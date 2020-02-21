CHIPPEWA FALLS — Caelan Givens knew the trap was coming.
River Falls was down by two with less than 10 seconds left in the game and her basketball IQ kicked in. The Wildcats weren’t going to foul immediately, they wanted the ball back now.
She dribbled through the trap, looked up and showed why she’s Chippewa Falls’ greatest girls basketball player ever. The 5-foot-11 senior threw a perfect half-court pass to Aaliyah McMillan, who put up an uncontested layup to clinch a 68-66 victory Friday night in Chippewa Falls.
“I saw Aaliyah’s hands up and I just lobbed it to her like I always do,” Givens said. “I always envisioned being in the middle of the court in those final seconds and I looked down and I realized this is it.”
It was a nerve-wracking 36 minutes with the Wildcats looking to clinch a perfect conference record and the Cardinals’ eight seniors looking for one last win on their home court. Prior to the game, Chippewa Falls honored its seniors with an emotional speech that left almost the entire team in tears.
“My goal was to play on this court for so long and now it’s over and it’s kind of crazy,” Givens said. “When they say the days go by slow and the years go by fast, that’s so true. It’s so hard to say goodbye to these girls.”
The teams traded blows in the first half before the Cardinals closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead into the break.
Givens came out of halftime on fire, scoring the Cardinals’ first 10 points of the second and giving Chippewa Falls a 49-36 lead with just over 11 minutes to play.
“She really showed why she’s going to Green Bay tonight,” River Falls coach Ian Sticht said. “Her ability to attack the basket and finish, that was tough.”
That’s when things got dicey. River Falls’ senior star, Kylie Strop, repeatedly found her way to the basket either for layups or kickout assists. She led the Wildcats to within four with just over a minute left.
In the final minute, McMillan played hero, connecting on a pair of free throws before her game-clinching layup.
“It felt like a dream come true,” she said.
It was the kind of game the Cardinals have been looking for all season. After clinching the Big Rivers title last season with an 11-1 conference record, the Cardinals finished this year 7-5 in conference, behind River Falls and Hudson.
“This is definitely a turning point,” McMillan said. “This is the start of the season, that’s what I’ve been telling my team, our season starts here, right now.”
Givens hasn’t changed her expectations for her team at all. When the season started, she proclaimed she “expected” a state appearance, and two months later, nothing has changed.
“It matters when you peak and we’re peaking right now,” she said. “This is when it matters. Nobody wins a state championship in December, you win them now and we’re planning on playing in March and making it all the way to the Resch.”
In order to make it to Green Bay, the Cardinals are going to have to do something they failed to do twice this season and take down Eau Claire Memorial, which will play host to the ninth-seeded Cardinals in the Division 1 playoff opener on Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, especially us,” Givens said. “We’re a hard team to beat, any time a team beats us they get excited like they won the state championship, we have a target on our backs, people want to beat us and honestly, right now, I don’t think anyone can.”
The Cardinals lost by a combined six points in its two outings against the Old Abes, but if Friday night is indicative of what’s to come, Memorial might be in for a tough game.
“We need to go in there and play like this honestly,” Cardinals coach Becca Bestul said. “When we play like this, we can beat anybody.”
As for River Falls, the Wildcats will look to regroup after dropping their first game since November. They’ll begin playoff action as the No. 1 seed on Friday, hosting the winner of Menomonie vs. Sparta.
“We have to springboard and make sure that we aren’t letting teams push us around,” Sticht said. “We need to make sure we’re the team on the aggressor and not playing passive.”
Chippewa Falls 68, River Falls 66
River Falls (19-3, 11-1): Taylor Weick 15, Kylie Strop 21, Maddy Doerre 2, Rachel Randleman 7, Abby Doerre 7, Taylor Kasten 14.
Chippewa Falls (13-9, 7-5): Maria Friedel 9, Alexis Zenner 9, Caelan Givens 23, Alisia Palms 6, Ashley Hanley 2, Aaliya McMillan 19.
3-point goals: River Falls 6 (Weick 3, Randleman 2, A. Doerre); Chippewa Falls 5 (McMillan 3, Givens, Friedel)
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 39-29