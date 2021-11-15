The Alma Center Lincoln girls basketball team had little trouble securing the Small Dairyland Conference title last winter. With heaps of experience back, the Hornets could be in prime position for another run at the championship.
Lincoln went 11-2 in conference play last season, and with a couple of all-conference players back this year, the Hornets are the preseason favorite for the crown. Liza Cummings earned first team All-Dairyland status as a sophomore last year after averaging more than 10 points per game. Fellow junior Miah Breheim was a second team all-league pick last season, and the two give the Hornets a solid duo to build around.
There are other players back in the rotation too, solidifying Lincoln as the team to beat in the Small Dairyland.
“We will be a team looking to progress each week as we replace three starters,” coach Bill Schulte said. “We have a group that worked very hard in the offseason and I look forward to seeing where that takes us.”
Conference coaches tabbed Immanuel Lutheran as the most likely challenger to the Hornets. The Lancers had a modest 5-9 record last winter, but have three starters returning to form an experienced core. Riley Naumann averaged a double-double last season with 10.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Sheridan Noeldner proved to be a capable scorer too, putting up 11.1 points per contest. Julia Mayhew made an impact as a freshman.
If the Lancers can have other players step up in their first taste of varsity experience, they could compete near the top of the league standings.
“(We) anticipate playing a number of players with little varsity experience,” said coach James Sydow, who enters his 14th season leading the program. He said the Lancers want to develop a sense of competitiveness over the course of the season.
Independence will face the difficult task of replacing one of the area’s top scorers. Ziy Conner graduated after averaging 25.7 points and 16.3 rebounds per game as a senior, earning the forward first team All-Northwest honors. Others will need to shoulder the scoring burden this winter.
Aubrie Pronschinske, Avery Pape and Amiah Ives return with experience for the Indees, who took second in the conference last year. Pronschinske averaged 6 points per game last season.
“We are going to be rebuilding this season,” longtime coach John Zilla said. “We have a very inexperienced team this season. We will look to be competitive in most of our games and continue to improve as the season goes on.”
Gilmanton will try to build off a 6-16 season. The Panthers have three returning starters in Lydia Evans (11 ppg and 10 rpg), Keannah Bloom (4 ppg) and Hillari Klopp (4 rpg).