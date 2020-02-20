Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran head coach Jim Sydow might be retiring at just the right time.
His Lancers have had an incredible run this year, winning 13 games with essentially a six-girl rotation, but if Thursday night’s 61-45 loss to Blair-Taylor showed anything, the Wildcats are going to be good for a very long time.
Blair-Taylor made the trip to Eau Claire having already clinched the Dairyland – Small conference title and a fourth seed in the Division 5 WIAA playoffs. For most teams this would be an impressive feat on its own, but when you realize the Wildcats are led by pair of freshmen, it’s downright scary.
“Blair-Taylor is going to be good for quite a while,” Sydow said. “They could end up dominating the Dairyland for the next few years.”
Freshman point guard Lindsay Steien did the bulk of the heavy lifting Thursday night, scoring 23 points while zig-zagging her way through the Lancers’ defense for buckets or easy assists.
On the outside, her freshman teammate Abby Thompson was a marksman. She hit three 3s for 15 points, including a game-sealing 3 midway through the second to push Blair-Taylor’s lead to 15.
“Having young players that know the game with a high basketball IQ really helps,” Wildcat coach Duane Waldera said.
It’s been a whirlwind year for the girls, who seem too new and talented to realize the nerves they probably should feel. Instead, they just seem happy to be here.
“It’s been a dream of ours to play together,” Steien said of playing with Thompson. “We’ve been waiting for so long and it’s just really fun.”
Steien came into Thursday night averaging a team-leading 18.6 points per game, with Thompson right behind her with 14.7 points per game. It seems they’ve had no problem adapting to the faster game, but the girls acknowledge it’s very different from middle school basketball.
“It’s a lot tougher than what we used to play ... so we’ve just been adapting to everything and changing how we’re playing,” Steien said.
They’ve checked all the boxes they can check in the regular season, but now the question becomes what can they do in the playoffs?
“I don’t know what it’s going to be like,” Thompson said, “but I know we’re going to try to make it as far as we can.”
They’ll have some veteran support from senior Marlee Nehring. She scored 15 points against the Lancers and has been a helping hand for her younger teammates throughout the year, according to Waldera.
Ultimately though, they won’t know what those nerves are going to be like until they’re out there against Pittsville on Tuesday night.
“I hope we get the lead early and we don’t have to worry about it,” Waldera said. “But you have to remember these are 14-year-old girls and we get excited sometimes. ... I don’t want it to happen, but you also have to take that understanding that it could.”
The Lancers will get some much needed time off before returning to action on Tuesday to start their playoff run at home against Lake Holcombe. After five games in the last week, Sydow said he felt his team’s poor shooting came from exhaustion and he’s looking forward to getting them some time off.
After that, Sydow is going to ride off into the sunset and won’t have to worry about a potential Blair-Taylor dynasty.
“Doesn’t matter for me,” he joked. “I’m not coaching next year.”
Blair-Taylor 61, Immanuel Lutheran 45
Blair-Taylor (17-5, 11-3): Abby Thompson 15, Marlee Nehring 15, Lindsey Stein 23, Callie Wagner 1, Kierstyn Kindschy 1, Chloe Wagner 3, Lauren Kidd 3
Immanuel Lutheran (13-7, 7-6): Emma Miller 11, Sheridan Noeldner 11, Claire Schierenbeck 2, Josie Naumann 10, Riley Naumann 11
3-point goals: Blair-Taylor 4 (Thompson 3, Nehring), Immanuel Lutheran 4 (Miller, Noeldner 3).
Halftime: Blair-Taylor 35-26