AUGUSTA — Faced with the prospect of playing mighty Pepin/Alma a second time, the Augusta Beavers football squad probably could have escaped some blame if they were less than thrilled.
In their first matchup of the 2020 season, Pepin/Alma blanked Augusta 38-0. But when cancellations left an opening on the schedule for each squad, they figured it would be better to play again than not at all. Suddenly, the young and winless Beavers were faced with another tall task.
But their reaction, coach Derek Boldt said, was a sign of things to come.
"The first time, we went down there and got shellacked," he said. "But when they got the chance to play them again, the kids were really energized. We ended up getting shellacked again, but seeing their mentality of 'We don't care who we play, we'll take them on,' really showed how they would never give up."
A year later, they're reaping the benefits of that attitude.
The Beavers are now a year older and more experienced. With lessons learned from last fall, Augusta is off to its best start to a season in at least two decades at 3-0. They've got their hardships from last year and a never-quit mentality to thank for their newfound success.
"Us Augusta boys, we just keep our heads up," senior running back Marcus Livingston said. "We come to practice ready to work hard no matter what happened the day before."
Victories against Pittsville, Fall Creek and Independence/Gilmanton have the Beavers unbeaten to begin the season. Their last loss remains the 38-6 defeat they suffered at the hands of Pepin/Alma in the rematch to end the 2020 season.
That opportunity showcased the Beavers' mindset, and it carried right over into 2021.
"I think we're confident," senior linebacker and tight end Hunter Breaker said. "We're always ready for anything, any challenge. I was excited to play them again last year because it was another chance to play a good team."
The Beavers fielded an exceptionally young team last fall. At any given time, half of the group on the field was composed of sophomores. But the experience of playing varsity football has proved invaluable this year.
"We took a lot of big hits last year," Breaker said. "Now we're carrying over that stuff that we learned from last year, so we feel like we've got a head start on things."
They've shown they took those lessons to heart. In addition to a 22-18 victory over Fall Creek, Augusta has a couple of wins by 20-plus points this year. The Beavers beat Pittsville 28-0 and Independence/Gilmanton 40-14.
Quarterback Brennan King has accounted for seven total touchdowns already, and Livingston is averaging just shy of 12 yards per carry. Jackson Laxson leads the team with 287 rushing yards, good for an average of 95.7 per game.
Defensively, the Beavers have clamped down when they've needed to. The final scores have spoken for themselves in that regard.
"Coming into the year, I wasn't really sure what was going to happen," Boldt said. "But I think the team chemistry has been really important. Ever since our scrimmage in Cameron, they've been a really tight-knit team. They take care of each other on the field and off the field. They hold each other accountable in the school building and out here on Friday nights."
And it leads to results on the field. The Beavers will try to stay unbeaten when they host Melrose-Mindoro in a Dairyland Conference matchup on Friday night.
"We've been pretty motivated," Livingston said. "Coming into the year, we had decent hopes but didn't really know what to expect. But right now I think we can compete for the conference if we keep things going how they have been. Everybody has high hopes going into each game and we're all fired up."