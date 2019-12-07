When it comes to conference play, Chippewa Falls has been in a class of its own for almost a decade. The Cardinals have won eight straight Big Rivers titles and this season isn’t expected to be any different.
With UW-Green Bay commit Caelan Givens leading the way the Cardinals are once again going to be a force to be reckoned with. She’s coming off a year where she led the conference in scoring with 20.4 points per game and already has a conference player of the year award to her name.
Unfortunately for rival Big Rivers teams, the Cardinals’ talent doesn’t stop there. Head coach Becca Bestul’s team is loaded with veterans, having returned everyone from last year’s conference championship team.
“They’re going to be tough to beat,” Eau Claire North coach Jill Elliott said.
Givens’ fellow collegiate basketball commit Aaliyah McMillan should once again be among the conference’s premier shooters. The 6-foot Wayne State recruit was fifth in the conference in scoring last year with 14.9 points per game on 49.5% from the field.
If opponents can somehow hold Givens and McMillan in check, the Cardinals have a bevy of other scorers, including a reigning second-team all-conference player in Alexis Zenner. She averaged 11.2 points per game last year.
The Cardinals went 11-1 in the conference last season with their lone hiccup coming at home against Hudson.
The Raiders are once again expected to be strong after finishing 10-2 in Big Rivers play last season. They’ll be led by junior Sophia Jonas, who was first on the team in scoring last season with 13.9 points per game and earned first-team all-conference honors last season. She is one of three returning all-conference honorees along with Audrey Hatfield and Lauren Stolzman, who will be out until January with an ACL tear.
“We have a talented and very athletic team this season,” Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said. “We finished one game behind Chippewa Falls last season ... and we look forward to competing with them for the top spot again this season.”
After Hudson, the conference begins to group together with River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial expected to be competitive.
The Wildcats finished 4-8 last season, but should be better this year with senior Kylie Strop leading the way. The 5-foot-7 Strop averaged 19.4 points per game last year and earned second-team all-conference honors. If River Falls is going to make some noise this season, head coach Ian Sticht is going to need a big performance out of 5-foot-9 forward Taylor Weick. She will have to shoulder some of the load left by since-graduated Bailey Reardon, who earned first-team all-conference honors last season and is now playing at William Penn University.
“We are looking for an inside presence,” Sticht said. “We have some players with less varsity experience that we are going to count on to make big contributions at the varsity level if we are going to compete with the best teams in our conference.”
Memorial has a veteran group with five seniors and two juniors this year. Head coach Brandon Fanning said he’s excited about 5-foot-8 freshman Lily Cayley, who has looked strong in her first few varsity games. This season will likely come down to how Memorial can replace Jessica Massey’s production after the former first-team all-conference player graduated to play collegiate basketball.
Menomonie, Eau Claire North and Rice Lake all appear headed for building years with young talent in the system. All three teams are expected to be led by skilled sophomores: Shelby Thornton for Menomonie, Reanna Hutchison for North and Brynn Olson for Rice Lake.
Last year's standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Chippewa Falls
|11-1
|18-6
|Hudson
|10-2
|15-6
|Menomonie
|8-4
|16-6
|Memorial
|5-7
|11-12
|River Falls
|4-8
|12-12
|North
|2-10
|5-17
|Rice Lake
|2-10
|4-19
Team previews
Hudson
Coach: Jessica Vadnais, third season (31-14).
Last year: 15-6, 10-2.
Roster: SENIORS — Laura Douglas, G, 5-6; Ella Young, F/G, 5-7; Emily Juza, F, 5-8; Lauren Stolzman, G, 5-6.
JUNIORS — Grace O’Brien, G, 5-6; Sophia Jonas, G, 5-6; Livi Boily, G/F, 5-10; Maliah Pytleski, G, 5-6; Esther Gagliardi, G, 5-6; Audrey Hatfield, F, 6-2; Grace Johnson, F, 6-1.
SOPHOMORES — Kira Young, G/F, 5-10; Jordan Yacoub, G, 5-7.
FRESHMEN — Grace Lewis, G, 5-7; Grace Hanson, G, 5-6.
Notes: The Raiders took second place in the conference last year, and are aiming to compete for the title again this winter. Three starters are back, led by Sophia Jonas (13.9 ppg, 3 rpg) and Audrey Hatfield (9.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg). Lauren Stolzman (12.8 ppg) will return in the new year from an injury.
Rice Lake
Coach: Darla Olson, third season.
Last year: 4-19, 2-10.
Roster: SENIORS — Lexi Orr, G; Emma Fitzgerald, G; Tessa Carlstrom, G; Emily Smith, G/F.
