Lively crowds driven by wild student sections will be a welcome sight at gyms across the Chippewa Valley this winter after a year where attendance was limited to friends and family. That atmosphere should add even more juice to these can’t-miss matchups between conference rivals:
Fall Creek vs. McDonell: The two Western Cloverbelt squads who made it all the way to the state tournament last winter square off at McDonell on Dec. 10 and in Fall Creek on Jan. 25. Both have hopes of continuing to compete for a Western Cloverbelt title, featuring premier talents like Mack Lauryn Deetz Cricket Gianna Vollrath. Fall Creek won the only meeting between the squads last year.
Eau Claire North vs. Eau Claire Memorial: The city matchup is always one worth checking out for the rivalry factor alone. The Huskies earned a three-game series sweep last year, opening the year with a 63-62 win and ending the Old Abes’ season to secure North’s first playoff victory in four years. This year the teams play at North on Dec. 9 and at Memorial on Feb. 4.
Altoona & Bloomer vs. new conferences: Both the Railroaders and Blackhawks will experience a bit of history this winter as the teams slide into new leagues. Altoona is moving up in size from the Western Cloverbelt to the Middle Border, while Bloomer is taking the Rails’ place. Altoona’s first Middle Border game comes on Nov. 23 at home against Prescott, while Bloomer starts its new era on Dec. 3 at home against Thorp. Shoutout to New Richmond, which starts Big Rivers play on Nov. 30 at River Falls.
Colfax vs. Durand: The top two teams in the Dunn-St. Croix last year both have their eyes on the league crown again this winter. Colfax edged the rival Panthers by two games last go-around, helped by a pair of head-to-head victories. That included the regular season finale, when Durand could have forced the squads to share the title. They play at Colfax on Dec. 14 and at Durand on Jan. 28.
Blair-Taylor vs. Cochrane-Fountain City: The Wildcats are worth watching for their stellar top duo alone. Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson finished 1-2 in scoring in the Large Dairyland last year and have Blair-Taylor positioned as favorites. The Pirates are the likely top challenger, having finished just a game in the standings last winter before upending the Wildcats in the regional finals to take a 2-1 season series victory. This year they play at Blair-Taylor on Dec. 9 and at Cochrane-Fountain City on Feb. 8.
Menomonie vs. Hudson: The Raiders lost All-Northwest first teamers Sophia Jonas and Audrey Hatfield but remain among the Big Rivers favorites thanks to a new crop of talent. The Mustangs, meanwhile, are primed to make a leap from a 6-6 BRC season backed by Emma Mommsen and Helen Chen. The teams play at Hudson on Jan. 14 and in Menomonie for a regular season-closing matchup on Feb. 18.
Regis vs. Osseo-Fairchild: The top player in the Western Cloverbelt, reigning player of the year Makenna Rohrscheib, goes up against the league’s defending champion and fellow all-conference first teamer Brooke McCune twice this winter. In the teams’s second meeting last year, Rohrscheib scored a career-high 40 points in a 77-60 Rambler victory to split the season series. This year they’ll play at Regis on Dec. 7 and in Osseo on Jan. 20.
Barron vs. Ladysmith: The Golden Bears and Lumberjills both have hopes of toppling reigning Heart O’ North champion St. Croix Falls this winter. Ladysmith has a first team all-conference selection in Raemalee Smith, the HON’s leading scorer last yera, while Bloomer is handing the keys to a new youthful group. The teams, which split the season series last year, play in Ladysmith on Dec. 17 and in Barron on Feb. 3.