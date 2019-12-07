A regional final loss isn’t going to cut it this year for Chippewa Falls.
“I’m expecting that we go to state,” said Caelan Givens, the Cardinals’ reigning Big Rivers player of the year. “That’s our expectation and we’re holding everybody accountable.”
The Cardinals enter the season expected to be among the state’s very best programs. They return every single player from last year’s 18-6 conference championship team and with eight seniors on the roster, it’s the last chance for this 2020 class to become one of Chi-Hi’s legendary girls basketball teams.
“Every time we go into a place they look at each other and say ‘this is the last time we’re going to play here.’ So I think they realize the gravity of their senior year,” Cardinals coach Becca Bestul said.
The team will once again be led by its two future collegiate basketball players in Givens and Aaliyah McMillan.
Givens, a UW-Green Bay commit, enters the season having already cemented her name atop Chi-Hi’s all-time scoring leaderboard with 1,270 points. She averaged 20.4 points per game last year, the 31st-highest in the state last season, and was named a Division 1 all-state first teamer by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“She has always been really good at making her teammates better,” Bestul said. “When she plays that way, with that mentality that she’s going to make the people around her better, those are some of her best games. ... Her points are going to come, she’s just that kind of player, but when she’s focused on her team, that’s when we’re really good.”
The 6-foot McMillan, a Wayne State commit, finished last year averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She, along with guard Alexis Zenner, earned second team all-conference honors last season.
Even with all the star power up top, the Cardinals are loaded with depth, according to Bestul.
“If anyone tries to take one of (Givens, McMillan or Zenner) away, tries to focus on them defensively, then we’ve got five more players that will step up,” Bestul said. “All of our seniors are the type of players that if you leave them open, they’re going to score.”
The conference will once again likely go through Chi-Hi with Hudson expected to put up the toughest competition. The Cardinals went 11-1 within the Big Rivers last season, before being upset by Stevens Point in the playoffs, just two weeks after beating the Panthers in the regular season.
“We can’t take anything for granted,” Bestul said. “We have to come to play every night regardless of who we’re playing. ... I think at that point (in the playoffs) the girls might have been overlooking (Stevens Point) or were too confident going in.”
This year, Bestul and company are determined to get state for the first time since 2005.
Notes
Coach: Becca Bestul, fourth season (53-21).
Last season: 18-6, 11-1 in Big Rivers.
Roster: Maria Friedel, sr., 5-6, G; Alexis Zenner, sr., 5-8, G; Marie Barth, sr., 5-8, G; Ava Fries, jr., 5-6, G; Megan Ludy, jr., 5-4, G; Caelan Givens, sr., 5-11, G; Kirsten Johnson, sr., 5-10, F; Alisia Palms, sr., 5-6, G; Ashley Hanley, sr., 5-8, G; Madeline Adams, jr., 5-3, G; Aaliyah McMillan, sr., 6-0, G; Leah Schindler, jr., 6-0, F; Savanah Hinke, jr., 5-6, G.
Remaining schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 10, vs. Onalaska, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13, vs. Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stevens Point, 7:45 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17, vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, vs. Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27, at Cardinal Holiday Classic; Saturday, Dec. 28 at Cardinal Holiday Classic; Friday, Jan. 3, at Superior, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Wausau West, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan 24, vs. Eau Claire North, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 4, vs. Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7, at Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 10, vs. Holmen, 7:15 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13, at Eau Claire Memorial, 7:15 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21, vs. River Falls, 7:15 p.m.