Rice Lake (0-2) at EC Memorial (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Rice Lake won last year 60-35 for a fourth straight and has won 15 of the last 20 but Memorial leads series since 1934 by 24-16-1.
Memorial: Showed a lot of offense in a 62-44 win over La Crosse Central last week, piling up 600 yards. RB Loyal Crawford (49-474-9 for season) set a school record by rushing 36 times for 5 TDs and 338 yards, breaking the record of 327 yards set in 2000 by Brice Bickle. QB Bryson Johnson (21-38-0, 426 yards, 2 TDs) also passed for 154 yards. Ethan Van Grunsven (11-104-2) had a 64-yard TD scamper and Calvin Tanner returned a kickoff 77 yards for another. Leading receivers are Will Hesse (5-206-2) and Jack Piper (5-116). Defense allowed 564 yards last week but was able to come up with key stops. The offensive line was cited for playing a “tremendous” game. Coach Mike Sinz: “Rice Lake has a good program that is used to winning and will be ready to play a tough game. You have to bring your A-game every week. We’ll try to stay balanced and takes what the defense gives us.”
Rice Lake: Young team that opened with a 14-0 loss to Medford and fell 14-13 to New Richmond last week when a 2-point conversion run failed in the fourth period. QB Tyson Tomesh passed for 110 yards and TD but ground game could gain only 20 yards. Tristan Scheuer is one of the main backs. Powerful up front led by Keith Blechinger, who did not play in the first game.
EC North (0-2) at Superior (2-0)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Superior.
Series history: Superior won last year 42-14 for an eighth straight and leads in games since 1974 by 33-15.
North: Almost ended long losing streak last week when Logan scored with 1:19 to play to pull out a come-from-behind 26-20 win after North had led all the way. Still, a positive effort led by QB Kyle Greenlund, who ran and passed for 97 yards. Sammy Barby (110 yards) and Charlie Wolter (102) are main ground threats. Wolter returned kickoff 85 yards for a score, his second of the season. Defense vastly improved last week. DB Luke Podolak suffered a broken hand last week and will be out several weeks and team hit by sickness and injury. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “Superior is very athletic and DeMeyer does a special job coaching his kids. We have to try to get everyone focused and try to handle the emotion of the last game. The kids have to be ready for each week’s opportunity.”
Superior: Opened with 42-6 win over Somerset and last week shut out Merrill 36-0. Keyed by the running of QB Jarrett Gronski and Carter Fenger, who teamed up for 217 rushing yards and 3 TDs in win over Somerset. Gronski ran for 36 yards and passed for 77 in the win over Merrill. Caden Stone ran for 88 yards and Fenger 74 against Merrill and Kaden Kimmes passed for 70 as Spartans outgained Merrill 378-148. Defensively Brady Herbst had 13 tackles.
Stanley-Boyd (2-0) at Regis (2-0)
What: Cloverbelt, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Regis won last year 44-7 to tie series at 6-6 in games since 2008.
Regis: Game has figured in championship race most every year with this time no exception. Ramblers have overpowered first two opponents by 98-0 in the first half and 112-16 overall. Tristan Root (5-112) leads a large group of running backs directed by QB Bennett Seelen (2-5-1, 115 yds, TD). Outgained opponent’s 573-266 in total yards with a tough defense, led by Gabe Chenal among others. Coach Bryant Brenner: “Stanley-Boyd has a good culture and will give us everything we want. This is a faster and quicker type team, the quarterback runs the offense well and defense has been a team trademark. We’ve got to hang onto the football and handle their no-huddle pace. Chenal is a complete player and leader, a great addition to our team.”
Stanley-Boyd: Off to a good start with a young team that beat Altoona 38-14 and last week topped Marathon 14-7. Sophomore QB Carsen Hause ran 9 yards for winning score with 5:02 left in last week’s win. He hit on 13 of 21 passes for 149 yards and first TD. Cooper Nichols and Bo Chwala were the leading rushers in ground game that totaled 83 yards. Orioles had a 232-207 margin in total yards.
Menomonie (2-0) at Chippewa Falls (0-2)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Dorais Field.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 33-23 for 10th in last 11 games and leads series in games since 1920 by 52-42-2.
Menomonie: Opened with a 34-10 win at Lake Mills and last week beat Holmen 32-16. Will Ockler (26-238) rushed for 219 yards and 3 scores last week. Other run threats are DeVauntaye Parker (138 yards and 4 TD) and Thomas Poplawski, who rushed for 87 yards in the opener. Young at QB with Tyler Werner (5-15-1, 169 yards) earning the spot. Leading receiver has been Brock Thornton. Outgaining opponents 680-445. Coach Joe LaBuda: “You can throw out the records, this is a big rivalry and they will play us tough as they always do. We expect a tough game.”
Chippewa: Young and inexperienced team struggling with losses to Holmen 27-7 and Medford 42-0 last week. Gained only 130 total rushing yards in two games with Tyler Bohland, Ben Steinmetz and Bohde Torkelson main threats. First-year QB Hayden Goodman (15-32-1, 115-1) throws to Steinmetz, Bohland and Ben Carani. Outgained in total average yards by 319-123. This will be a tough challenge. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “Menomonie has its entire defense back. They are big, strong and fast and well-coached. This is our third game against a tough opponent. We’ve had problems moving the ball but we’ll get better. We’re just looking for improvement.”
Colby (2-0) at Altoona (0-2)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Fuzzy Thurston Field.
Series history: Colby won last year 49-0 and leads in games since 1988 by 19-6.
Altoona: Lost to Stanley-Boyd 38-14 and last week to Cadott 29-14. This week it will get no easier. Offense built around QB Nate McMahon, who has run and passed for 157 yards and 2 scores, and RB Paxton Gluch, who ran for 98 yards in opener. Coach Chad Hanson: “Colby has a great running back (Clement) and they’ll ride him and we have to figure a way to stop him. They are a strong Wing-T football team and will bring the ball at you before you’re ready. McMahon is in his first year as an option quarterback and is progressing and we’ve got to get Gluch going. We’re still learning our blocking techniques.”
Colby: Outscored two opponent’s 90-13 with 46-6 win over Osseo-Fairchild and 44-7 over Neillsville-Granton last week and considered one of teams to beat in conference. Return 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Clement from last year. He ran for 65 yards and TD last week but Gavino Lopez led the way with 104 yards and TD. QB Roman Schmitt passed for 89 yards and three scores, two to leading receiver Isaac Karl.
— Ron Buckli