Blair-Taylor and Cochrane-Fountain City had three entertaining battles last winter. Two were for Large Dairyland Conference bragging rights, and the third was for a regional championship.
The Wildcats got the edge in the conference while the Pirates rebounded to get some revenge in the postseason as the squads proved to be neck-and-neck throughout the year. Now with a fresh season ahead of them, the two are expected to clash with high stakes again.
Blair-Taylor and Cochrane-Fountain City are the early favorites in the Large Dairyland, according to league coaches. The Wildcats have two of the area’s best guards running the show in Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Steien averaged 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last season to earn first team All-Northwest honors, while Thompson was a second team selection after scoring 15.7 points per game.
The Pirates have second-leading scorer Chayce Rollinger (8.6 ppg) back, but will need to replace some influential seniors. Others will see larger roles this year as a result.
Whitehall went 13-9 last season and has a pair of returning starters in Nylah Lisowski (8 ppg, 9 rpg) and Norah Youngbauer (9 ppg). The Norse have a senior-heavy squad this winter.
“We will need to replace our three senior starters with girls that can score in order to be competitive in the conference,” coach Beth Lisowski said.
Eleva-Strum went 5-11 under first-year coach J.B. Grangaard last season. With more than half of the lineup returning, there are some things for the Cardinals to build off of. Paige Hanner averaged 12.5 points per game last season, and Madison Schultz was close behind with an average of 11.4.
“These girls were an inexperienced group last year, but with a year of development and an offseason we are excited to get started,” Grangaard said.
Augusta will look to improve on last season’s 3-19 record. The Beavers will need to replace a significant chunk of its rotation from last winter, but Kennedy Korger, their leading scorer with 11.3 points per game, was only a sophomore.
Melrose-Mindoro took third in the conference last season and figures to be competitive again. Lilly Radcliffe led the team in scoring as a sophomore to earn second team all-conference honors.