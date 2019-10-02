EC Memorial (4-2, 2-2) at EC North (0-6, 0-4)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: It’s the 57th intracity game in a series that began in 1963. Memorial won last year 33-8 for 10th straight and leads series by 38-16.
North: Been improving through the season and a good effort could make up for a lot of frustration. But in comparative scores against common opponents, they are solid underdog. Coming off a 34-13 loss at Rice Lake and have scored two TD or more in all but one game. Can run the ball, averaging 240 ground yards. Main threat is RB Sammy Barby (612, 6.3, 7 TD), who had third straight 100-yard game last week with 105. Charlie Wolter, who has run back two kickoffs for scores, adds support with 226 yards. QB Kyle Greenlund (18-39-3, 200) can throw with Matt Johnson one of main targets. Scored 94 points and averaging 259 yards but allowing 280 points and an average of 392 yards. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “We have to get after their passer and on offense try to run, run and run and control the ball. We have to play with them up front and establish our blue-collar identity. There is something special about this game.”
Memorial: Lost key game to River Falls 24-17 after leading 17-7 at halftime last week. Must win two of last three to gain playoffs. Leaned on pass game of QB Bryson Johnson (72-135-5, 1,142-6) for 262 of 293 yards last week as ground game was stuffed. Main pass targets are Will Hesse (17-429-6), Jack Piper (19-327) and Calvin Tanner (15-221). With Loyal Crawford still questionable, Ethan Van Grunsven (180, 6.2, 4) leads rushers backed by Johnson and Reese Woerner (124, 3.6). Scored 189 points and averaging 370 yards but allowing 148 points and 297 yards. Coach Mike Sinz: “It’s a most important game for both teams as many of the kids know each other. North is much improved and we have to gang tackle because Barby runs hard. We’re just a few plays away from 6-0. We have to eliminate mistakes.”
EC Regis (6-0, 5-0) at Colby (5-1, 5-0)
What: Cloverbelt, 7 p.m. at Colby.
Series history: Regis won last year 35-7 for fifth straight and leads in games since 2008 by 6-5.
Regis: Decision will likely decide conference championship. Clinched playoff spot. Defeated Durand 45-6 last week after leading by just 8-6 at halftime. Outscored opponent’s 300-57 and outgained them 334-184 in average yards. Powered by run game that is averaging 275 yards at 8.4 per carry. Leader is Tristan Root (459, 12.4, 12 total TD), who became team’s first 100-yard rusher with 110 last week. Hayden Reinders (338, 14.7, 9 total TD), Gus Theisen (280, 12.7, 7) and Aaron Haselwander (162, 10.1, 1) follow. QB Bennett Seelen (9-25-4, 265, 3) offers pass threat. Defensive leaders in tackles are Payton Kostka (42), Gabe Chenal (39), Alex Leis (36) and Reinders (35). Coach Bryant Brenner: “It’s a big challenge and we’re excited to be involved in it. We have to try to control Klement and prevent the big plays. Their quarterback can throw, too. It’s a very even matchup.”
Colby: Defeated Spencer-Columbus 28-22 in overtime last week as Tyler Klement, rated one of best backs in conference, ran 25 yards for winning score. His game totals were 16-126, 3 TD. Can strike through air with QB Roman Schmitt, who hit 9 of 12 passes for 168 yards and TD last week. Joe Hawthorne, Harley Schmelzer and Isaac Karl are favorite receivers. Defense led by Klement, who had 20 tackles against Spencer, and Hawthorne with 17. In comparative scores against three common opponent’s, Colby has a 53-point edge. Outscoring opponent’s 242-74. Only loss to Spring Valley 39-0 in non-conference game.
Menomonie (6-0, 4-0) at Superior (5-1, 3-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at Superior.
Series history: Menomonie won last year 17-6 and leads in games since 1985 by 21-2.
