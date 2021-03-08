Some of Altoona girls basketball's best games this season came during the Rails' playoff push. Coach Michelle Peplinski believes that says something about the group she got to work with in her first year helming the program.
"I'm so proud of the girls and this program," Peplinski said. "They not only dealt with having a brand new coach, but having a brand new coach who literally didn't get to meet them until really Nov. 16. And then all of the adversity, the ups and downs of different protocols and games getting canceled or rescheduled, or just shifts in how we did practices at the start of the season. All of those things, any one of those things could have derailed their efforts.
"I think the fact that we were playing our best basketball late in the season is a testament to their desire and their work ethic. All the credit to them, they made my job pretty easy this year."
Altoona took care of business in its postseason opener, besting Ellsworth 72-53 on its home floor, then upset top-seeded New Richmond in the regional semifinals 46-45. The Rails nearly claimed a regional title with a second straight upset at No. 3 Somerset but fell just short with a 57-56 final.
"We had a chance to win it at the end," Peplinski said. "The Somerset coach and I both said that was one of those games where you feel bad that somebody had to lose because both teams brought such great energy and excitement that night."
The late push helped move Altoona to 10-12, a four-win improvement from last year. And that's with a tough schedule put together with a COVID influence. The Rails stayed within 10 of an Aquinas team that made it to the state tournament and a Unity squad that went 21-1. They also played some larger schools, which helped prepare the Rails for the postseason. Both Altoona's boys and girls teams jumped from Division 3 to Division 2 midseason due to teams around the state opting out of the winter.
"It didn't throw the girls off too much because we'd already played Somerset, we'd already played New Richmond, we'd already played Tomah," Peplinski said. "I'm very proud of how they weathered a very, very tough nonconference schedule this year. Four more wins was nice from the year before, but I think the quality of the losses was higher too."
Altoona went 4-8 in the Western Cloverbelt but did win three of its last five league games, all against teams ranked higher than the Rails in the standings.
"To come through the second half of the conference and basically have a stronger showing against most of the teams we met up with (is impressive)," Peplinski said. "Even the teams we lost to twice I felt we had moments within those second matchups where we showed a lot better than we had earlier in the season."
The Rails were often propelled by a balanced offensive output, though leading-scorer Averie Varsho showed the height of her powers in the regional opener against Ellsworth. She scored a program-record 37 points in a triumph that helped the team avenge a playoff loss to Ellsworth last season.
“It feels so good,” Varsho said that night. “Losing to Ellsworth in the first round last year, we were like, ‘This is our house now. We’ve got to take them down at our house.’”
She finished with an 11.9 points-per-game average and also finished second on the team with 2.3 assists per game.
Alyssa Wirth faced high expectations for a freshman considering she has already picked up a Division I offer from St. Thomas. She delivered by nearly averaging a double-double with 10.7 points and eight rebounds. Even if things weren't working well on a given night, Peplinski said she did a good job of staying positive and supportive of her teammates.
"Alyssa had a great freshman season," Peplinski said. "I think she really accepted the challenges and the improvements that we worked with her on. I feel like it was really exciting to see her have so much fun, realizing that things she was working hard on in practice, she could transfer to a game and have a high level of success with it."
Mercedes Romo, an Arcadia transfer, scored 6.9 points per game and led the team with 2.8 assists per game. Mya Martenson averaged 6.5 points.
Peplinski will be working with a largely new rotation in her second year due to the graduation of a five-player senior class. Varsho, Romo, Daydrean Henrichs, Keelyn Marlaire and Brianna Lima will all depart.
"None of these players came into this kind of sliding into the season," Peplinski said. "They all came pushing to be better than they had ever been. For all of those seniors, their contributions to basketball have been a four-year experience, a four-year varsity experience."
Peplinski said there's plenty of energy from those looking to fill the holes. Even down to the youth levels, she's seen interest rise.
"Already we've got incoming freshmen and current freshmen, current sophomores, current juniors who are excited and want to know, 'What are we going to do this offseason?'" Peplinski said. "'What are we going to do this summer? What leagues are there going to be? What camps can I get to?' Looking for opportunities to really just keep the energy of basketball going while they do other sports and while they do other things in life that are normal. Basketball is a part of their conversation and their decisions, and I don't know if that's been the case the last couple of years. They're excited to work toward November."
Peplinski, who previously orchestrated a highly successful run at Eau Claire North, should have a more normal offseason to continue building Altoona girls hoops.
"We are so looking forward to that," Peplinski said. "It feels chaotic right now because I went through my first summer and fall without anything to plan because we just couldn't. Now I've got people coming at me from all angles with, 'What are we doing with the elementary kids, what are we doing with the middle school kids, what are we doing with the high school?' I'm excited about that."