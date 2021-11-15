Over the last five years, five different schools have won the Big Rivers girls basketball title. That parity appears to be set to carry over into this winter.
Hudson ran rampant in the conference last season, posting a perfect 12-0 record before finishing the year with state runner-up honors in Division 1. But with four starters gone from one of the program’s most successful teams ever, the distinction of top dog in the Big Rivers could be back up for grabs.
Menomonie, Rice Lake and Eau Claire North figure to be among the conference’s top teams this winter, according to Big Rivers coaches. And don’t count out Hudson either — even with the Raiders’ roster turnover, they have a tradition of success.
It’s shaping up to be an unpredictable season in the area’s top large-school conference.
Menomonie is perhaps the early favorite with an experienced core returning from last season’s 10-9 team. The Mustangs have a pair of future Division II college players in Emma Mommsen and Helen Chen. Mommsen, a Concordia-St. Paul commit, averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game a season ago. Chen, who will play at Minnesota Duluth, averaged 9.6 points per game last winter and can serve as a facilitator in the backcourt.
Overall, the Mustangs have most of their major contributors returning from last season.
Rice Lake went 16-8 and took third in the Big Rivers last season. With three returning starters, including the conference’s leading scorer, the Warriors naturally have high hopes this year.
Senior Brynn Olson led the Big Rivers with 15 points per game last season, in addition to grabbing 5.3 rebounds per contest. She’s been getting looks from NCAA Division II schools. The Warriors also have Jordan Roethel (10.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg) back to provide plenty of production each night.
“We have a strong group of returning players with a lot of game experience along with some talented young players,” Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. “The team will be balanced this season and (we) are looking to be one of the top teams in the Big Rivers Conference.”
Eau Claire North had its most successful season in recent memory last winter, finishing 14-6 and second in the Big Rivers. In the postseason, the Huskies picked up the program’s first playoff win since 2017. With three starters and plenty of contributors returning, the Huskies could be poised for even more success.
Wing Reanna Hutchinson (11.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg), a Des Moines Area Community College commit, led the Huskies in scoring last season and earned first team all-conference honors. Brya Smith (6.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Alyssa Polus (6.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg) will give North a solid post presence, while Addison Bohman (6 ppg) returns to the backcourt.
“Great core of returning players,” fourth-year coach Jill Italiano said. “We should compete for the conference title, regional championship (and) possibly sectionals.”
Hudson will need to reload after heavy graduation losses, including last year’s All-Northwest player of the year Sophia Jonas. But restocking the cupboard hasn’t usually been much of a problem for the Raiders in the past. Grace Lewis (7.6 ppg, 3 rpg) and Kira Young (5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg) will be looked to as Hudson begins a new chapter.
“We have some girls ready to step up and get after it again on defense,” Hudson coach Jessica Vadnais said. “We will be a fast and athletic team, looking to get out and run the court in transition.”
Eau Claire Memorial had a young team last winter and still won eight games. That could bode well for the Old Abes this season.
Memorial has most of its rotation back, including All-City selection Lily Cayley. She averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game last year. The showing earned her first team All-Big Rivers recognition as a sophomore. Tessa Hazelton added 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Old Abes and was an honorable mention all-conference pick.
With so much youth already seasoned at the varsity level, Memorial will aim to turn experience into results.
“We are looking to be in the mix for a top three finish,” coach Brandon Fanning said. “(We) have kids who played a lot of minutes last season who should bring that experience to allow us to make the leap forward.”
Chippewa Falls fielded a young team last year and worked through some growing pains, finishing 1-19 with their first win coming in the playoffs. Now a year older, the Cardinals will look to take the next step. Brooklyn Sandvig (8.4 ppg) and Shannon Linder (6.4 ppg) bring back the most scoring experience for Chi-Hi.
“We return everyone, and the experience will help us hit the ground running,” Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. “That being said, our team isn’t a whole lot different than last year, and we will struggle with similar things. However, I truly believe that the delayed start and inability to scrimmage in practice last year had a lot to do with our record, especially early in the season. We will definitely be better and fighting for more wins in the BRC.”
New Richmond enters its first year in the Big Rivers fresh off a 13-5 campaign last winter. The Tigers have a pair of starters back and will be a junior-heavy squad this season. Brooke Blaszcyk averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.
“We are a young team with some very good juniors and a lone senior that are eager to show what they are made of,” coach Riley Walz said.
River Falls went 4-15 last year, but the play of freshman Keyah Strop (7.1 ppg) was a highlight.