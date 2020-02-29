COLFAX — The veterans for Colfax girls basketball have gotten used to this feeling. Morgan Schleusner, Kameri Meredith and Rachel Scharlau walked off the Colfax floor Saturday the same way they have the past three years — with a regional championship plaque in their hands.
Scharlau scored 27 points and Kameri Meredith chipped in with 22 as the Vikings bested Phillips 75-57 to advance to the sectional stage of the WIAA postseason bracket.
The Loggers won the opening tip, but Meredith went to the floor to win a jump ball, the start of the seniors making their mark. Scharlau followed up by scoring an and-one from a left box post-up and hit the free throw to give Colfax the lead. Madison Barstad made a 3, injecting some youth into a 12-4 start.
The Vikings keyed in on taking advantage of their size, especially when they got adjusted to the opposing defense. Phillips ran a 1-3-1 zone that included the top coming out to challenge at the mid-court line. Meredith and Scharlau both had and-ones to give Colfax some energy in that stretch.
“It took us a while to get comfortable,” Colfax head coach Joe Doucette said. “Once we got more comfortable we moved the ball better and get it inside more.”
Jense Wilk made a 3 for Phillips to pull the game within 12-7. It also sparked a stretch where the Loggers stayed within 5.
Phillips was able to get Colfax to commit fouls in that stretch, with 5 of its 10 points coming from the free throw line. Rachel Callow hit twice from the charity stripe at the end of the run to bring the score 22-17.
Colfax took full advantage on the ensuing possession, with Barstad hitting from the right elbow for the second of her four 3s.
“The kid we see in practice does that just about everyday,” Doucette said. “To see her do that in a big spot is huge for us.”
Scharlau and Meredith added in eight more points and Colfax had its largest lead of the game, 14, with 3:25 left in the half. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded Colfax was up 32-19.
Scharlau scored on the first possession of the second half, while Phillips wouldn’t get a field goal of its own until Jada Eggebrecht scored with six minutes gone. The Loggers did hit from the free throw line in that stretch, but by then Colfax added 13 more points, including 10 from by Scharlau. Scharlau made two 3s in the game, but most of her points came from inside the paint.
“We knew that (Phillips) didn’t have very big girls so we just had to use our height advantage,” Scharlau said.
Eggebrecht scored her 1,000th point for Phillips on a step-back 3, but that only pulled the Loggers within 20 with just over ten minutes left. The sophomore had 25 of the Loggers’ 47 points.
The win gives the class of 2020 their 39th home win, putting their final home record at 39-9. They’ve won 38 of their last 42.
Their only loss as upperclassmen was to Melrose-Mindoro, who walked away with a silver ball a few months later.
With it being their final home game, the outing also featured the usual wave of emotion.
“It hit us before we started,” Scharlau said. “We kinda got a little sad, but we want to show up and play hard because it was the last time we’re gonna play on this court.”
Colfax now travels to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser to face Unity in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Colfax 75, Phillips 47
Phillips (17-7): Traley Haubert 1, Jensen Weik 7, Rachel Callow 8, Jada Eggebrecht 25, Brianna Guzinski 2, Kendall Weik 1, Elsa Schluter 3.
Colfax (21-3): Morgan Schleusner 3, Kameri Meredith 22, Madison Barstad 16, Addy Olson 3, Saville Wilson 5, Rachel Scharlau 27.
3-point goals: Phillips 4 (J. Weik, Eggebrecht 3), Colfax 9 (Meredith, Barstad 4, Olson, Wilson, Scharlau 2).
Halftime: Colfax 32-19.