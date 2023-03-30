Several area girls basketball players were selected for the 2022-23 Associated Press All-State team, which was announced on Thursday.
Division 5 state-champion McDonell Central Lady Macks juniors Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn were voted high honorable mentions.
Cooper averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 assists, five rebounds and four steals per game this season. She broke school records for points in a season with 440 and three-pointers with 81.
Cooper was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year this season and was a unanimous choice on the WBCA All-State team for Division 5 in her second straight season selected.
Dorn averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, and was a force in the post during the Macks’ state championship run. She broke school records for rebounds in a season with 268 and most double-doubles in a season with 20.
Dorn was second-team all-conference and WBCA all-state for Division 5.
McDonell senior Marley Hughes was named honorable mention. Division 5 state runner-ups Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson from Blair-Taylor, both seniors, were also named honorable mentions.
Other honorable mentions from the area included senior Lily Cayley from Eau Claire Memorial, junior McKenna Shipman from Colfax and senior Liza Cummings from Alma Center Lincoln.
McDonell head coach Don Cooper was one of the nominees for Coach of the Year after leading McDonell to their first-ever state title this season.
The award was given to Sara Rohde from Green Bay Notre Dame for the second consecutive year. Rohde led her team to their third straight Division 2 state title this season, which makes five for her career.
Other nominated coaches included Coach Cooper, Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton, Pewaukee’s Jim Reuter, Kewaskum’s Mark Maley, Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Giovanni Riley and Laconia’s Chris Morgan.
Player of the year went to Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold, senior guard from Germantown. She won the award for the third consecutive year unanimously.
Arnold averaged 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals this season. Next year, she is taking her talents to the University of Connecticut, a perennial Division I powerhouse. She also took part in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Houston on Tuesday night.
Below is the full team:
2022-23 AP ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALLPLAYER OF THE YEAR — Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold, 5-10, sr., Germantown (Unanimous)
COACH OF THE YEAR — Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame
FIRST TEAM
- Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold, 5-10, sr., Germantown
Macy Donarski, 5-8, sr., La Crosse Aquinas
- Grace Grocholski, 5-10, sr., Kettle Moraine
Teagan Mallegni, 6-1, jr., McFarland
- Allie Ziebell, 6-0, jr., Neenah
- unanimous
SECOND TEAMJasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, so., The Prairie School
Gracie Grzesk, 6-0, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame
Julianna Ouimette, 5-10, sr., Lakeland
Sophia Rampulla, 5-10, sr., Union Grove
Taylor Stremlow, 5-10, jr., Verona
THIRD TEAMSydney Cherney, 5-9, jr., Reedsburg
Trista Fayta, 5-7, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame
Meghan Schultz, 6-3, sr., New Berlin West
Braelyn Torres, 5-8, sr., Kettle Moraine
Rainey Welson, 5-9, so., Hortonville
FOURTH TEAMJorey Buwalda, 6-0, sr., Randolph
Maggie Hartwig, 6-2, sr., Sauk Prairie
Kayl Petersen, 6-1, jr., Waupun
Amy Terrian, 5-8, so., Pewaukee
Gabby Wilke, 6-2, jr., Beaver Dam
High Honorable Mention
Lydia Aalsma, 5-10, so., Waupun
Emily Cooper, 5-8, jr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central
Madi Dogs, 6-0, sr., Kewaskum
Aubrey Dorn, 6-0, jr, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central
Lalani Ellis, 5-9, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Alexa Kinas, 5-8, jr., Kaukauna
Annika Pluemer, 5-9, sr., Brookfield East
Lindsey Schadewalt, 5-10, jr., New Glarus
Alayna West, 5-9, jr., Madison La Follette
Honorable MentionAntionique Auston, sr., Sun Prairie West; Reagan Briggs, jr., Verona; Audrey Deptula, sr., Middleton; Alana Durtschi, jr., Albany; Bella Pitta, sr., Lake Mills; Sylvia Fox, sr., Edgerton; Claire Meudt, jr., Waunakee; Camryn Nies, sr., Platteville; Olivia Olson, so., Cuba City; Sam Schmitt, jr., Oregon; Anna Fogle, sr., Sheboygan North; Ally Kakes, sr., Two Rivers; Ady Ketterhagen, fr., Oostburg; Tierney Madigan, so., Laconia. Megan Schuman, sr., Brillion; Neveah Thomas, sr., Kenosha Bradford; McKenna Johnson, jr., Wilmot; Carly Drew, jr., Westfield; Emma Jossie, sr., Stevens Point; Danielle Minsaas, sr., Marshfield; Samantha Davis, fr., La Crosse Aquinas; Breah Golden, sr., Arcadia; Megan Johnson, so., West Salem; Brittney Mislivecek, sr., La Crosse Central; . Reese Rogowski, sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Lexie White, sr., Wausau West; Shae Kelley, jr., Brookfield East; Beautiful Waheed, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Giselle Janowski, fr., Pewaukee; Nevaeh Thomas, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Ameerah Grant, so., Brown Deer; Keona McGee, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Allison Hampel, sr., Greenfield; Lindsay Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor; Abby Thompson, sr., Blair-Taylor; Lily Cayley, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; McKenna Shipman, jr., Colfax. Liza Cummings, sr., Alma Center Lincoln; Marley Hughes, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; MaKenzie Drout, sr., Kimberly; Sadie Jarmolowicz, sr., Freedom; Sammi Beyer, sr., Appleton East; Kailey Tulachka, sr., Mishicot; Chloe Vogel, sr., St. Mary Catholic; Lizzie Steingraber, sr., New London.