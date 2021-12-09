EAU CLAIRE — Before each game, Lily Cayley listens to music. That helps her focus and lock in with her teammates before taking the court.
“I’m fully with the team and being present, having fun,” Cayley said. “Every moment counts.”
Cayley and her Eau Claire Memorial teammates made every moment count Thursday night, as the Old Abes defeated Eau Claire North 55-46 at the Doghouse. Cayley poured in a game-high 35 points, repeatedly attacking the rim and hitting contested layups.
After Memorial jumped out to an early 20-8 advantage, the game tightened. North led early in the second half, and the teams traded baskets before Memorial scored 12 straight points to take a commanding 51-39 lead.
“We weathered the storm,” Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. “We’re fortunate to come out with a win.”
Cayley was instrumental in that late-game run. She hit a stepback 3 to make it 45-39, then had a steal and layup to give the Old Abes a double-digit lead.
Fanning said good defense and offensive spacing allowed Cayley to repeatedly get to the basket. Memorial improved to 2-1 in conference play, and Fanning is pleased with the team’s play so far this season.
“I’m really excited about this group and what we have the potential to do,” Fanning said.
North coach Jill Italiano said the Huskies had some early nerves because of the intracity matchup and made too many unforced errors.
“We beat ourselves,” Italiano said.
Indeed, Memorial had a strong start and led 20-8 after converting many North turnovers into easy points. The Huskies responded with 12 straight points, including seven in a row from Brya Smith. Smith and Reanna Hutchinson drained back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it at 20.
Italiano said that stretch gave her team a sense of how good it can be.
“When we made that comeback in the first half, we got a glimpse of our potential,” Italiano said.
After a great Memorial start, Fanning expected the talented Huskies to mount a comeback.
“It’s never comfortable,” Fanning said. “This game never could be easy.”
Hutchinson hit another 3 early in the second half to give the Huskies their first lead at 23-21. A few minutes later, North’s Addison Bohman hit two 3s to make it 32-29.
However, Cayley and the Old Abes continued to battle. The Memorial guard totaled 12 of her team’s first 14 points in the second half, the final two on a steal and layup to give the Old Abes a 35-34 lead. Memorial never trailed after that.
Hutchinson had 12 points to lead North, which dropped to 1-2 in conference play. Italiano said inconsistent play resulted in a loss.
“There were moments of brilliance (and) moments of chaos,” Italiano said.
For North, there were too many chaotic moments. For Cayley and Memorial, there was more than enough brilliance to secure the win.
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Eau Claire North 46
Memorial: Lily Cayley 35, Jordyn Peed 2, Tessa Hazelton 3, Tessa Ross 6, Chloe McKinley 3, Bella Tangley 2, Brenna Lasher 4.
North: Jayden Smith 3, Ellie O'Keefe 5, Addi Bohman 11, Reanna Hutchinson 12, Madi Strubel 2, Alyssa Polus 3, Brya Smith 10.
3-pointers: Memorial 1 (Cayley), North 8 (Bohman 3, Hutchinson 2, J. Smith, Polus, B. Smith).
Halftime: Memorial 21-20.