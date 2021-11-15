Of the 25 players selected to the Leader-Telegram's All-Northwest teams last winter, 17 are back. Among that group are a pair of first teams, along with the entire second team.
That should make for some elecric games inside gyms around the Chippewa Valley this year. While every year brings new faces to the fold, here are some of the most proven talents to watch this season:
Madison Barstad, sr., Colfax: Barstad averaged 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior, leading the Dunn-St. Croix champions in both categories. That, in addition to three steals per game, helped her earn the conference's player of the year honors.
Lauryn Deetz, sr., McDonell: Deetz helped the Macks reach the state tournament for the first time in program history last winter, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assits per game. She's back again to lead a McDonell team full of returners and looking to make another run in the Western Cloverbelt and playoffs.
Kristen Lawton, sr., Flambeau: Lawton is looking to win the East Lakeland player of the year award for a third straight season this winter. She helped the Falcons go undefeated in conference play last year while averaging 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Brooke Lechleitner, sr., Lake Holcombe: Lechleitner averaged a double-double in the East Lakeland with 15.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in addition to a 6.6 block average. The third team, All-Northwest selection already has a Division I offer from Central Connecticut State in addition to a DII opportunity at Newberry College.
Brynn Olson, sr., Rice Lake: Olson led the Big Rivers in scoring with 15 points per game in addition to 5.3 boards, helping the Warriors get within a game of the state tournament. She was a first team All-Big Rivers pick and a second team All-Northwest selection.
Makenna Rohrscheib, sr., Regis: Rohrscheib was a first team All-Northwest selection, an Associated Press all-state honorable mention and the Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year as a junior. A 5-foot-9 guard, she averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 asssits per game. She topped out offensively with a memorable 40-point night against Osseo-Fairchild.
Raemalee Smith, jr., Ladysmith: Smith, who already had a Heart O' North player of the year honor secured from her freshman year, averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore. That helped her to a second team All-Northwest selection, with two years remaining to try to get on the top squad.
Lindsay Steien, jr., & Abby Thompson, jr., Blair-Taylor: Steien was an All-Northwest first team selection after leading the Wildcats to a Dairyland Large championship. She averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game, topping the conference in both points and assists. Thompson, her cousin, was close behind her. She averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and an eye-popping 5.9 steals per game.
Gianna Vollrath, sr., Fall Creek: Vollrath is the top returner from a Fall Creek squad coming off a trip to the state tournament. She packed the score sheet averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks en route to an All-Northwest third team selection.
Maddie Wall, sr., Cameron: Wall was an All-Northwest third teamer after being selected to the All-Heart O' North first team for a second consecutive season. She finished third in the HON in points (16.3 per game and second in assists (4.2) for the Comets.
Alyssa Wirth, soph., Altoona: The top post prospect in the area, Wirth received her first Division I offer from St. Thomas in November of her freshman year. She's since picked up additional offers from Youngstown State, Nebraska Omaha and IUPUI and took a visit to Wisconsin this fall. She was a all-conference second team selection in the Western Cloverbelt after averaging 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.