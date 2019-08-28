La Crosse Central (1-0) at EC Memorial (1-0)
What: Non-conference, today, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Memorial lost last year 44-12 after four straight wins but leads in games since 1907 by 51-40-9.
Memorial: Rallied from a 22-7 deficit to score 40 unanswered points and take a 47-22 win at La Crosse Logan. QB Bryson Johnson hit on 11 of 22 passes for 272 yards and two TDs, both to Will Hesse, who caught four in all for 158 yards. RB Loyal Crawford ran 13 times for 136 yards and four TDs while Ethan Van Grunsven also ran for a TD. Team had a 510-309 advantage in total yards. Must tighten up the defense against explosive Central. Coach Mike Sinz: “We learned a valuable lesson and played to our potential against Logan. Central is scary athletic at the skill positions and the Davis boys are unbelievable. We’ve got to stop the big plays, play disciplined on both sides of the ball and try to control the clock. It’s a great challenge.”
Central: Coming off an 8-3 season, the Mississippi Valley contender piled up 552 total yards in its 60-21 win over North. QB Johnny Davis ran and passed for 342 yards and three scores, all three scoring passes taken by brother Jordan Davis for 112 yards. Backing up Johnny Davis’ 159 grounds yards were DJ Thomas with 73, Mason Herlitzke 70 and Peter Fleming 67. Defense allowed North 297 yards.
La Crosse Logan (0-1) at EC North (0-1)
What: Non-conference, Friday, 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
Series history: Logan won last year 49-0 for a fourth straight and leads in games since since 1963 by 29-23-1.
North: A positive for the Huskies: they rushed for 294 yards in the 60-21 loss to Central. Charlie Wolter ran for 89 yards besides returning a kickoff 80 for a TD. Austin Zainhofsky gained 79 yards and Sammy Barby 65. QB Kyle Greenlund hopes to add pass yardage to the total this week. But the defense must improve after allowing 552 yards to the explosive Central team. Coach Andy Jarzynski: “Wolter gave everything he had both ways. We were able to move the ball on the ground and that will help the defense if we can get first downs and control the ball more. This is a typical Logan team that is very physical and plays with a chip on its shoulder.”
Logan: Impressive at the start, moving to an early 22-7 lead last week on Memorial but then gave up 40 straight points to take the 25-point loss. QB Julian Erickson passed for 141 yards and a TD and Max Harcey ran for 126 yards and TD as Logan rolled up 309 total yards.
Holmen (1-0) at Menomonie (1-0)
What: Non-conference, today, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
Series history: Menomonie won 19-7 last year and leads series since 1992 by 10-0.
Menomonie: Overcoming a slow start, the Mustangs came alive in the second half for a 34-10 win at Lake Mills. Most of the work was done on the ground with Thomas Poplawski and DeVauntaye Parker leading a ground attack that outgained Lake Mills 238-37. Completed only one pass but intercepted four of their opponent’s, three by Jed Ogea. Coach Joe LaBuda: “This is one of the best defenses we will see all year. They are very physical. We’ll have to take care of the ball.”
Holmen: Returns 10 of 11 starters on defense. Scored an impressive 27-7 win over Chippewa Falls in the opener, outgaining the Cardinals on the ground 297-53 led by Jaedon Abraham with 114 yards and Brett Holden with 73. QB Cameron Weber also passed for 97 yards. Took a 17-point lead in the first quarter and coasted to the win, allowing an only touchdown late in the game.
Regis (1-0) at Fall Creek (0-1)
What: Cloverbelt, today, 7 p.m. at Ron Schultz Field.
Series history: Regis won last year 42-7 for sixth straight and leads in games since 1996 by 14-4.
Regis: Defending champions scored 50 points in the first half in a 57-0 win at Cadott. Ramblers piled up 333 yards, 260 on the ground led by Tristan Root, who scored four TDs in all. Used 14 ball carriers in all and QB Bennett Seelen passed 73 yards to Root for a score. Defense limited Cadott to 83 yards. Gabe Chenal led the defense with eight tackles and Payton Kostka had seven. Coach Bryant Brenner: “I was pleased how we got off to a great start, especially on defense and special teams. Root had a great game. Fall Creek is in a time of transition with a bright future but they’re struggling right now.”
Fall Creek: Lack of numbers for first-year coach Dean Laube showed in an opening 41-6 loss to Neillsville/Granton. Jack Monnier and Brock Laube were the leading rushers as the Crickets piled up 145 total yards. Only score came late on Riley Wathke’s 27-yard pass to Luke Olson. Defense allowed 331 yards and must improve. But it gets even tougher this week.
Chippewa Falls (0-1) at Medford (1-0)
What: Non-conference, Friday, 7 p.m. at Medford.
Series history: Chippewa won last year 35-8 for fifth straight and leads in games since 1995 by 8-2.
Chippewa: Trying to bounce back from a 27-7 loss to a strong Holmen team but faces another tough challenge this week. Must improve on ground game after being out-rushed 297-53 and getting only two first downs on the ground. Tyler Bohland and Ben Steinmetz are two run threats. QB Hayden Goodman passed for 85 yards, including a 23-yard scoring strike to Ben Carani. Coach Chuck Raykovich: “That was the best Holmen team we’ve faced, but you learn going against the strong teams. We’ve got a lot of areas to improve on. This could be the best Medford team we’ve faced. They are a hard-working physical bunch and are not fancy, even run the single-wing some.”
Medford: Coming off 14-0 win over Rice Lake. Big and physical team. Ean Wilson ran 37 times for 139 yards and both TD last week and Emmett Grunwald added 94 yards in an attack that gained 288 yards. QB Nate Rettermoth passed for 50 yards.
Cadott (0-1) at Altoona (0-1)
What: Cloverbelt, Friday, 7 p.m. at Fuzzy Thurston Field.
Series history: Altoona won last year 12-8 and leads in games since 1993 by 13-12.
Altoona: Made first start under new coach Chad Hanson last week and lost to tough opponent Stanley-Boyd 38-14. Paxton Gluch scored both TDs, one on a 2-yard run and the other on a 35-yard pass from Nate McMahon. Gluch led a ground attack that piled up 169 yards by running 27 times for 98 yards. McMahon gained 78 yards running and passing. Gluch was cited for his play on both sides of the ball, Garret Steffen was praised for strong play in the line and McMahon for leading the team. This week it’s the dedication of the new Fuzzy Thurston Field. Coach Chad Hanson: “The dedication is a huge thing for the community of Altoona. The kids are doing a good job learning our new system under a new coach. Cadott is a big and powerful team and Spaeth is a tough runner, hard to take down. This will be a tough opponent, like every week in this conference.”
Cadott: Lost to defending conference champion Regis 57-0 last week and gained only 83 yards, 42 on the ground. Expect to make a better game of it this week. Brady Spaeth and Nelson Wahl are two offensive threats for Jeff Goettl’s team, which went 3-6 last season.
— Ron Buckli