ALTOONA — After two years away from the varsity girls basketball sidelines, Michelle Peplinski was excited to experience the thrill of coaching again with the Altoona Rails.
Of course, she’s also set to experience the stressful moments, too.
“When (the deficit) kept ballooning to 10, I had a moment where I was like, ‘Why did I decide this was a good idea for my heart?’” Peplinski said.
Thankfully for the first-year Altoona coach, her new squad kept the heartache to a minimum by the end of Tuesday’s season opener. Daydrean Henrichs hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a tie with under two minutes remaining and Averie Varsho grabbed a couple late game-clinching rebounds in a 61-59 come-from-behind triumph against Somerset.
It marked the first victory in Altoona red for Peplinski, who walked the Eau Claire North sidelines for nine seasons.
“There were five people on the court that won the game at the end, but there are 12 girls on this team that have absolutely made this moment,” Peplinski said.
The contest was a gutty showing from an Altoona team getting its first live action of the year after a canceled scrimmage and regular season game. Somerset was ahead for much of the first half, going up by as much as 10 before the break, and led by nine on multiple occasions.
But despite appearing just one step behind for much of the evening, the Rails got that final push. Mercedes Romo gave Altoona only its second lead of the game with a runner with 5:37 remaining, pushing the score to 52-51. The squads exchanged blows, with freshman Alyssa Wirth hitting some key late baskets, before Henrichs put Altoona up for good with a 3-pointer that made it 60-57 with 1:44 on the clock.
“I knew she was going to make it,” Varsho said. “I was already backing up when she shot it. I was like, ‘She’s got it.’”
Somerset cut the deficit to one score with a basket with 1.5 seconds remaining following an Altoona free throw but was unable to force a turnover on the ensuing in-bounds play.
Two key stretches kept the Rails in it and set up the squad to make that final run.
The game appeared to potentially be getting away from the Rails midway through the first half when Somerset’s Rachel Gaikowski put the Spartans up 21-11 with a cut to the basket. Peplinski called a timeout and the Rails responded with 11 straight, fueled largely by a pair of 3’s from Varsho, to take their first lead.
Wirth, fresh off receiving her first Division I offer from St. Thomas over the Thanksgiving break, finished the Altoona run with a free throw to give her squad a 22-21 advantage. Peplinski’s message that inspired the run? “We believe in you, and you have to start believing in yourself.”
“Coming into the timeout, we were all just stressed, first game jitters,” Varsho said. “We just went out there as a team like, just forget about it. It’s the first game, yeah, but we can do anything we put our minds to.”
Somerset sharpshooter Taylor Paulson, the Spartans’ top weapon Tuesday, answered right back with a 3-pointer to start another run that helped Somerset take a 38-31 lead into the break.
Then at the start of the second, it was Romo’s time to shine, scoring the first six points of the half to pull Altoona within one and set up the second half slug fest.
“She had to really step into a hot seat at point guard,” Peplinski said. “I thought her first half, she maybe pushed a little hard. She loves this team, she loves these girls, and she wants to be what we need her to be. ... Second half, she recognized she’s got a lot of good players around her and she settled it.”
Helping the Rails move ahead in the second half was stronger defense on Paulson, who despite scoring a game-high 25 points notched only five in the final 18 minutes.
Varsho led the Rails with 16 points, while Wirth and Romo each added 14. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Henrichs, who had 10 points and the most important basket of them all.
“It was awesome,” Henrichs said of the shot. “It was a big momentum swing we had after that.”
Altoona 61, Somerset 59
Somerset (0-2): Rachel Gaikowski 5, Mykenzie Leccia 4, Taylor Paulson 25, Heather Gaikowski 9, Danielle Schachtner 14, Emilee Richard.
Altoona (1-0): Averie Varsho 16, Daydrean Henrichs 10, Reagan Bergh 3, Keelyn Marlaire 2, Brianna Lima 2, Alyssa Wirth 14, Mercedes Romo 14.
3-point goals: Somerset 8 (R. Gaikowski, Paulson 7), Altoona 11 (Varsho 3, Henrichs 2, Wirth 3, Romo 3).
Halftime: Somerset 38-31.