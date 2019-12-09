CHIPPEWA FALLS — Division 5 teams in sectional No. 1 have been waiting patiently for this season, when Clayton’s powerful 2019 class finally graduated. The group ruined the other squads’ dreams of state, punching their ticket to Madison in four straight seasons.
Now with the Bears in a down year, a new team will likely lift the sectional championship trophy. McDonell and the third-ranked Clear Lake Warriors are among the favorites.
And after a 75-58 win over the Macks on Monday at McDonell, the Warriors have to move to the top of the list despite a young Macks team showing they’re in the mix.
Monday’s game was a rematch of last year’s regional final game, which the Warriors won. With that game in mind, the Macks came out of the gate strong getting out to a 7-2 lead after a Lauryn Deetz bucket.
“I like our aggression,” McDonell head coach Don Cooper said. “We came out with such energy.”
The quick start forced Clear Lake to take a timeout. After that, the scoring slowed down but the action didn’t. The game was tied four times with two lead changes after Lizzie Rosen made a free throw for the Warriors.
That was the beginning of a 15-8 Clear Lake run, with nine of those points coming from the charity stripe. Most of those fouls were created from the Macks’ press.
“We’ve just got to learn not to reach and make them take the uncomfortable shots,” Cooper said.
By the end of that run Clear Lake was up 28-20.
Cue a Macks run — Maggie Craker and Deetz combined for the next 10 points. Game on, tied with 1:10 left in the half. It was a stretch that included two lead changes and two ties and sent the teams into the locker room knotted at 33.
The second half stayed within 10 points for the first eight minutes of the period aided by strong defense, with the Macks holding the Warriors to 13 points over the next 8:42 and Deetz scoring all five of the team’s points in that stretch — including a free throw that pulled the Macks within three with 13:37 left. Deetz ended the night with a career-high 25 points.
But that was as close as the young Macks got. The Clear Lake 1-3-1 defense forced turnovers and the Warriors continued to hit their free throws, going 25-40 on the night.
The Warriors outscored the Macks 32-20 over the course of the final 13:37. But for a team with one senior and two juniors, any chance to hit the floor is important.
“It’s a learning curve for us,” said Cooper.
It’s the beginning of a busy week for the Macks with trips to Thorp, Fall Creek and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption all on the schedule before the week ends.
Clear Lake 75, McDonell 58
Clear Lake (4-0, 1-0): Maggie Rosen 5, Julianna Rosen 14, Lizzie Rosen 7, Lily Hacker 11, Madison Zimmer 20, Maddie Rosen 12, Rayne Vangsness 4.
McDonell (2-1, 1-0): Destiny Baughman 4, Maggie Craker 13, Anna Geissler 9, Emma Stelter 3, Lauryn Deetz 25, Kaitlyn Ortmann 2, Laneyse Baughman 2.
3-point goals: Clear Lake 0, McDonell 4 (Craker, Geissler 2, Deetz).
Halftime: Tied at 33.