week’s game with injury in first half. Johnson, Reese Woerner and Ethan Van Grunsven are other RB. Grant Gerber had two sacks last week and is among defensive leaders. Outscoring opponents 237-169 and outgaining them by 368-280. Multiple number of players, including Crawford are questionable. Could be last game for 22 seniors. Coach Mike Sinz: “We’ve got to hit the big play but we’re going against the best defense in the league. We’re treating this as a playoff game but we’ll have our hands full.”
Menomonie: Qualified for playoffs for state record 30th straight year and win will at least clinch share of 21st Big Rivers championship. Defeated Rice Lake last week 35-0 and only loss to Superior by 14-13. Had a 464-153 advantage in yards at Rice Lake with Thomas Poplawski (253 yards in last two games) running 21 times for 138 yards. Zach DeMarce added 88 while QB Tyler Werner (42-65-2, 813, 8), returned from injuries to toss for 133 yards and two TD. Brock Thornton (19-311-4) caught 5 passes for 124 yards and both TD. Will Ockler (404 yds, 6 TD) is another ground threat. Outscoring opponents 254-82 and outgaining them 345-211 in average yards. Still banged up with TE Kaleb Kazmarek and Jaylen Wright doubtful and RB/DB DeVauntaye Parker out. Coach Joe LaBuda: “Memorial is extremely dangerous with quick-strike capability. They are well-coached and we expect a tough game. We’re still banged up. We’ll will have to bring our A game.”
Neillsville/Granton (4-4, 3-4) at EC Regis (8-0, 7-0)
What: Cloverbelt, tonight, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis won last year 42-8 and has won all 11 games since 2008.
Regis: Qualified for playoffs 18th time in 19 years and 12th straight under coach Bryant Brenner. Win will clinch second straight outright conference championship. Coming off 36-0 win over Spencer/Columbus and have won 19 of last 20. Outscoring opponents 376-67 and outgaining them 246-189 in average yards. Ground game scored 39 TD and averaging 8.5 per carry. Led by Tristan Root (573, 10.4, 16 total TD), Hayden Reinders (453, 11.9, 8), Gus Theisen (407, 12.0, 10) while seven in all among 22 ball carriers have ran for over 100 for season. Pass threat offered by QB Bennett Seelen (11-29-4, 349, 4) with Root and Gabe Chenal leading receivers. Root is also kicker and totals 144 points in all. Defensive leaders in tackles are Payton Kostka (65), Chenal (56) and Luke Rooney (49). Coach Brenner: “Neillsville is a sound team with dangerous backs. They’ve got a lot to play for. We want to end the season with the same passion that we started with and make it a strong finish.”
Neillsville/Granton: Coming off miracle finish, scoring 28 points in last 6:37 to defeat Osseo-Fairchild 55-36 last week after 34-20 upset of Stanley-Boyd week earlier. Enjoying one of its finest seasons in years and win would clinch playoff berth. Jonah Zoschke ran 24 times for 197 yards in win, Tommy Friemoth added 75 and has been a 100-yard rusher earlier while QB Braden Trunkel led winning rally, running for two TD and passing for another. Trunkel passed for 96 yards and ran for 77 for the game. Luke Erickson led defense with 16 tackles. Won last two games averaging 45 points and outscoring opponent’s for the season 192-177. Coached by Scott Bryant.
Chippewa Falls (2-6, 2-4) at Hudson (4-4, 4-2)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Hudson.
Series history: Chippewa won last year 38-24 and leads series since 1983 by 24-12.
Chippewa: Defeated North 35-7 last week for second Big Rivers win but has scored in double figures in every BRC game. QB Hayden Goodman (62-116-6, 683, 6) hit on all 5 of his passes last week for 105 yards and two TD. Ben Carani (19-229-4) took four of the passes, two for TD. Other leading receivers are Ben Steinmetz (29-252) and Tyler Bohland (15-149). Ground game led by Steinmetz (526, 7.1, 9), Bohland (253, 4.6) and Bohde Torkelson, who ran for 122 yards in last two games. Outscored by opponents 229-131 and outgained 325 to 233 in average yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “We’re excited about our progress and wish this was the first game. Hudson is very good and we’re going to have to keep them guessing. This has been a great group to work with and they’ll play their hearts out.”
Hudson: Come on late season to win four of last five and defeated Memorial 21-13 last week to gain spot in playoffs. Had 355-314 advantage in total yards. Physical team tough up front and led by the running of Hunter Danielson, who carried 30 times for 132 yards and TD against Memorial. Jake Miller has taken over at QB and passed for 99 yards and TD last week. Badger recruit Cade McDonald leads way up front. Averaging 40 points in last five games and has outscored opponents 221-164. Only conference losses to River Falls and Menomonie in close games. Coached by Adam Kowles.
Altoona (2-6, 2-5) at Spencer/ Columbus (4-4, 4-3)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Spencer.
Series history: Spencer/Columbus won last year 49-20 and leads in games since 2008 by 9-2.
Altoona: Scored in double figures in five games but unable to hold opponents. On the rebound from a 50-14 loss to Elk Mound in which Paxton Gluch (841, 5.7, 11) ran for 150 yards but saw defense allow area-leading Blaze Todd run up 314 yards and six scores. QB Nate McMahon has run and passed for close to 900 yards while Keshawn Harris ran for 78 yards and score last week. Outscored by 300-112 and outgained 304-277 in average yards. Coach Chad Hanson: “The kids are coming on and we wish this was the second game so we could maximize their potential. Spencer is a perennial playoff team at the top of the conference every year. We just want to build some momentum going forward, go into the fourth quarter with an opportunity to win and leave everything on the field.”
Spencer: Qualified for playoffs but coming off 36-0 loss to Regis. Key wins over Stanley-Boyd, Neillsville/Granton and Cadott and lost in overtime to Colby. Won four of last six and scored 22 or more points in all games but one. Outscoring opponents 232-177. Have weapons in QB Gage Stratman and RB Austin Bacon and Eden Jacobson. Bacon has had 200-yard game and is over 800 for the year. Coached by John Borst.
—Ron Buckli