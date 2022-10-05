LADYSMITH — In the midst of a 20-game losing streak, motivation could be tough to come by for the Ladysmith football team. The Lumberjacks went two and a half seasons without coming out on the winning end of the scoreboard, and the defeats took their toll.
“Before the game even started, we’d be thinking we were going to lose,” quarterback and defensive back Brady Ingersoll said.
Even with renewed commitment in the offseason, the best the Lumberjacks expected to do coming off their 0-9 campaign last year was simply end the skid. If they could get one victory this season, they could at least take that as a sign of progress.
“Our whole goal along the way was to win one game. We’ve just got to win one,” running back/defensive back Derek Andres said.
The Lumberjacks hit that target in Week 1 by blanking Barron 44-0. And as they’ve proved over the course of the last two months, their goals were far too modest.
Ladysmith is 5-1 this season and has already clinched a playoff berth, its first trip to the postseason since 2015. The Lumberjacks have gone from stacking multiple winless seasons on top of each other to competing for a Lakeland Conference championship in a hurry.
“The buy-in to the culture has changed,” coach Kirk Yudes said. “These guys are really playing for each other. There’s not a ‘me’ mentality. Not that we’ve had a huge problem with that in the past, but these guys are playing together and playing for each other. They’ve just really bought in.”
If Week 1’s win over Barron was a stress reliever, Week 2’s victory against Cumberland was an eye-opener. The Lumberjacks hadn’t beaten the Beavers since 2015, and lost 2021’s meeting by 31 points. But they prevailed in a defensive slugfest this year, winning 14-8.
“They’ve got a pretty good team over there. They’re athletic, fast, strong,” Ingersoll said. “So that one really opened my eyes, especially since it was more of a defensive game. We faced a lot of adversity, fought through it and came back and won. That opened my eyes, for sure.”
The players credited new-look team chemistry as a driving force behind the program’s resurgence. They’re more tightly knit, which has made it easier to get on the same page.
“It plays a huge part,” lineman Marcus Hanson said. “When we were down on the field, in previous years guys were yelling at each other. This year when we do something wrong, you might get a comment about it here or there, but we’re not yelling at each other. We’re helping out each other rather than bringing each other down.”
It’s also made it easier to tackle adversity. That much was clear when the Lumberjacks built a 30-8 halftime lead over Hurley three weeks ago, only to see it vanish in the second half. The Northstars scored 30 straight points to take a two-point lead in the final two minutes.
“In the last couple of years we would’ve gotten down on ourselves,” running back/defensive back Clayton Roscoe said. “We would have just rolled over every time. I feel like they would have won that 100 out of 100 times in the last few years. But this year, we stuck together as a team.”
Their perseverance paid off. Ingersoll threw the winning touchdown to Logan Alberson with 45 seconds left, and Ladysmith won 44-38.
The lone blip so far this season was a 51-22 loss to Grantsburg in early September. But the Lumberjacks bounced back with the win over Hurley, and have shut out both Webster (47-0) and Rib Lake/Prentice (56-0) since.
They’ve come a long way from the winless campaigns of the last couple of years..
“We didn’t want that to happen again,” lineman Logan Poradish said. “The last three years, pretty much, were that way. It’s nice to not have that happen this year.”
Two tough tests await Ladysmith to close out the regular season. The Lumberjacks visit Unity (5-2, 3-1) on Friday to wrap up Lakeland play. They finish out their slate with a rematch against Grantsburg, this time in nonconference play.
Ladysmith will need to beat Unity and have Grantsburg fall to Hurley to earn a tie atop the Lakeland standings. A share of the league title will require some help, but the Lumberjacks aren’t exactly complaining. They’re playing high-stakes games in October for the first time in a long time.
“I would not have guessed that we’d be here,” receiver and linebacker Aiden Wilson said. “My goal coming into the year was to win one home game, and we’ve done a lot more than that. It’s been fun.”