JUNIORS — Grace Forsberg, G/F; Jordan Pagac, F.
SOPHOMORES — Calli Karstens, G; Julia Crotteau, G; Alexi MacDonald, G; Jordan Roethel, G/F; Brynn Olson, F.
FRESHMEN — Isabelle Schmidt, F.
Notes: The Warriors have a group with some experience under its belt this year. Coming off a four-win season, they’ll rely on players like Brynn Olson (10.3 ppg, 5 rpg), Lexi Orr (5.6 pp, 3.3 rpg) and Jordan Pagac (4.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) to help them take the next step. Rice Lake is fairly young this winter, with five sophomores and one freshman on the roster.
River Falls
Coach: Ian Sticht, seventh season.
Last year: 12-12, 4-8.
Roster: SENIORS — Taylor Weick, 5-9, G; Abby Doerre, 5-9, G; Maddi Kealy, 5-10, F; Kylie Strop, 5-7, G.
JUNIORS — Taylor Kasten, 5-11, P; Rachel Randleman, 5-7, G; Jordan Szymanski, 5-6, G.
SOPHOMORES — Riley Nesbitt, 5-9, F; Maddy Doerre, 5-9, G.
Notes: The Wildcats finished fifth in the conference last year and need to replace first-team all-conference selection Bailey Reardon. They’ll be led by Kylie Strop (19.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg), who earned second-team honors last year and is committed to DI North Dakota State. Taylor Weick (8.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Abby Doerre (6.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Maddi Kealy (3.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg) round out an experienced senior class.
Remaining schedule
All games start at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.
Monday, Dec. 9: Osceola at River Falls.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Holmen at Rice Lake, 5:45 p.m.; Hudson at Hastings, 7 p.m.; Onalaska at Chippewa Falls; Memorial at D.C. Everest; North at La Crosse Central.
Friday, Dec. 13: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, 7:15 p.m.; La Crosse Central at Memorial; Hudson at North; Menomonie at River Falls.
Saturday, Dec. 14: Chippewa Falls at Stevens Point, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Memorial at Chippewa Falls; Menomonie at North; New Richmond at Hudson; Rice Lake at River Falls.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Menomonie at Memorial; Woodbury at River Falls.
Friday, Dec. 20: Hudson at Chippewa Falls; Rice Lake at North.
Friday, Dec. 27: Chippewa Falls at Cardinal Holiday Classic; Hudson at Marshfield Tournament, 2 p.m.; Wausau East at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.; Ashland at Menomonie, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Chippewa Falls at Cardinal Holiday Classic; Hudson
at Marshfield Tournament, TBD; Barron at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.; Merrill at Menomonie, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3: Chippewa Falls at Superior; Richfield at North.
Monday, Jan. 6: River Falls at New Richmond.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield; Holmen at Menomonie; Rice Lake at Somerset; Baldwin-Woodville at River Falls.
Friday, Jan. 10: River Falls at Memorial, 7 p.m.; North at Rice Lake; Hudson at Menomonie.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: River Falls at La Crosse Central, 6:30 p.m.; New Richmond at North; Rice Lake at Superior.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Rice Lake at Hudson.
Friday, Jan. 17: Memorial at North, 6 p.m.; River Falls at Chippewa Falls.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Superior at Hudson, 2:30 p.m.; Memorial at Marshfield, 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20: Prescott at River Falls; Menomonie at Regis.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Chippewa Falls at Wausau West; Onalaska at Memorial; D.C. Everest at North; Menomonie at Hudson; New Richmond at Rice Lake.
Friday, Jan. 24: Rice Lake at Menomonie, 5:30 p.m.; North at Chippewa Falls; Hudson at Memorial.
Monday, Jan. 27: North at Holmen; Rice Lake at Northwestern.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Stevens Point at Memorial.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Memorial at Menomonie.
Friday, Jan. 31: Chippewa Falls at Hudson; River Falls at North.
Saturday, Feb. 1: Superior at Memorial, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls; Rice Lake at Memorial; North at Marshfield; Hudson at River Falls.
Friday, Feb. 7: Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake; North at Hudson; River Falls at Menomonie; La Crosse Logan at Memorial.
Monday, Feb. 10: Holmen at Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Wausau West at Memorial; Eau Claire North at Superior; Hayward at Rice Lake.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Chippewa Falls at Memorial; North at Menomonie; River Falls at Rice Lake.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Memorial at River Falls.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Tomah at North; Marshfield at Menomonie; River Falls at Ellsworth.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Menomonie at Onalaska.
Friday, Feb. 21: River Falls at Chippewa Falls; North at Memorial; Hudson at Rice Lake.