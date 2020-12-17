Teddy Joas couldn’t have asked for much more from his squad coming out of the break. Regis girls basketball had a new energy, on a mission to secure the Rambers’ first Western Cloverbelt victory of the season and first ever under the team’s new coach.
A 16-2 run to start the second half gave Regis a lead it would not relinquish in an inspired 50-38 victory against rival Altoona Thursday night in the Greenhouse.
“I thought first half we were very stagnant offensively,” said Joas, in his first year as a varsity head coach. “We weren’t moving the ball very well. We talked at halftime, we have to move the ball offensively a lot better and we can’t get complacent with just trying to force drives to the middle. I thought it showed. We moved the ball around more and got some open looks and credit to our girls that hit them.”
The sharing mantra led to a balanced run featuring baskets from Makenna Rohrscheib, Adrienne Morning, Jessica Sabbagh and Ashley Chilson that clearly put the Ramblers in control. Regis took its first lead since 2-0 when Rohrscheib found the net through traffic with 15:29 remaining and never looked back.
The defensive effort was just as valuable as the baskets. Regis held Altoona to two points in the first eight minutes of the second half and constricted the Rails’ shooters for the entirety of the game. An Altoona group that isn’t afraid to put up the 3-pointer was held to just one make.
“Our defense really won the game,” Sabbagh said. “We had a game plan going into it and we really executed it in the second half.”
Altoona cut the advantage down to seven at 38-31, but the Ramblers held on thanks partially to contributions from their freshmen, Chilson and Ava Highman. Chilson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final eight minutes of play in addition to making an impact in the paint, while Highman hit on a deep shot of her own and inside with a smooth cut to the basket.
“They’re two extremely talented freshmen,” Joas said. “They show their youth at times out there and I think the game speeds up a little bit. But when they slow down and just play within themselves, they’re a pretty good combination.”
Overall, it was a balanced showing for Regis, led by Chilson’s 11 points. Sabbagh added 10, while Rohrscheib notched nine.
Another talented freshman, Alyssa Wirth, paced Altoona with 10 points. The Rails led by eight twice toward the end of the first half before Regis embarked on its game-swinging run.
“I think the whole game we did not match the intensity that Regis had,” Altoona coach Michelle Peplinski said. “They did a really good job of just bringing a lot of pressure and intensity and we just didn’t match it very well. We kind of let them dictate the pace, and our goal was to dictate the pace tonight. That’s something that we need to talk about and really address.”
Joas and Peplinski, also embarking on her first year with a new program, go back over a decade. But only one of the friends could earn their first career victory in the Western Cloverbelt Thursday.
“He’s in the same situation that I’m in,” Peplinski said. “He’s trying to get kids to believe. We’re both kind of battling through this first season. They came out here with a mission and they’re celebrating it right now and they deserve that.”
“She’s got a darned-good basketball team too,” Joas said. “I’m sure it could be a very different game when we play them in Altoona.”
Regis 50, Altoona 38
Altoona: Averie Varsho 7, Daydrean Henrichs 5, Brittany Klatt 8, Keelyn Marlaire 3, Mya Martenson 1, Alyssa Wirth 10, Mercedes Romo 4.
Regis: Makenna Rohrscheib 9, Katie Andrews 4, Adrienne Morning 7, Ava Highman 8, Alexis Ridenour 1, Jessica Sabbagh 10, Ashley Chilson 11.
3-pointers: Altoona 1 (Henrichs), Regis (Rohrscheib, Highman, Sabbagh 2, Chilson).
Halftime: Altoona 20-17.