The Lady Macks’ Emily Cooper drives for a layup in a game against Regis on Feb. 2.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

Several area girls basketball players were selected for the 2022-23 Associated Press All-State team, which was announced on Thursday.

Division 5 state-champion McDonell Central Lady Macks juniors Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn were voted high honorable mentions.