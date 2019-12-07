Last year’s second place Western Cloverbelt finish was nice, but this year Altoona wants it all.
It’s been over a decade since the Rails last clinched the conference title back in 2008. They’ve battled with Regis, Osseo-Fairchild, Fall Creek and McDonell for years, but this year the girls want the conference to themselves.
“It’s been a long time, but the kids have the talent and that’s the goal for them,” Rails coach Lane Wojtyna said. “We expect to contend for a conference championship, to be up near the top. We have a lot of returners and that’s what we’re going to work toward accomplishing.”
If Altoona is going to do it, 5-foot-6 Averie Varsho is going to need to show out for the Rails and fill the vacancy left by Kayla Wiggins, who earned first-team all-conference honors last season.
“Averie is super competitive, she does not give an inch,” Wojtyna said. “She is a great athlete, she can get out in transition, hit 3s, get to the rim, she is just a really strong all-around kid.”
Varsho averaged 10.6 points per game last season and has looked outstanding early this year, scoring 21 points in the season opener and 15 points in limited minutes against Pittsville in Altoona’s second game.
Wojtyna is also expecting big things from 5-foot-6 junior Daydrean Henrichs, who averaged just four points per game last year.
“I think Daydrean Henrichs could have a breakout year,” he said. “She puts a lot of time into basketball and I’m really excited to see her growth and maturity with bigger shoes to fill.”
Kate Harris is the lone senior on the squad. She returns to bring veteran leadership as a four-year varsity player.
“She has grown tremendously as an athlete and a person,” Wojtyna said. “Her leadership has been really good for us.”
On the other side of the roster are Mya Martenson, Kylee Nelson and Kennedy Trippler, Altoona’s three freshmen who will mix into the rotation at times this year and likely lead the Rails’ next group of stars.
“They’re going to get a chance to do some things,” Wojtyna said. “They’ll probably go through some growing pains like most freshmen do in varsity, but they have good potential for this year and for the future.”
Ultimately though, it’ll be on Wojtyna’s veteran group to take the Rails to heights they haven’t reached in quite some time.
Notes
Coach: Lane Wojtyna, fourth season (36-34).
Last season: 13-10, 10-4 in Western Cloverbelt.
Roster: Averie Varsho, jr.; Daydrean Henrichs, jr.; Brittany Klatt, jr.; Kate Harris, sr.; Keelyn Marlaire, jr.; Kennedy Trippler, fr.; Brianna Lima, jr.; Abby Palchik, jr; Dru Nicolet, so.; Kylee Nelson, fr.; Mya Martenson, fr.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, vs. Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Osceola, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19, Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 30, at Elk Mound, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3, at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 9, vs. Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 14, vs. Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, at Thorp, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Jan. 20, vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 23, vs. Fall Creek, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Regis, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 3, vs. Arcadia, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 6, vs. McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8, vs. West Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14, at Osseo-Fairchild, 7:30 p.m.