Menomonie: Scored key 22-14 win over Hudson last week, getting interception in final minute by Jed Ogea to seal win and berth in playoffs. Had a 220-39 advantage in rushing yards and 391-210 in total yards. Ground game led by DeVauntaye Parker (352, 5.7, 7) and Will Ockler (359, 8.3, 4), who combined for 122 yards against Hudson while QB Tyler Werner (35-55-2, 620, 6) passed for 171 yards. Davis Barthen (15-270-3) took five passes for 106 yards last week, and along with Brock Thornton (14-187-2) are two of the main targets. Outscoring opponent’s 206-68 and outgaining them by 362-221 in average yards. Coach Joe LaBuda: “We have to handle the trip. They are a tremendously physical team and we’ll have to bring our A-game to play with them.”
Superior: Still in title fight after 36-14 win over Chippewa Falls last week. Had 450-183 margin in total yards led by Jarrett Gronski (493, 7.3) with 130 yards and Caden Stone following with 100 and Brennan Morrissey 86. QB Kaden Kimmes passed for 44 yards and TD. Carter Fonger, who had four catches for 64 yards and TD last week, is leading receiver along with Brady Herbst. Averaging 333 yards and outscoring opponent’s 217-85. Only loss to Hudson when Gronski was not at full capacity. Coached by Bob DeMeyer.
Chippewa Falls (1-5, 1-3) at River Falls (4-2, 3-1)
What: Big Rivers, Friday, 7 p.m. at River Falls.
Series history: River Falls won last year 34-21 but Chippewa leads in games since 1981 by 24-11.
Chippewa: Fighting back after 36-14 loss at Superior in which QB Hayden Goodman (48-90-4, 468, 4) passed for 92 yards and Ben Steinmetz (386, 6.7, 5) ran for 63 yards. Steinmetz (15-161-2) and Ben Carani (14-122-2) also caught five passes each. Tyler Bohland is a run and receiving threat. Outscored 192-76 and outgained 351-193 in average yards. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “River Falls is very similar to Superior with big linemen. We have to play four quarters with no turnovers and try to put it all together.”
River Falls: Needs win to clinch playoff spot. Still in championship picture after come-from-behind 24-17 win over Memorial last week. Scored 17 second half points and shut down Memorial drive in final minutes. Only losses to Onalaska and Menomonie. Outscoring opponents 146-122 and averaging 311 yards. QB Pete Noreen (37-62-3, 567, 6) directs attack and throws to Payton Flood, who caught TD pass last week, and Joe Stoffel among others. In the absence of injured Seth Kohel, Michael Krueger has rushed for 158 yards and two TD in last two games. Defense smothered Memorial ground game with just 31 yards last week. Coached by David Crail.
Altoona (2-4, 2-4) at Osseo-Fairchild (3-3, 3-2)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Osseo.
Series history: Osseo-Fairchild won last year 30-6 but Altoona leads in games since 1988 by 15-12.
Altoona: Defeated Neillsville-Granton 28-14 last week for second win in last three games. It was powered by the 261-yard rushing effort of Paxton Gluch (639, 5.7, 5 in 5 games) and the guidance of QB Nate McMahon, who ran and passed for 220 yards. Also keying the attack is receiver Keshawn Harris, who has caught 8 passes for 186 yards and two scores in last two games. Outscored by 207-98 and outgained by just 281-275 in average yards. Need two wins to qualify for playoffs. Coach Chad Hanson: “This is like a playoff game for us. Osseo is a very dangerous team with an amazing quarterback and good runner. We have to use our speed and power to control the ball because they’re so explosive. We’re much improved but have a long way to go.”
Osseo-Fairchild: Coming off big 44-28 win over Stanley-Boyd in which survived 361-yard air blitz and 547 total yards to win. Also defeated Spencer-Columbus 38-37 and Cadott 24-12 with three losses to powerful teams. Came from 13-0 deficit to score 32 points in second quarter and go on to win last week led by Jackson Johnson, who passed for 192 yards and had a hand in three TD, and Dayne Vojtik, who rushed for 132 yards in three TD. Outscored by 218-136. Coached by Eric Boettcher.
—Ron Buckli