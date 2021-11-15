There are high expectations for Altoona girls basketball as the Rails transition to the Middle Border conference this season. A 3-1 record against teams from the league last winter helps with that, as does having one of the top post prospects in the area in Alyssa Wirth.
But Altoona coach Michelle Peplinski knows the program still has plenty to prove. The Rails haven’t seen some of the best the Middle Border has to offer yet and have to deal with some serious losses to graduation. Plus, she got a good chance to watch film on the league as a whole in preparation for regionals last year and knows a challenge awaits.
“Yes, we have height, but we have one returning starter,” Peplinski said. “I think having someone who brings that kind of height and attention puts that in the heads of other coaches, but we’re definitely not taking anything for granted. We’re assuming we’re going to have a tough road in our conference.”
Wirth, that lone returning starter, picked up her first Division I offer from St. Thomas last season during her freshman year. She’s since picked up additional scholarship opportunities from IUPUI, Nebraska Omaha and Youngstown State. The 6-foot-5 forward/center averaged 10.7 points and 8 rebounds in her first season of varsity, taking on the target and attention the offers bring in stride.
She’ll be relied on heavily as Altoona looks to make a name for itself in a new conference. The Rails lost their top scorer in Averie Varsho, now playing DIII ball at UW-River Falls, in addition to Mercedes Romo, also now at the DIII level at Augsburg.
The Rails have lost most of their proven outside threats, but don’t think that means the squad is transitioning to an offense focused on Wirth doing work inside.
“No, because that’s what everyone expects us to do,” Peplinski said. “I think what everyone expects us to do is to sit her inside and make everyone defend her. But that’s really not showcasing what she can do, and that’s also a lot on a kid to just be doubled and tripled all night. I think you’re going to see Alyssa on the perimeter, you’re going to see her in the high-post, you’re going to see that she’s probably our most consistent outside shooter.”
Wirth and fellow returner Mya Martenson are locked into the rotation. Who else gets serious playing time is yet to be seen.
Among the Rails’ top competitors in Year 1 of the Middle Border are Baldwin-Woodville, Prescott and Somerset.
The Blackhawks return serious talent in a pair of second team all-conference picks, Anna Jordt and Maddy Jensen. Also back is Brooke Klatt, an all-Middle Border honorable mention, from the squad that went 7-6 last year in league play. Jordt and Jensen averaged 13.2 and 10.4 points, respectively, while Katt was just outside double digits with 8.4. Jensen and Jordt flipped atop the team’s rebounding chart, with Jensen edging her teammate out by just .1 boards per game with 7.8.
“They return the most experience,” Peplinski said. “There are significant players that left the conference, so I think Baldwin-Woodville out of all the teams returning, I definitely see why they’ve been picked to be the preseason favorite for the Middle Border by WisSports.com because they bring back all five starters.”
Prescott was the undefeated champion of the conference last year but needs to replace the Middle Border player of the year, Isabella Lenz, and fellow all-conference first teamer Nicole Dalman. Lila Posthuma tops the returners offensively after averaging 7.5 points per game last winter. She was also third on the squad in rebounds.
Somerset is coming off a third-place finish behind Prescott and New Richmond, which has since departed for the Big Rivers. The Spartans’ returners are led by MyKenzie Leccia, who averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 boards and a team-topping 5.3 assists en route to a second team all-conference selection.
Rounding out the teams Altoona fans will soon become familiar with are Ellsworth, Osceola, Amery and St. Croix Central. The Rails are in for plenty of travel this winter, considering some Middle Border trips will take them almost two hours away from home. But they’ll be battle-tested heading into the playoffs, carrying more game experience against schools Altoona’s size than the program has in the past.